Mrs. Georgia Mae “Johnny” Maiden, A life well lived, and a Mother well loved passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the age of 81. She was a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church and loved the Lord from a young age, even being recognized by the Salvation Army for bringing 11 children to Sunday school at the age of 13. Mrs. Maiden had a true servants heart and was always looking out for others, whether that be serving as a volunteer at East LaFollette Elementary School with the PTA, feeding the hungry, sending a card, serving as a Nurse in the Healthcare field, and bringing comfort and peace to hospice patients as she sat with them in their final days. She was never afraid to do the tough job. Mrs. Maiden enjoyed making her famous peanut butter fudge and cinnamon hard candy, especially for everyone to enjoy at Christmas.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO