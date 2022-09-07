ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Disney’s ‘Remembering’: Brie Larson And Elijah Allan-Blitz Discuss Creating An Interactive World That Aims To Awaken Your The Inner Child

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

Remembering is an eight-minute AR ( augmented reality ) short film that premieres at midnight tonight on Disney +. The film is directed by Elijah Allan-Blitz and stars Brie Larson as a young woman who uses her inner child to recall her greatest forgotten ideas. As far as I know, this project has been three years in the making and when I first met Elijah in 2019, he explained the project to me but didn’t realize the scope until seeing it for myself.

Back in 2019 at the Toronto Film Festival after party for Just Mercy , I met Oscar winning actress Brie Larson, and her guest Elijah. She introduced us and said, “he’s really smart, and working on something mind-blowing.” Of course, I was curious to know what it was so I asked, He told me he was working on an interactive AR (augmented reality) project that would was similar to the 3D, but even more advanced. Elijah then began to explain all the technicalities and mechanics behind what he was doing and automatically lost me. I have an education in basic computer science and AR technology was way out of my league. Elijah began to really nerd out, and his enthusiasm for the project was so palpable, I became just as excited. And here we are in 2022, nerding out about it all over again.

My first experience with Remembering was in my living room with my iPad. Once I downloaded all of the apps needed, I held my iPad up to my television and suddenly an animated waterfall and foliage appeared—in apartment. The visuals took over the iPad screen and I couldn’t take my eyes off of it. There’s also a great story in there as well and ask existential questions like: where does you’re mind go when you remember? Where is the origin of your ideas? Why is it when we get older, why do adults become afraid to use their imagination, and how do we tap into that inner child? It’s a conversation starter for sure.

I spoke with Larson and Allan-Blitz over zoom and the three us had a deep conversation about imagination, vulnerability, and protecting your inner child.

Deadline: Where did the idea for Remembering stem from?

Elijah: I was mostly inspired by the work of Elizabeth Gilbert’s books, and Ted Talks, dealing with the, just the concept that ideas are not from us, but they are all around us. Ideas don’t always come to use in the conscious world and aren’t necessarily manifested in physical form. I wanted to explore what that looked like.

Deadline: Using children and child actress Dusty Peak in the film as a source of inspiration is smart because they articulate kids communicate their ideas in a three-dimensional way.

Elijah: I used to teach kindergarten, so this was the opportunity to explore an environment through the eyes of a child and utilizing AR technology to take it to another level.

Deadline: Anything you can tell me about the technical aspects of the film?

Brie We’d ask Dusty questions. What does the world of imagination look like? What are the rules? Elijah and I took those answers to some incredible artists to create all those visuals that you see in the film. She’s the one who came up with Dolphin clouds and rainbows you can slide down.

In the volumetric stage, she is interacting with the very things that she had talked about, so when see her in awe witnessing this world, she’s Dusty is experiencing her own ideas in real time. It’s an incredible blend of Elijah having the structure, this story, and the vision, with the forward thinking of child-like essence that converge in this short film.

Deadline: Elijah, can you explain, in your own words what about Remembering that makes it unique ?

Elijah: There’s that Picasso quote, that “all children are born artists,” but the problem how do you stand in that as you get older? And it’s just to be able to create something that takes it from just what we’re watching on this rectangle, into your interactive space, that gives you the freedom to explore. This is the future. we connected with the Disney StudioLAB and figured out a way to make this happen—and this is just the beginning. Eventually, there will be a world where we are operating with AR glasses and the same level of comfort that we have our smartphones. These stories will come off your screen, and into your home.

Deadline: Where do you think your ideas come from within you? Where do they start?

Brie: It’s part of the magic of existence for me. I feel like my work is just to be available for it to arrive and then to be able to catch and capture it. Life is a series of creating the right conditions for myself to be able to receive whatever that idea is for me. Sometimes it comes in form of story, or performance, but it’s coming from something. I feel like I’m just a conduit for it which is what we’re exploring in Remembering .

And to your point earlier, a thing that’s been so interesting about this project is for young people will see this with their parents and think about their own imaginations. I go there all the time. And it truly is a place that as you get older, we might forget. We might forget that playful spirit, that imagination and that limitless potential is always there.

The fact that I got to be a small part of building out what is the future of content and entertainment is still quite hard to grasp, I am lucky that Elijah took me on this journey because he’s been talking about this for a really long time and I’ve watched him many times try to explain it to people. Their reactions at first were mostly confusion and asking How does that work?

Deadline: What about your Inner child? How does that factor into idea conceptualization?

Brie: I am where I’m at in my life and in my career based off of the inspiration of a child. I remember when I told my mom that wanted to be an actress. Now, I’m living this remarkable life based off of true clarity from an incredibly shy, introverted child. It doesn’t make sense to think about how shy and introverted I was versus then wanting to do this very public, stand on a stage type of profession.

Deadline: There is a certain level of vulnerability that comes with that, and that experience, especially when you’re looking inward for inspiration and ideas. I think Remembering touches on this. The inner child is empathetic and passionate. How do we protect it? How do we nurture it as we grow?

Brie: I think you’ve really hit it. There is such vulnerability in that. That’s what is so scary about it. It’s terrifying to put our dreams and ideas out there when it might not work out.  You’re admitting to a desire or a belief or a dream that might not be, but the key is how we get to this point? It’s the same thing. It all cycles in on itself. Elijah had the idea of going outside of the rectangle and created a story that’s really going to live on.

Elijah: Absolutely! This is going to be part of the future of how humanity will interact with entertainment. I mean, this is something that we’re all going to want to see. Like Brie said, to go outside of the rectangle to let this be something that is so much more immersive.  It’s a completely interactive environment. It’s not an optical illusion much like your inner child.

REMEMBERING is available to watch and interact with starting at 12am Thursday on Disney+

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Strange World’: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid And Lucy Liu Preview Walt Disney Studios’ New Animated Film At D23

Walt Disney Studios previewed its upcoming animated offering Strange World at D23 Expo today. The film includes characters voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jabouki Young-White and Lucy Liu, all of whom were on hand. It’s about a legendary family of explorers whose differences threaten to scuttle their latest crucial adventure. The film is directed by Don Hall and written by Raya and the Last Dragon’s Qui Nguyen. Hall called the film a “story of family [and] the strong desire to leave them a better world.” The director described the driving inspiration behind the film as “our kids.” Nguyen said the story...
MOVIES
Deadline

David A. Arnold Dies: Comedian, ‘Fuller House’ Writer & ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Creator Was 54

David A. Arnold, a comedian, actor, writer and producer who headlined two Netflix comedy specials and was a writer/producer on the Fuller House reboot, died today, Sept. 7. He was 54. The Arnold family issued a statement confirming the death. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Bernard Shaw Dies: First Chief Anchor At CNN’s Launch Was 82

Bernard Shaw, the first chief anchor for CNN who helped lead breaking news coverage for more than 20 years, has died. Shaw died Wednesday of pneumonia unrelated to Covid-19, his family announced in a statement to the network. He was 82. From CNN’s launch on June 1, 1980, Shaw delivered to viewers breaking news in a warm voice and matter-of-fact style, helping the upstart 24-hour news network gain stature against its broadcast rivals. That was evident when he anchored coverage of the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan in 1981, a breaking news event that established CNN as a reliable outlet to...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Shows Off First Looks at ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, ‘Snow White’ and ‘Little Mermaid’

A trio of anticipated live-action Disney films took center stage at D23, with looks at the new Lion King prequel, Snow White and The Little Mermaid. Filmmaker Barry Jenkins showed off a look (and revealed the title) of his upcoming Lion King take, with Mufasa: Lion King bowing in 2024. Jenkins also revealed it follow the rise of Mufasa and feature young versions of characters Timon, Pumbaa and Rafiki. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will return as Timon and Pumbaa, respectively.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Inside Out' Sequel, Alien Movie 'Elio' Set at PixarFirst 'Haunted Mansion' Footage Hits D23'Hocus Pocus 2,' 'Disenchanted'...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Picasso
Person
Elizabeth Gilbert
Variety

‘Lion King’ Prequel Gets Official Title, Footage Shown at D23

Barry Jenkins is heading to Pride Rock. At D23, the acclaimed “Moonlight” director appeared on stage to officially announce “Mufasa: The Lion King,” a new prequel to the 2019 “Lion King” film. Originally announced in 2020 as a sequel to the 2019 film, “Mufasa” tells the origin story of the iconic Disney father, exploring his childhood growing up with his brother Scar. The film will feature the voice of Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as younger versions of the characters, filling in for James Earl Jones as Mufasa in both the 1994 original and the 2019 CGI remake, and...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Little Mermaid’ star knows exactly who she wants to play in the MCU

As Sebastian the Crab once said, “life is the bubbles” for Halle Bailey right now as she’s basking in all the love coming her way following the debut of the first trailer for The Little Mermaid remake, in which she stars as Ariel. But now she’s played a Disney princess, it seems like there’s a chance Bailey might get to migrate over to a different branch of the Disney family tree and portray a Marvel superhero.
MOVIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Disney World#Disney Parks
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II Under Medical Supervision At Balmoral

Queen Elizabeth II is unwell in her Balmoral home and is under medical supervision. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.” The Queen’s immediate family members have been informed and her son Prince Charles is with her at Balmoral. Her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry are on the way to see her with wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle along with Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and daughter Princess Anne. Harry and Meghan were supposed...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Season 31 Cast, Including First Ever Drag Queen Plus Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd & More

Dancing with the Stars is logging a couple of firsts in its 31st season. Chief among them: a new digital home, a significant star from a competing broadcast network and its first-ever drag queen competitor. Actor and Performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, who was the first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will dance with Gleb Savchenko when the former ABC competition show makes its debut on Disney+  Shangela’s participation marks the first time a drag queen has ever competed for the mirror ball trophy. Joining Shangela in the ballroom is Wayne Brady, the host of CBS’ Let’s...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘Blonde’ With Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe Gets 11-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival – Watch The Video

Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s long-awaited and anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, just had its world premiere Thursday night at the Venice Film Festival, where the audience greeted it with an 11-minute standing ovation after the credits rolled. The Sala Grande audience chanted “Ana, Ana, Ana” at the conclusion of the Netflix movie, which clocks in at 2 hours and 46 minutes. Brad Pitt, who was there in his capacity as a producer on the film, also seemed to energize the crowd in the theater. ‘Blonde’ Premiere Photo Gallery: Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe At Venice Film Festival See both their...
MOVIES
Deadline

Will Forte To Star In ‘Win Or Lose’, Pixar’s First Longform Series For Disney+

Will Forte is getting animated. The Last Man on Earth star is to voice the lead character in Win or Lose, Pixar’s first longform series for Disney+. He will voice the character of Coach Dan in the series, which follows a coed middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game. Written and directed by story artists Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and produced by David Lally, Win or Lose is a comedy about love, rivalry and the challenges. It will air in 2023. The casting was announced at Disney’s D23 expo. CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly had Will...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Fans Just Wild About Harry: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Imax Advance Fan Screenings Fastest Selling To Date

No, the tabloid headlines about all the behind-the-scenes mishesgoss on Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling isn’t hurting ticket sales. The Imax Live Experience advance screening for the Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine genre movie was the fast-selling for the large format exhibitor to date with 21 Imax locations selling out in 24 hours. And these are paid tickets; not gratis ones. The screening is being held Monday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 pm EST/4:30 pm PST and there’s a live-streamed Q&A being beamed in from the NYC premiere with Styles, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali and Douglas...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

New Saw movie coming Halloween 2023

Buckle up horror movie fans because Jigsaw is returning to the big screen with a new set of deadly games. Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have announced that a new Saw movie is in the works and is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 27, 2023 – just in time for the spooky season.
MOVIES
Deadline

Toronto Review: Aitch Alberto’s Directorial Debut Film ‘Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe’

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, written and directed by Aitch Alberto, is a film about two queer Mexican boys who discover deep secrets within themselves over the course of a school year. The movie is an adaptation of Benjamin Alire Sáenz’s YA novel of the same name. Aristotle “Ari” Mendoza (Max Pelayo) opens the film by introducing the audience to his family and life as a high school student. He’s not interested in being one of the cool kids and wants something more than a provincial life in 1985 New Mexico. A chance encounter with Dante (Reese...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Son’ Venice Review: Hugh Jackman In Florian Zeller’s Gripping Follow-Up To Oscar-Winning ‘The Father’

Writer-director Florian Zeller had such great success with his 2020 film adaptation of his stage play The Father which earned six Oscar nominations including Best Picture — winning for his and co-writer Christopher Hampton’s screenplay, as well as Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins — that he was able to move  quickly in getting a film version going for his next play, 2018’s Le Fils. The result, The Son, premiering Wednesday at the Venice Film Festival in competition, is the second of a three-part stage and film series on stories dealing with mental health; in this case, a troubled 17-year-old boy who has been deeply...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ariana DeBose Leads Disney Toon Musical ‘Wish’ From ‘Frozen’ Team – D23

There’s a new toon musical coming to town. Disney revealed Wish, about how the iconic Wishing Star came to be, at D23 today. West Side Story Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will star along with Encanto‘s Alan Tudyk. The Disney Animation Studios pic will be directed by Oscar-winning Frozen helmer Chris Buck and Raya and the Last Dragon alum Fawn Veerasunthorn. Ariana DeBose teases her role in ‘Wish’ : “There’s a lot of singing” #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/QlIOYCFox3 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 10, 2022 Wish will feature songs by Grammy nominee Julia Michaels. DeBose performed a song from the film titled “More for Us.” DeBose stars as Asha, the...
MOVIES
Deadline

William, Prince Of Wales Releases Statement Of Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II – “The World Lost A Leader, I Lost A Grandmother”

William, Prince of Wales has released a moving statement about the loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and how her guidance to him throughout his life will help him in his new role. He’s also pledged his full support to his father, the new King Charles III. Prince William was at his father’s side this morning as the new monarch was officially proclaimed King Charles III. This afternoon, he took to Instagram, where he posted this statement of tribute. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) More from DeadlineKing Charles III Is Officially Proclaimed In Historic Ceremony, Televised For First Time Ever - WatchKing Charles III Vows To Serve With "Loyalty, Respect, And Love" In First Address; Says "My Beloved Mother Was An Inspiration"New King: Charles III To Address British Subjects Today, Following Death Of HM Queen Elizabeth IIBest of DeadlineNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & MoreThe Queen Onscreen: 15 Actresses (And Actors) Who've Played Elizabeth II In Film And On TV'Blonde' Premiere Photo Gallery: Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe At Venice Film Festival
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Haunted Mansion’: Director Justin Simien Teases Cameos From Winona Ryder, Hasan Minhaj, Dan Levy; Unveils First Trailer for Live-Action Disney Film

Director Justin Simien and Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis stopped by D23 today to tease their upcoming live-action Haunted Mansion film, sharing that it will feature cameos from Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Hasan Minhaj and more. Simien also debuted a new for-the-room-only trailer which watches as a car pulls up to a mansion in the depths of night. The mansion, our narrator says, was discovered fully built after a fire in 1788. “That’s when things started to get weird,” he continues, “[with] a string of dramatic events, paranormal attacks, yellow fever, explosions. There’s no records, only stories.” We then follow a character played...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

120K+
Followers
35K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy