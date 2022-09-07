Read full article on original website
harlancountysports.com
Two Division I coaches visit HC to watch Noah
Trent Noah, Harlan County’s all-state junior guard, has traveled the country the past several years on the AAU circuit as one of the top players in Kentucky in the Class of 2024. College coaches are now finding their way to Harlan County with the time drawing nearer for Noah...
harlancountysports.com
Sharp scores twice as Dragons down Lynn Camp
Harlan claimed an 18-16 win Thursday over visiting Lynn Camp in middle school football action. Jonah Sharp ran for two touchdowns and Jaxson Perry added one to lead the 2-2 Green Dragons, who return to action Thursday at home against Williamsburg. No statistical information was provided on the game.
middlesboronews.com
Bell drops three of four volleyball games
The Bell County Lady Cats have suffered three of four losses in volleyball action. Bell County traveled to Perry Central on Tuesday and suffered a 2-1 loss (25-18, 23-25, 23-25). Gracie Jo Wilder had 19 kills and Autumn Brock dished out 19 assists to lead the Lady Cats. Bell County...
Hazard Herald photo by Brendon Miller/Blurgrass Sports Nation
BUCKLEYS CREEK — Pike Central was looking for its first home win of the season Thursday evening, but fell short to Hazard 5-1. Hazard was aggressive from the start and controlled the game. This was the Lady Bulldogs’ first win of the season. Sofia Sher led the way...
Claiborne High School coach reinstated until end of football season
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Claiborne County high school coach was reinstated until the end of the football season after he was released from his duties at the end of August, education leaders said on Thursday. The Claiborne County Board of Education met a Claiborne High School for a...
lakercountry.com
Former Laurel County/UK Great Lisa Collins to be Honored in December
South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
wymt.com
Corbin hosts final Moonbow Eggfest
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The final Moonbow Eggfest in Corbin kicked off Saturday morning. Chefs from across the Southeast participated, making all kinds of food in Green Egg grills. Each dish had its own special twist, adding buzz to a rising culinary culture in the town. Corbin Tourism and Convention...
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
wymt.com
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls State Park. According to Whitley County Emergency Management, 911 got the call about the situation around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls,...
clayconews.com
Man arrested off Kentucky 490 in Laurel County sought by Authorities in Clay, Owsley and Jackson County
LONDON, KY (September 7, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested a Jackson County resident on a Kentucky parole board parole violation warrant Tuesday night September 6, 2022 at approximately 9:00 PM. Jason L. Gibson age 38 of Gray Hawk,...
36-year-old woman falls over 60 feet at Cumberland Falls
Located in southeastern Kentucky, Whitley County Emergency Management confirmed that the fall at Cumberland Falls is around 68 feet high and 125 feet wide with water depths reaching up to 400 feet.
Missing Somerset man found safe
The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 37-year-old man.
wymt.com
KSP looking for missing Harlan County man
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are asking for your help to find a missing man in Harlan County. Troopers tell WYMT Elgon Junior Partin, 29, from Totz, was reported missing by his family on August 25th. He was last seen or heard from in late July. He...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County District Court News
• Kevin W. Bargo, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 14. • Bobby Freeman, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance(first offense), failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled Sept. 13. • John Cameron Thomas, second-degree...
Woman trying to retrieve cellphone survives after going over Cumberland Falls
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. — A woman who dropped her cellphone while taking pictures near Cumberland Falls fell into the river while attempting to retrieve her device and survived a 68-foot drop over the falls, authorities said. Rescue crews found the 36-year-old woman swimming toward a large rock downstream from...
Texas lab to help with identification efforts in Oak Ridge dead newborn case
A Texas lab that just helped identify an Indiana teen whose remains were found decades ago in Campbell County is taking on another East Tennessee mystery: the genetic identity of a newborn found floating in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake. "Baby Wyatt," as authorities eventually dubbed him, was found in...
School yet to resume in Letcher Co. after fatal floods
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – More than a month after floods devastated parts of southeastern Kentucky, students have yet to return to school. School leaders in Letcher County have been working to clean up impacted school buildings and consolidate students into other schools in the county. “We had six different facilities flooded and damaged,” said […]
WKYT 27
Knott Co. in process of years-long recovery efforts after flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The recovery process in eastern Kentucky is slow and time consuming. Officials say it will be years before some things return to somewhat normalcy and even then, it won’t be the same. The area of Hindman we went to hasn’t changed much in several...
wchstv.com
Two retired Kentucky troopers return to duty in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — Two retired Kentucky State police troopers are being welcomed back to duty at Post 9 Pikeville. State Police said in a news release Tuesday that Troopers Ronald Peppi and Shaun Little are returning to serve their communities as part of the State Police Trooper R program.
kentuckytoday.com
Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
