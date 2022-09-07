Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
If You Hear a Phone Ringing in This Indiana Cemetery Do Not Answer It
Ok, for the record, I consider ANY cemetery spooky, but experts in all things haunted, seem to think that this one in Terre Haute is extremely spooky. According to HauntedPlaces.Org, there are a couple of legendary ghosts that haunt the Highland Lawn Cemetery. Stiffy Green. The first one is about...
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
You Can Hunt Killer Clowns in the Woods of French Lick, Indiana
Here's something fun, and different for you during this Halloween season. You can literally hunt down killer clowns with gel blaster guns in the middle of the woods. French Lick Manhunt And Survival Games host "survival style" games that are fun for all ages. A couple of years back, they introduced an event for Halloween season where you could hunt down killer clowns in the woods. They recently announced that the Killer Clown Takedown will return in 2022. According to their website:
Attorney appointed to replace Indiana judge who resigned
Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a southern Indiana attorney to replace a judge who resigned in July, two months after she was charged with domestic battery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wamwamfm.com
INDOT Announces Lighting Project in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an updated timeline for a project to provide lighting at the interchange of US 231 and I-69. A project at the interchange will add new lighting to this area. This lighting will help to improve safety in the area. The project is expected to begin in the late spring of 2023. A change of date was required due to increased lead times on materials. The project is expected to be completed in October of 2023, depending on the weather.
Pilot error, overloading caused crash that killed 5 Indiana men
Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard.
WISH-TV
Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
wdrb.com
Indiana governor appoints new judge to Crawford County Circuit Court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor has chosen a replacement for a judge who resigned after being arrested on a domestic violence charge. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Justin Mills to the Crawford County Circuit Court seat on Wednesday. Mills will replace Judge Sabrina Bell, who resigned in July after being...
RELATED PEOPLE
2 rape investigations underway on ISU’s campus
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University Police Department is investigating two reports of rape on campus. According to ISUPD’s daily crime log from September 7, two rape investigations are underway based on reports made on September 6. The crime log stated the first report stemmed from an alleged incident on August 20 at […]
wbaa.org
AES Indiana accepts 2,500 petitions calling for the closure of Petersburg coal plant
Activists gathered outside of AES Indiana’s office in downtown Indianapolis Wednesday to demand the energy company close its Petersburg coal plant. They say the plant is one of the largest air and water polluters in the state and that renewables would be cheaper and cleaner. AES Indiana is in...
wrtv.com
'You are unwelcome in Indianapolis': Mayor condemns white nationalist group that marched on Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, members of a white nationalist group marched throughout downtown, including on Monument Circle during the Indianapolis Labor Fest. It has not yet been made clear why the group was marching, and it hasn't been posted under the action section on the group's website yet. Though, the group did post videos of its demonstrations in Indianapolis on one of its Telegram channels.
cbs4indy.com
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
wbiw.com
Man was sentenced to 11 years in prison after mailing drugs to a Bloomfield address
TERRE HAUTE – A Federal judge sentenced a Vincennes man to more than 11 years in federal prison after mailing meth from California to at least two Indiana addresses. According to federal prosecutors, 54-year-old Christopher Wrought pleaded guilty to offenses related to trafficking meth. As part of the sentence,...
Man who mailed meth and heroin from California to Indiana sentenced to 11 years in federal prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A judge sentenced a Vincennes man to more than 11 years in federal prison in connection with a drug case. Christopher Wrought, 54, mailed packages of drugs from California to at least two Indiana addresses, according to federal prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to offenses related to trafficking methamphetamine. Upon his release, […]
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 29 to September 2
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 29, 2022 to September 2, 2022. Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4400 S. US Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed spilling and adulterated food on walk-in shelves. Observed accumulated debris in soda nozzles and inside of ice machine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bcdemocrat.com
Rocking On: Brown County Music Center calendar filled with national acts
The Brown County Music Center is regaining its footing from the pandemic, scheduling shows that had been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Now that their doors are open and performers are ready to take the stage again, the calendar of shows at the BCMC is filling up with acts of all genres as the fall season rolls around, bringing national acts to Nashville.
in.gov
More Trees are Planted at Lower Cascades Park; Hopewell Demolition Materials are Hauled Away; and Traffic Calming Comes to Crestmont
Bloomington, Ind. – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
wamwamfm.com
Investigation of Adult Male Found Deceased in Paoli
Orange County-On September 6, 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after an adult male was found deceased in Paoli, Indiana. At approximately 7:30 am yesterday, the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near the address of 889 North...
JPD ask for help identifying man
The Jasper Police Department (JPD) is attempting to identify an individual and his vehicle so it asked the public for their help.
Comments / 0