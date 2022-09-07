Read full article on original website
Caldwell Volleyball Win Streak Against Crittenden Ends 3-1
The Caldwell County volleyball team saw a long winning streak end at Crittenden County on Thursday. The Lady Tigers dropped a close four-set match with the Lady Rockets. The Lady Tigers won the first set 25-20, but the Lady Rockets took the next three sets by scores of 25-20, 25-23, 25-18.
Rebels Pick Up ‘Special’ Win at Hopkins Central (w/PHOTOS)
Nate Reding’s interception in the final minute sealed a 38-35 win for the Todd County Central Rebels over the Hopkins Central Storm in another high-scoring, exciting game between the two teams on Homecoming Night Friday night in Mortons Gap. Just a week after special teams were a big problem for the Rebels, the special teams play would end up winning the game over a solid Storm team.
Lady Wildcat Defense Stout in Win Over Hopkins Central (w/VIDEO)
Trigg County’s defense picked up its second clean sheet in three matches Thursday as they handed Hopkins County Central a 5-0 loss at Josh Nichols Field. It was the third time the Lady Storm have been shut out this year — the other two coming against Henderson County and Madisonville.
PHOTOS – Crittenden County 21 Caldwell County 13
The Crittenden County Rockets picked up their first win over Caldwell County since 2009, besting the Tigers 21-13 Friday night in Princeton. Caldwell had taken the last 12 meetings with the Rockets. Check out the action from Tiger Stadium in this YSE photo gallery. Tigers and Rockets.
Caldwell Gets UHA Again, Making Lone Goal Stand Up
UHA (3-3-1) generated several scoring chances in the final minutes, including one shot that rang off the crossbar. But the Lady Tigers were able to hang on for the shutout. It was Caldwell’s second win over the Lady Blazers this season. The Lady Tigers won 3-1 in an All A Classic regional semifinal matchup earlier this season at Butler Stadium.
Lady Colonels Fall in Straight Sets at O-Cath
The Christian County volleyball team hit the road on Thursday looking to put an end to a four-game losing run, but hosts Owensboro Catholic handed the Lady Colonels a 3-0 defeat to pick up its third win in four tries. The streaking Lady Aces got out to a quick start...
Late TDs Sink Colonels at Madisonville-North Hopkins (w/PHOTOS)
Christian County quarterback Jordan Miles had a big night with a trio of touchdowns Friday at Madisonville-North Hopkins, but the Maroons laughed last with a pair of late scores in a 35-19 victory. The loss is the third straight for the Colonels, leaving them at 1-3 with a matchup with...
VIDEO – Lady Falcons’ Fanning Says ‘Attitude, Energy’ Key to Win Over Hoptown
With Thursday’s match with Hopkinsville tied 11-11 in the fifth set, Fort Campbell’s Marlie Fanning delivered three straight aces out of a timeout to send the Lady Falcons to their first win over the Lady Tigers in seven seasons. Afterward, Fanning discussed the victory and what it means...
Addison Returns to Hopkinsville Girls’ Soccer Program
There has been an immediate change in the leadership of the Hopkinsville girls’ soccer program. Officials with the Christian County Public Schools announced Friday morning that former coach Jeff Addison would be returning to take over the program “effective immediately” as interim head coach. Addison takes over...
Lyons Drop High-Scoring Match at Webster County
Despite banging in four goals on Thursday at Webster County, the Lyon County boys’ soccer team surrendered seven for the second straight outing to slip to a third loss in a row. The Lyons drop to 3-7 ahead of a rare Friday night match with visiting Caldwell County. The...
Landon Hunt Leads Colonels at Rolling Hills
The Christian County Colonels hit the road Thursday afternoon to face Logan County in high school golf action. In a match played at Rolling Hills, the Colonels finished with a team score of 184, putting them in second place for the afternoon. Landon Hunt continued his steady play for the...
Rebels Win 8th Straight By Rolling Past Logan County (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central Rebels will head into this weekend’s 4th Region All A Classic riding the momentum of a big winning streak. The Rebels tuned up for the tournament by dispatching Logan County 10-0 Thursday night in Elkton. The Rebels used a balanced attack to cruise past the...
Purples Move to 4-0 for First Time Since 2018 Despite Hoptown’s Big Start
Hopkinsville High School had its football home opener and a picture-perfect start both spoiled by Bowling Green on Friday, as the unbeaten Purples rallied to win 35-6 at Stadium of Champions. Tigers senior Daisjuan Mercer caught a 78-yard touchdown pass on the game’s second play from scrimmage, and then snagged...
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Todd County Central vs Logan County
The Todd County Central Rebels picked up an impressive 10-0 win over Logan County Thursday night in Elkton. Check out some of the action from the match in this video.
