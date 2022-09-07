ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

KISS 106

You Can Hunt Killer Clowns in the Woods of French Lick, Indiana

Here's something fun, and different for you during this Halloween season. You can literally hunt down killer clowns with gel blaster guns in the middle of the woods. French Lick Manhunt And Survival Games host "survival style" games that are fun for all ages. A couple of years back, they introduced an event for Halloween season where you could hunt down killer clowns in the woods. They recently announced that the Killer Clown Takedown will return in 2022. According to their website:
FRENCH LICK, IN
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Announces Lighting Project in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an updated timeline for a project to provide lighting at the interchange of US 231 and I-69. A project at the interchange will add new lighting to this area. This lighting will help to improve safety in the area. The project is expected to begin in the late spring of 2023. A change of date was required due to increased lead times on materials. The project is expected to be completed in October of 2023, depending on the weather.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

Indiana governor appoints new judge to Crawford County Circuit Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor has chosen a replacement for a judge who resigned after being arrested on a domestic violence charge. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Justin Mills to the Crawford County Circuit Court seat on Wednesday. Mills will replace Judge Sabrina Bell, who resigned in July after being...
INDIANA STATE
Donald Griffin
WTWO/WAWV

2 rape investigations underway on ISU’s campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University Police Department is investigating two reports of rape on campus. According to ISUPD’s daily crime log from September 7, two rape investigations are underway based on reports made on September 6. The crime log stated the first report stemmed from an alleged incident on August 20 at […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wrtv.com

'You are unwelcome in Indianapolis': Mayor condemns white nationalist group that marched on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, members of a white nationalist group marched throughout downtown, including on Monument Circle during the Indianapolis Labor Fest. It has not yet been made clear why the group was marching, and it hasn't been posted under the action section on the group's website yet. Though, the group did post videos of its demonstrations in Indianapolis on one of its Telegram channels.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 29 to September 2

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 29, 2022 to September 2, 2022. Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4400 S. US Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed spilling and adulterated food on walk-in shelves. Observed accumulated debris in soda nozzles and inside of ice machine.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Rocking On: Brown County Music Center calendar filled with national acts

The Brown County Music Center is regaining its footing from the pandemic, scheduling shows that had been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Now that their doors are open and performers are ready to take the stage again, the calendar of shows at the BCMC is filling up with acts of all genres as the fall season rolls around, bringing national acts to Nashville.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
in.gov

More Trees are Planted at Lower Cascades Park; Hopewell Demolition Materials are Hauled Away; and Traffic Calming Comes to Crestmont

Bloomington, Ind. – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Investigation of Adult Male Found Deceased in Paoli

Orange County-On September 6, 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after an adult male was found deceased in Paoli, Indiana. At approximately 7:30 am yesterday, the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near the address of 889 North...
PAOLI, IN

