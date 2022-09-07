ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, KY

Comments / 0

Related
harlancountysports.com

Two Division I coaches visit HC to watch Noah

Trent Noah, Harlan County’s all-state junior guard, has traveled the country the past several years on the AAU circuit as one of the top players in Kentucky in the Class of 2024. College coaches are now finding their way to Harlan County with the time drawing nearer for Noah...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
harlancountysports.com

Sharp scores twice as Dragons down Lynn Camp

Harlan claimed an 18-16 win Thursday over visiting Lynn Camp in middle school football action. Jonah Sharp ran for two touchdowns and Jaxson Perry added one to lead the 2-2 Green Dragons, who return to action Thursday at home against Williamsburg. No statistical information was provided on the game.
CORBIN, KY
middlesboronews.com

Bell drops three of four volleyball games

The Bell County Lady Cats have suffered three of four losses in volleyball action. Bell County traveled to Perry Central on Tuesday and suffered a 2-1 loss (25-18, 23-25, 23-25). Gracie Jo Wilder had 19 kills and Autumn Brock dished out 19 assists to lead the Lady Cats. Bell County...
BELL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barbourville, KY
Barbourville, KY
Sports
City
Harlan, KY
Harlan, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
lakercountry.com

Former Laurel County/UK Great Lisa Collins to be Honored in December

South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Corbin hosts final Moonbow Eggfest

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The final Moonbow Eggfest in Corbin kicked off Saturday morning. Chefs from across the Southeast participated, making all kinds of food in Green Egg grills. Each dish had its own special twist, adding buzz to a rising culinary culture in the town. Corbin Tourism and Convention...
CORBIN, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Howard
wymt.com

Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls State Park. According to Whitley County Emergency Management, 911 got the call about the situation around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls,...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Containing Partin#Union College#Bell County#Turner
wymt.com

KSP looking for missing Harlan County man

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are asking for your help to find a missing man in Harlan County. Troopers tell WYMT Elgon Junior Partin, 29, from Totz, was reported missing by his family on August 25th. He was last seen or heard from in late July. He...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County District Court News

• Kevin W. Bargo, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 14. • Bobby Freeman, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance(first offense), failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled Sept. 13. • John Cameron Thomas, second-degree...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

School yet to resume in Letcher Co. after fatal floods

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – More than a month after floods devastated parts of southeastern Kentucky, students have yet to return to school. School leaders in Letcher County have been working to clean up impacted school buildings and consolidate students into other schools in the county. “We had six different facilities flooded and damaged,” said […]
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Two retired Kentucky troopers return to duty in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — Two retired Kentucky State police troopers are being welcomed back to duty at Post 9 Pikeville. State Police said in a news release Tuesday that Troopers Ronald Peppi and Shaun Little are returning to serve their communities as part of the State Police Trooper R program.
PIKEVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
LEE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy