Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center receives largest donation in 47-year-history
The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center received a $78 million gift, the largest in its 47-year history. The donations were made by Stuart and Molly Sloan. Stuart Sloan is the owner of University Village, an outdoor mall in Seattle. He is also the founding sponsor of Obliteride, an annual fundraising event for Fred Hutch.
MyNorthwest.com
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Bonney Lake fire extinguished after closing in on shopping center
In Pierce County, a backburn is underway in the woods near the Bonney Lake Fred Meyer location. This is a part of the effort to fully contain two wildfires that broke out late Thursday morning in a wooded greenbelt behind the shopping center. No buildings are believed to be threatened.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office report for August
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 9, 2022—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office performed 21 autopsies for the month of August – 10 deaths were vehicular related, 7 were gunshot related, 2 involved blunt force, a fire related death and one cause of death is still pending. Below are the community members we lost.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
0 West Beach Rd Oak Harbor, WA 98277
Oak Harbor Real Estate at 0 West Beach Rd Oak Harbor, WA 98277. Description: The real estate listing at 0 West Beach Rd Oak Harbor, WA 98277 with the MLS# 1992666 has been on the Oak Harbor market for 1 days. This property located in the West Beach subdivision is currently listed for $375,000.
Body found near Green River in Kent
The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Green River in Kent on Wednesday. A passerby told deputies they saw the body in the 25000 block of Frager Road. The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the...
KOMO News
Air quality alerts issued, unhealthy conditions predicted for Puget Sound due to smoke
Air quality alerts have been issued for much of western Washington as winds bring wildfire smoke into the region. Alerts have been issued for Island, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. The alerts are in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Northwest Clean Air Agency...
q13fox.com
State to begin work on diverging diamond interchange at I-90, SR 18
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - A major project is set to get underway this fall in an effort to get traffic moving at one of the state's busiest interchanges at Interstate 90 and State Route 18 in Snoqualmie Valley. In addition to creating the second diverging diamond interchange in Washington state, the...
'We want to keep Pattison's the way that it is:' Iconic roller skating rink will be saved by new owners
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The iconic indoor roller skating rink in Federal Way, known for the Olympic speed skaters who trained there, is getting new owners. The Pattison family, longtime owners of Pattison's West, decided to sell and retire after more than 40 years in business. Since being put...
shorelineareanews.com
Alfy's Pizza building in Lynnwood burns in spectacular fire
The abandoned Alfy’s Pizza building caught fire around 1:30am Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 4820 196th St SW in Lynnwood. Fire crews brought the blaze under control, but 196th St SW was closed in both directions between 50th Ave W and 48th Ave W. Power poles were down but...
425magazine.com
Tacoma's Iconic Windhover Farm for Sale
An iconic Tacoma estate recently went on the market for $4.9 million. Windhover Farm is the brainchild of Tacoma business magnate James Wiborg, who got his start in manufacturing. In addition to founding Western Plastics, Wiborg also is notable for serving as president of United Pacific Company and heading a Van Meter & Rogers merger that resulted in the present-day chemical distribution company Univar.
q13fox.com
Several exits to close for construction on northbound I-5 in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Several exits along northbound I-5 in Tacoma will be closed for construction this weekend. Starting 10 p.m. Friday, closures will move up northbound I-5 every day while crews resurface the off-ramps around the I-5 Puyallup River Bridge. The Washington State Department of Transportation urges drivers to plan ahead, as they expect major backups.
KOMO News
Seattle, King County police officers guilds address 'crisis engulfing' the area
SEATTLE — The Seattle and King County police officers guilds held a news conference about public safety Wednesday. They were also joined by the King County Corrections Guild and Federal Way Mayor Jim Farrell. The unions say a crisis is engulfing Seattle and King County and they plan to...
Residents report small rumble from 3.7 magnitude earthquake near Poulsbo
PORT LUDLOW, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) and U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Jefferson County early Thursday morning. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 1:08 a.m. Thursday at a depth of about 14.6 miles, 8.6 miles northwest of Poulsbo.
Teacher strike indefinitely closes Seattle Schools
For the 50,000 students in Seattle Public Schools (SPS), summer vacation has been extended indefinitely as teachers begin their strike. Negotiations between the district and the union fell apart last month. Teachers and other staff are picketing at schools across the district with plenty of chanting, sign-waving, and rallying along...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after
For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
This Is The Richest School District In Washington
24/7 Wall St got curious and compiled a list of the wealthiest school district in every state.
KING-5
Iconic roller skating rink will be saved by new owners
Many have worried Pattison's West would be redeveloped, but El Centro de la Raza tells KING 5 that won't happen. Although, it will have to get a new name.
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)
Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
This Washington Town Left Its Mark On American History
Cheapism compiled a list of small American towns that 'shaped the course of American history.'
