Obituary: Morrie Eichelberger
Morrie Eichelberger, age 69, of Paxton, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 3, 1952, in Paxton, the son of Alpha and Margaret (Harrington) Eichelberger. Morrie married Lynn Norman in 1974. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Eichelberger of Paxton; a...
Obituary: Timothy Burtner
Timothy Ray “Tim” Burtner, 63 of Loda, passed away at 8:21 a.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home. Services will be held at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton is handling arrangements. Tim was born October 12, 1958, in Paris, Illinois, the son of Charles...
Obituary: Marcia Fernandez
Marcia Theresa Fernandez, 84, of rural Paxton formerly of St. Charles, Illinois passed away at 8:14 a.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Holy Child Jesus Parish Chicago followed by burial. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Each year, Paxton shows its love on 9/11; Memorial Ride stopping by again Sunday
PAXTON — Every September, it seems, the motorcyclists participating in the annual 9/11 Memorial Ride say that one of the event’s highlights is its stop in Paxton, where the motorcyclists — usually numbering more than 100 — get to rest, eat some lunch and see an impressive display of support from the community.
Nearly 100 women — 92, to be exact — donate $5,100 to Team Hope
PAXTON — Nearly 100 women — 92, to be exact — gathered last week at the Pueblo Lindo Event Center in Paxton to make another sizable donation — their third so far this year — to a local nonprofit organization. Two nonprofits were in the...
Rantoul/PBL soccer loses 5-0 to Oakwood/Salt Fork
RANTOUL – A shorthanded Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda soccer team lost 5-0 to Oakwood/Salt Fork on Thursday. “The kids played hard, but we were missing one of our starters,” Rantoul/PBL coach Julia Bleich said. At halftime, O/SF (7-1-1) led 2-0 before scoring three more goals in the second half. Aaron Casco...
Rantoul/PBL boys golf finishes third in triangular meet
MONTICELLO – The Rantoul/PBL boys golf team placed third in a triangular meet held Tuesday in Monticello. The Eagles shot a 181 while Mahomet-Seymour shot a 159 and Monticello shot a 181. Ethan Donaldson shot a 44 to lead Rantoul/PBL while Mason Uden shot a 45, Justin Merrill and...
GCMS girls golf places first in meet at Shewami
SHELDON — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team finished first among three teams with a score of 227, ahead of Watseka (230) and Beecher (234), in a meet held Thursday at Shewami Country Club. The lady Falcons’ Halie Heinz was the top medalist with a score of 45 while...
GCMS volleyball loses in three sets to Fisher
FISHER – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 21-25, 25-19, 25-15 to Fisher on Thursday. “That was a tough match,” GCMS head coach Crystal Richard said. “It was not the way we expected it to go.”. Sophia Ray and Natalie DeSchepper each recorded a kill to...
Rantoul/PBL girls golf places third in Champaign County Meet
RANTOUL – The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls golf team placed third in the Champaign County Meet on Tuesday. The Eagles finished third among four teams with a score of 469 while Mahomet-Seymour won the meet with a score of 366. Jordyn Goss led PBL with a 12th-place score of 112 while...
PBL JH baseball loses 5-1 to Milford
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 5-1 to Milford on Wednesday. Lucas Calver hit 2-for-3 for PBL while Ben Strebeck had an RBI and Mason Hazelwood scored the Panthers’ lone run. On the mound, Calver allowed three earned runs on three hits and two...
PBL freshman football improves to 3-0 with another shutout
FISHER – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman football team defeated Fisher 48-0 on Thursday. With the win, PBL improved to 3-0 and recorded its third shutout of the season. Mason Vaughan started the scoring for PBL with 9- and 16-yard touchdown runs before Cael Bruns scampered for a 22-yard touchdown run.
Buckley Ambulance Service seeking voters’ authorization for tax hike
BUCKLEY — Voters in Artesia Township in the Buckley area will be asked on November’s election ballot whether they support a proposal to raise property taxes to support the Buckley Ambulance Service. Buckley Fire Protection District trustees recently voted to place the question on the Nov. 8 general...
PBL football wins 28-25 in overtime over Bloomington Central Catholic to improve to 3-0
PAXTON – For the second straight year, a week three matchup between Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Bloomington Central Catholic ended on a walk-off touchdown. This time, it was PBL who walked it off as it earned a 28-25 win in overtime on Friday to improve to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Illini Prairie Conference.
GCMS Middle School, Prairie Central softball teams play one for Millie Fields, a GCMS student diagnosed with cancer
FORREST — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team beat Prairie Central on Tuesday Sept. 6. However, the game provided more than just the last game of the regular season for GCMS and an eighth-grade ceremony for the home Hawks. This game also provided a celebration of the teamwork demonstrated by both communities in the support of Millie Fields, a GCMS first grader who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma.
Fire destroys Paxton home, displaces its residents
PAXTON — Fire engulfed a one-story home Friday morning next to the Howard Thomas Park on West Holmes Street in Paxton, destroying the structure and displacing its residents. Paxton Fire Chief Denny Kingren said the blaze in the 300 block of West Holmes Street was called in at 6:24 a.m.
PBL JH softball wins 12-8 over Iroquois West in IESA Class 2A regional quarterfinals
ONARGA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball team won 12-8 over Iroquois West on Wednesday in the IESA Class 2A regional quarterfinals. The Panthers scored a run in the first inning as Kylie Rust drew a hit-by-pitch and stole second base before scoring on a Faith Lusk RBI single. In the second inning, Mikayla Ware singled and stole second and third base before scoring on an RBI single by Rust.
GCMS MS baseball defeats PBL JH 12-2; Panthers win three-inning second game over Falcons
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team won 12-2 over Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School in game one of a doubleheader played on Thursday. In the second inning, PBL took a 2-0 lead as Ben Strebeck and Grant Marshall each singled before Strebeck scored on a passed...
Police: Pickup truck driver injured but should survive after crash vs. train in Rantoul
RANTOUL — Around 8:58 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, the Rantoul Police Department, Rantoul Fire Department and AMT Ambulance Service were dispatched to the railroad crossing at Liberty Avenue and Chandler Road for a report of a train-versus-truck accident. When officers arrived, they found an overturned 2006 Dodge truck in...
Paxton man arrested for allegedly holding girlfriend captive, beating her repeatedly
PAXTON — A Paxton man was arrested this week for allegedly keeping his girlfriend in their home against her will and repeatedly beating her over a nearly three-day span. Arthuro L. Crawford, 51, was arrested Monday on several felony charges after Paxton police responded early that morning to a report of a domestic situation at his home in the 600 block of East Franklin Street, Police Chief Coy Cornett said.
