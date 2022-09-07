Read full article on original website
UHA’s Cole Glover Gets 4th Place Finish at McCracken
University Heights Academy’s Cole Glover continued a solid cross country season over the weekend with a top five finish at the McCracken County Invitational. Glover took 4th place in the boys’ run at the event. Glover finished the race in a time of 17:32.85. Trigg County’s Austin Cavanaugh...
Woosley’s Hat Trick Carries Hoptown Past County (w/PHOTOS)
Coming off a bit of a tumultuous week, one could have understood if the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers had struggled a bit Monday evening in their district matchup against Christian County. However, Morgan Woosley and her Lady Tiger teammates saw that it did not happen that way. Woosley’s hat trick led...
PHOTOS – Hopkins Central Lady Storm 2 Caldwell County 1
A late goal enabled the Hopkins County Central Lady Storm to pull out a 2-1 win at Caldwell County in girls’ 7th District soccer action on Monday. Your Sports Edge was in Butler Stadium and got lots of shots of the Lady Tigers and the Lady Storm. Lady Tigers...
VIDEO – Smith Says Caldwell Gets Some Bragging Rights with Second Win Over UHA
Caldwell County’s girls held off University Heights Academy 1-0 Thursday night at Butler Stadium in Princeton, making a goal early in the second half stand up. It was the Lady Tigers’ second win over the Lady Blazers this season, including a 3-1 triumph in the 2nd Region All A Classic semifinals.
Falcons’ William Lubas Takes 3rd at McCracken Invitational
Fort Campbell’s William Lubas picked up a top five finish over the weekend. Running in the McCracken County Invitational, Lubas took third place in the boys’ event. Lubas completed his run in a time of 17:30.58. He finished behind Austin Cavanaugh, of Trigg County, who had a time of 16:50.38. Tray Madding, of Graves County, took second place with a time of 17:26.63.
Lady Falcons Take 2nd Place at McCracken Invitational
Another outstanding performance over the weekend for the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons cross country team. The Lady Falcons took 2nd place at the McCracken County Cross Country Invitational. The Lady Falcons finished the meet with a score of 78. They finished behind Graves County, who won the event with a...
Hopkinsville, Calloway County Play to 2-2 Draw
Hopkinsville battled Calloway County to a draw, but fell to West Jessamine in action Saturday in the Boots and Butts Classic at the Stadium of Champions. Hoptown was less than a minute away from a win against Calloway when a late goal allowed the Lakers to earn a 2-2 tie.
West Jessamine 2nd Half Rally Does in Colonels (w/PHOTOS)
The Christian County Colonels appeared to have the West Jessamine Colts just where they wanted them. The Colonels were up 2-1 early in the second half and seemingly had the momentum moving fully in their direction. However, the Colts scored three goals over a 15 minute time span as West Jessamine rallied for the 4-2 win Saturday morning at the Stadium of Champions.
Burchett, Reddick Lead Lyon Golfers at Drake Creek
Luke Burchett and Jack Reddick each carded 45s to lead Lyon County’s golfers in action against Carlisle County and Livingston Central on Friday afternoon at Drake Creek Golf Course in Ledbetter. Carlisle took home both team and individual honors in the competition. Lyon played without Travis Perry and Brady...
Hot Brown Cooks Up Bowling Green Win
Not playing the way she wanted through 12 holes at Saturday’s Bowling Green Invitational, Cathryn Brown flipped on the switch and finished 2-under par over her final six holes to win by two shots. The Lyon County senior finished with a 1-under par 71. It wasn’t as if Brown...
Lady Blazers Finish in 7th Place at All A State Golf Tourney
University Heights Academy turned in its second straight respectable performance at the All A Classic State Golf Tournament Saturday. UHA finished in seventh place at the Golf Club at Arlington in Richmond. UHA finished fifth last year but only returned two golfers from that squad for the 2022 season. The...
Lady Rebels Claim 4th Region All A Soccer Title (w/PHOTOS)
It is what you expect of your leading scorer when the match comes down to crunch time. Todd County Central senior Madison Henderson found the net on an incredible shot along the goal line at the 56:30 mark to give the Lady Rebels the lead for good on the way to a 3-1 win over the Russellville Lady Panthers in the 4th Region All A championship match Saturday night in Russellville.
Purples Move to 4-0 for First Time Since 2018 Despite Hoptown’s Big Start
Hopkinsville High School had its football home opener and a picture-perfect start both spoiled by Bowling Green on Friday, as the unbeaten Purples rallied to win 35-6 at Stadium of Champions. Tigers senior Daisjuan Mercer caught a 78-yard touchdown pass on the game’s second play from scrimmage, and then snagged...
Max’s Moment – Madison Henderson for the Go Ahead Goal
It was the goal that put the Todd County Central Lady Rebels up for good in the 4th Region All A Classic championship game Saturday evening. In this Max’s Moment, Madison Henderson makes a fantastic shot along the goal line. Take a look at this super play.
