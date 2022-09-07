ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Emmys: Selena Gomez, Jean Smart and ‘Squid Game’ Stars Among Presenters

By Carson Burton
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9LD9_0hltjxd400

The Television Academy and NBC on Wednesday announced the first group of presenters for Monday night’s Emmys ceremony. The lineup includes Selena Gomez , “Hacks” stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, “Squid Game” stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon, Amy Poehler, Diego Luna and more.

The ceremony, which aims to celebrate television’s biggest names and shows, will be hosted by “SNL” star Kenan Thompson. The newly announced lineup of presenters for the evening includes four stars nominated for their acting performances: Smart and Einbinder for “Hacks” as well as Lee and Jung for “Squid Game.”

Gomez, who notably did not get a nomination for her performance in “Only Murders in the Building,” will still see a chance at holding an Emmy statuette thanks to the show’s 17 awards nods, including for outstanding comedy series.

Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, Will Arnett, Vanessa Bayer, Angela Bassett, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Molly Shannon will also present.

The 74th Emmy Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET on the NBC Television Network. It will also simultaneously stream live on Peacock.

See the full list of announced presenters below:

  • Will Arnett (“Murderville”)
  • Angela Bassett (“9-1-1”; “American Horror Story”)
  • Vanessa Bayer (“I Love That for You”)
  • Kelly Clarkson (“The Kelly Clarkson Show”)
  • Ariana DeBose (“Schmigadoon!”; “Westworld”)
  • Taye Diggs (“All American”; “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”)
  • Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)
  • Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)
  • Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”)
  • Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)
  • Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)
  • Jimmy Kimmel (“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’”)
  • Diego Luna (“Andor”; “Narcos: Mexico”)
  • Christopher Meloni (“Law & Order: Organized Crime”)
  • Seth Meyers (“Late Night With Seth Meyers”
  • Amy Poehler (“Lucy and Desi”; “Making It”)
  • Molly Shannon (“I Love That for You”)
  • Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
  • Kerry Washington (“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’”)
  • Natalie Zea (“La Brea”; “Justified”)

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Addresses Series Exit: ‘I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning’

Michael Fishman has released a statement regarding his departure from ABC’s “The Conners” ahead of the show’s fifth season. “It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner,” Fishman said in a statement to People. “It’s every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics.” “While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career,” he continued. “While I was told I would not be returning for season 5,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

David A. Arnold, Standup Comedian and Showrunner, Dies at 54

David A. Arnold, a comedian and showrunner known for his standup work and as creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” Arnold’s family said in a statement. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devasted by this loss.” Arnold’s death...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody on Andrew Dominik’s Venice Title ‘Blonde’: ‘Marilyn Monroe Was Approving of What We Were Doing’

The spirit of Marilyn Monroe was very much present during the making of Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” according to the film’s talent. Produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, the film, which is in the main competition at the Venice Film Festival, is a fictionalized version of the life of the iconic actor and is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates. The film traces the volatile childhood of Norma Jeane Baker, through her rise to stardom as Marilyn Monroe and her romantic entanglements. It blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public...
MOVIES
E! News

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
EW.com

2022 Emmys host Kenan Thompson says 'odds are probably pretty high' his SNL characters will pop up at ceremony

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson says there's a good chance some of his famous characters will make an appearance at the 2022 Emmys. The actor appeared on EW's The Awardist podcast and told host Gerrad Hall about his expectations for hosting this year's ceremony, including that he is more than willing to reprise his sketch characters, like What Up With That? host Diondre Cole, at the 74th Emmy Awards.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Reveals Her Favorite New Co-Star

If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you definitely know Lacey Chabert. If you're not, you almost certainly recognize Lacey Chabert's face and even her voice. You may know her from her role as Claudia Salinger on "Party of Five" or as the famous Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls", but you also may recognize her voice from some of her voice acting roles, like "The Wild Thornberrys" or "Family Guy," among others.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Selena
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Taye Diggs
Person
Diego Luna
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Jean Smart
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Vanessa Bayer
Variety

‘The Boys’ Creator Eric Kripke Tells Toxic Fans to Stop Watching the Show: ‘Eat a Bag of Dicks’ and ‘F— Off to the Sun’

“The Boys” creator Eric Kripke slammed the show’s toxic fans after cast member Erin Moriarty came forward and revealed she has been the subject of misogynistic harassment online. Moriarty has been a series regular on “The Boys” for three seasons and plays the superhero Starlight. The actor wrote on Instagram that backlash to her character from toxic fans has left her feeling “silenced” and “dehumanized.” “Hi trolls!” Kripke wrote on his own Twitter page in reaction to Moriarty’s statement. “One, this is literally the opposite of the show’s fucking message. Two, you’re causing pain to real people with real feelings. Be...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal

The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Emmy Awards#Emmys#The Television Academy#Nbc#Snl#The Microsoft Theater
StyleCaster

Scott’s New GF Is 20 Years Older Than His Exes—Meet Who He’s Dating Now

As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his age. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Celebrities’ Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures

Shocking, indeed! Some celebs seek out extreme methods to shed pounds, while others transform with the aid of healthier methods. From Rosie O'Donnell's and Jordin Sparks' respective 50 pound weight losses to Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson's whopping 155 lighter frame, see before and after pictures of celebrities' weight loss transformations.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Drop New Version of Classic Hit ‘9 to 5’

Dolly Parton and this week’s Variety cover star Kelly Clarkson have collaborated on a new version of Dolly’s hit “9 to 5,” ahead of the “Still Working 9 to 5” documentary that premieres on Sept. 16. The pair teamed up with the film’s executive producer Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan & King Henry to, as the announcement states, “reimagine the classic song into a melancholic yet inspirational anthem over 40 years after the original’s release as the fight for workplace equality persists.” Written and recorded by Dolly Parton and produced by Gregg Berry, the original “9 to 5” debuted in 1980 in tandem with the film of the same name starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The song went on to receive an...
MUSIC
Variety

Fred Hechinger on Toronto Drama ‘Butcher’s Crossing,’ Nicolas Cage and Luck

The last time Fred Hechinger was in Toronto, he came to see a film that left his acting on the cutting room floor. Six years later, in one of several full-circle moments, the breakout star of HBO’s “The White Lotus” and Sony/Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man Universe entry “Kraven the Hunter” returns with the Sept. 9 Gala premiere of “Butcher’s Crossing,” his first lead role in a feature. “It was my first time going to a festival to see something that I was a part of,” the actor recalls. “I was working behind the scenes on [the romantic drama] ‘Tramps,’ they put me in one scene and...
MOVIES
Variety

Kate Walsh’s Addison Returns to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 in Recurring Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Kate Walsh is set to recur in the upcoming 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy,” returning as Dr. Addison Montgomery, the character she’s played since the Season 1 finale of the medical drama in 2005. Walsh’s Addison was also the central character on “Private Practice” — the first “Grey’s” spinoff — which ran for six seasons on ABC, from 2007 to 2013. Walsh appeared on “Grey’s” last season in a multi-episode arc, in which Addison returned to Grey Sloan Memorial in order to perform a uterine transplant on a patient, who later miscarried. During her Season 18 appearances, Addison grieved the death of...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

80K+
Followers
59K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy