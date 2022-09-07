Read full article on original website
GALESBURG, Ill. – Eureka ended a long day of volleyball with a five-set victory over Knox to secure a split in a triangular at Galesburg on Saturday. After falling to Dominican in four sets, the Red Devils held on in a thriller against the Prairie Fire that came down to the last points.
OLIVET, Mich. – At the end of opening day, EC football coach Kurt Barth saw some positive signs and things the Red Devils could build on this fall. The Red Devils' 31-6 loss against Nebraska Wesleyan wasn't the desired result, but the effort and mentality that the team was looking for was present.
