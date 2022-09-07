ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 1

Related
103.7 The Hawk

Burning Eyes? Sore Throat? Air Quality Poor Across Montana Monday

Monday morning began a little darker than usual, with smoke filling the air in the Billings area. I snapped the photo above at 7:24 AM when the sun appeared to barely poke through the haze. The air is currently rated as "hazardous" in many counties across the Treasure State. Accuweather shared that 37 out of 56 counties in Montana are being impacted by high levels of particulates in the air. They posted:
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Wildfire reported near Flathead Lake

MISSOULA, Mont. — A new wildfire was reported near Blue Bay on Flathead Lake near mile marker 15 on Highway 35. The fire is currently at 1.5 acres, according to CSKT Division of Fire spokesman CT Camel. Two helicopters are doing bucket work on the fire. The investigation into...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky Mountain Oysters#Img#Mountain
yourbigsky.com

Take a dip into these Montana hot springs

With cooler temperatures slowly approaching, what better way to warm up than visiting a natural hot spring? Visit Montana goes over some of the ‘hottest’ natural springs across the state. These springs are mineral-rich natural springs. Chico Hot Springs Resort and Spa is one of Montana’s most famous...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lockwood, MT
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
oilcity.news

Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely

CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming History: Sam Lightner Visits The Ghost Of Cattle Kate

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As a side gig to my supposed-writing career, which is actually a side gig (it would seem) to my “climbing” career, I make videos for the Wyoming History Channel. To do so I write a script about some fascinating...
WYOMING STATE
KULR8

Three juveniles arrested in relation to drive-by shootings in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Three juveniles have been arrested in relation to drive-by shootings in Billings. Saturday night, officers responded to two separate shootings on N 17th and Jefferson St. that are believed to be related, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reported. A vehicle involved in the shootings was found near...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Spooky. Would You Spend the Night in The Old Montana Prison?

Halloween decorations are on store shelves and it's starting to feel like fall in Big Sky Country. Spooky movies are beginning to appear on your favorite streaming services and for many people, this is the season of ghost stories and creepy things. One of the most (allegedly) haunted places in Montana is the old Montana prison in Deer Lodge.
DEER LODGE, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy