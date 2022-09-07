Read full article on original website
David H. Chapman age 81 of LaFollette
Mr. David H. Chapman age 81 of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. He attended Fundamental Missionary Baptist Church and was retired from Wal-Mart Grocery Department. David was an active member of the Campbell County Cancer Association and was instrumental in beginning their annual telethon that has raised much needed funds for Campbell County area cancer patients. He also prepared Thanksgiving meals for the March of Dimes. Preceded in death by Wife, Betty Mae Heatherly Chapman, Parents, John Harley and Sue Goins Chapman, and Brothers, Marvin and Roy Chapman.
Kenneth Edward “Kenny” Lamb, age 55 of LaFollette
Mr. Kenneth Edward “Kenny” Lamb, age 55 of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Kenny was a founding member of Boy Scout Troop #310 in LaFollette and was a former Troop Leader. He was an accomplished home painter and enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. Preceded in death by Father, Elmer Lamb, Mother, Frances Jones, Brothers, Ronald Jones and Harry Peck Lewis, Sister, Lanelle Lewis.
Georgia Mae “Johnny” Maiden
Mrs. Georgia Mae “Johnny” Maiden, A life well lived, and a Mother well loved passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the age of 81. She was a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church and loved the Lord from a young age, even being recognized by the Salvation Army for bringing 11 children to Sunday school at the age of 13. Mrs. Maiden had a true servants heart and was always looking out for others, whether that be serving as a volunteer at East LaFollette Elementary School with the PTA, feeding the hungry, sending a card, serving as a Nurse in the Healthcare field, and bringing comfort and peace to hospice patients as she sat with them in their final days. She was never afraid to do the tough job. Mrs. Maiden enjoyed making her famous peanut butter fudge and cinnamon hard candy, especially for everyone to enjoy at Christmas.
Fresh corn sale continues today at Food City in La Follette
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “Corn is on sale, and we do have quite a good supply,” said John Ballard, Food City Produce Manager. Ballard, the Produce Manager of the Year in 2012, ordered thousands of ears of corn just for this weekend’s big event. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 09/10/2022-6AM)
WLAF features 1978 Saturday & Sunday nights with Casey Kasem
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The fun of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 The 70s trips back to September 9, 1978, Saturday night at 7pm and Sunday night at 8pm over WLAF radio. The fun three hours of memories are brought to you by Maynard’s Auto Parts and State Representative Dennis Powers.
No detour plan decided upon yet ahead of TSR culvert repair project
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On Thursday morning officials from various government agencies met at La Follette City Hall to develop a plan for traffic detour during the replacement of a collapsing box culvert under the road where SR 9 and Towe String Rd (at the four lane at Citizens Bank) intersect. The project is scheduled to begin next week.
Throwback Thursday takes us back to the 1940s
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – In this Throwback Thursday photo, Lafollette Physician J.W. Presley is having some fun with the photographer in front of the Lafollette Hospital on South Tennessee Avenue back in the late 1940s. In the background, you can see the Lafollette Post Office and the Russell Hotel....
Sidelines Bar and Grill is WLAF’s business of the week
TOP PHOTO: Sidelines Bar & Grill is now open across from Wendy’s in the Woodson Mall-Food City Center. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Sidelines Bar and Grill is WLAF’s business of the week. Located in the Woodson Mall -Food City Center, the bar and grill has a hometown sports bar atmosphere with 15 televisions to catch the games. Featuring burgers, nachos, wings and more, there’s plenty to choose from on the menu. Sidelines is operating on an “opening menu,” but will be expanding its menu soon, according to owner Valerie Miesel. Sidelines Bar and Grill offers draft beer and bottled beverages and will soon be serving liquor by the drink.
