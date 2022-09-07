ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
yoursportsedge.com

Caldwell Volleyball Win Streak Against Crittenden Ends 3-1

The Caldwell County volleyball team saw a long winning streak end at Crittenden County on Thursday. The Lady Tigers dropped a close four-set match with the Lady Rockets. The Lady Tigers won the first set 25-20, but the Lady Rockets took the next three sets by scores of 25-20, 25-23, 25-18.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Rebels Pick Up ‘Special’ Win at Hopkins Central (w/PHOTOS)

Nate Reding’s interception in the final minute sealed a 38-35 win for the Todd County Central Rebels over the Hopkins Central Storm in another high-scoring, exciting game between the two teams on Homecoming Night Friday night in Mortons Gap. Just a week after special teams were a big problem for the Rebels, the special teams play would end up winning the game over a solid Storm team.
MORTONS GAP, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Wildcat Defense Stout in Win Over Hopkins Central (w/VIDEO)

Trigg County’s defense picked up its second clean sheet in three matches Thursday as they handed Hopkins County Central a 5-0 loss at Josh Nichols Field. It was the third time the Lady Storm have been shut out this year — the other two coming against Henderson County and Madisonville.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Crittenden County 21 Caldwell County 13

The Crittenden County Rockets picked up their first win over Caldwell County since 2009, besting the Tigers 21-13 Friday night in Princeton. Caldwell had taken the last 12 meetings with the Rockets. Check out the action from Tiger Stadium in this YSE photo gallery. Tigers and Rockets.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marion, KY
Caldwell County, KY
Sports
County
Caldwell County, KY
City
Crittenden, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Caldwell Gets UHA Again, Making Lone Goal Stand Up

UHA (3-3-1) generated several scoring chances in the final minutes, including one shot that rang off the crossbar. But the Lady Tigers were able to hang on for the shutout. It was Caldwell’s second win over the Lady Blazers this season. The Lady Tigers won 3-1 in an All A Classic regional semifinal matchup earlier this season at Butler Stadium.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Colonels Fall in Straight Sets at O-Cath

The Christian County volleyball team hit the road on Thursday looking to put an end to a four-game losing run, but hosts Owensboro Catholic handed the Lady Colonels a 3-0 defeat to pick up its third win in four tries. The streaking Lady Aces got out to a quick start...
OWENSBORO, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Late TDs Sink Colonels at Madisonville-North Hopkins (w/PHOTOS)

Christian County quarterback Jordan Miles had a big night with a trio of touchdowns Friday at Madisonville-North Hopkins, but the Maroons laughed last with a pair of late scores in a 35-19 victory. The loss is the third straight for the Colonels, leaving them at 1-3 with a matchup with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Baker
yoursportsedge.com

Addison Returns to Hopkinsville Girls’ Soccer Program

There has been an immediate change in the leadership of the Hopkinsville girls’ soccer program. Officials with the Christian County Public Schools announced Friday morning that former coach Jeff Addison would be returning to take over the program “effective immediately” as interim head coach. Addison takes over...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lyons Drop High-Scoring Match at Webster County

Despite banging in four goals on Thursday at Webster County, the Lyon County boys’ soccer team surrendered seven for the second straight outing to slip to a third loss in a row. The Lyons drop to 3-7 ahead of a rare Friday night match with visiting Caldwell County. The...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Landon Hunt Leads Colonels at Rolling Hills

The Christian County Colonels hit the road Thursday afternoon to face Logan County in high school golf action. In a match played at Rolling Hills, the Colonels finished with a team score of 184, putting them in second place for the afternoon. Landon Hunt continued his steady play for the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Rebels Win 8th Straight By Rolling Past Logan County (w/PHOTOS)

The Todd County Central Rebels will head into this weekend’s 4th Region All A Classic riding the momentum of a big winning streak. The Rebels tuned up for the tournament by dispatching Logan County 10-0 Thursday night in Elkton. The Rebels used a balanced attack to cruise past the...
ELKTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salvage#The Lady Rockets

Comments / 0

Community Policy