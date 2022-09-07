Emmys: Selena Gomez, Jean Smart and ‘Squid Game’ Stars Among Presenters

The Television Academy and NBC on Wednesday announced the first group of presenters for Monday night’s Emmys ceremony. The lineup includes Selena Gomez , “Hacks” stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, “Squid Game” stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon, Amy Poehler, Diego Luna and more.

The ceremony, which aims to celebrate television’s biggest names and shows, will be hosted by “SNL” star Kenan Thompson. The newly announced lineup of presenters for the evening includes four stars nominated for their acting performances: Smart and Einbinder for “Hacks” as well as Lee and Jung for “Squid Game.”

Gomez, who notably did not get a nomination for her performance in “Only Murders in the Building,” will still see a chance at holding an Emmy statuette thanks to the show’s 17 awards nods, including for outstanding comedy series.

Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, Will Arnett, Vanessa Bayer, Angela Bassett, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Molly Shannon will also present.

The 74th Emmy Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET on the NBC Television Network. It will also simultaneously stream live on Peacock.

See the full list of announced presenters below: