It is what you expect of your leading scorer when the match comes down to crunch time. Todd County Central senior Madison Henderson found the net on an incredible shot along the goal line at the 56:30 mark to give the Lady Rebels the lead for good on the way to a 3-1 win over the Russellville Lady Panthers in the 4th Region All A championship match Saturday night in Russellville.

RUSSELLVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO