Bothell, WA

Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office report for August

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 9, 2022—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office performed 21 autopsies for the month of August – 10 deaths were vehicular related, 7 were gunshot related, 2 involved blunt force, a fire related death and one cause of death is still pending. Below are the community members we lost.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
0 West Beach Rd Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Oak Harbor Real Estate at 0 West Beach Rd Oak Harbor, WA 98277. Description: The real estate listing at 0 West Beach Rd Oak Harbor, WA 98277 with the MLS# 1992666 has been on the Oak Harbor market for 1 days. This property located in the West Beach subdivision is currently listed for $375,000.
OAK HARBOR, WA
Body found near Green River in Kent

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Green River in Kent on Wednesday. A passerby told deputies they saw the body in the 25000 block of Frager Road. The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the...
KENT, WA
State to begin work on diverging diamond interchange at I-90, SR 18

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - A major project is set to get underway this fall in an effort to get traffic moving at one of the state's busiest interchanges at Interstate 90 and State Route 18 in Snoqualmie Valley. In addition to creating the second diverging diamond interchange in Washington state, the...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
Alfy's Pizza building in Lynnwood burns in spectacular fire

The abandoned Alfy’s Pizza building caught fire around 1:30am Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 4820 196th St SW in Lynnwood. Fire crews brought the blaze under control, but 196th St SW was closed in both directions between 50th Ave W and 48th Ave W. Power poles were down but...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Tacoma's Iconic Windhover Farm for Sale

An iconic Tacoma estate recently went on the market for $4.9 million. Windhover Farm is the brainchild of Tacoma business magnate James Wiborg, who got his start in manufacturing. In addition to founding Western Plastics, Wiborg also is notable for serving as president of United Pacific Company and heading a Van Meter & Rogers merger that resulted in the present-day chemical distribution company Univar.
TACOMA, WA
Several exits to close for construction on northbound I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Several exits along northbound I-5 in Tacoma will be closed for construction this weekend. Starting 10 p.m. Friday, closures will move up northbound I-5 every day while crews resurface the off-ramps around the I-5 Puyallup River Bridge. The Washington State Department of Transportation urges drivers to plan ahead, as they expect major backups.
TACOMA, WA
Teacher strike indefinitely closes Seattle Schools

For the 50,000 students in Seattle Public Schools (SPS), summer vacation has been extended indefinitely as teachers begin their strike. Negotiations between the district and the union fell apart last month. Teachers and other staff are picketing at schools across the district with plenty of chanting, sign-waving, and rallying along...
SEATTLE, WA
Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after

For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
EDMONDS, WA
1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)

Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

