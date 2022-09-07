FORREST — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team beat Prairie Central on Tuesday Sept. 6. However, the game provided more than just the last game of the regular season for GCMS and an eighth-grade ceremony for the home Hawks. This game also provided a celebration of the teamwork demonstrated by both communities in the support of Millie Fields, a GCMS first grader who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma.

GIBSON CITY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO