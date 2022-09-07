Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Fuel the Fight works to ease the burden on Trinity CancerCare patients
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A cancer diagnosis is life changing for anyone that receives it. Those who face a diagnosis may have to travel long distances for care. Healthcare workers want to make sure that patients can focus on treatment and recovery, and worry less about treatment costs. Rae Ann...
KFYR-TV
Roosevelt Park Zoo leadership updates community on health status of senior male giraffe
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Leadership with the Roosevelt Park Zoo said they’ve made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize one its senior animals, the 21-year-old male giraffe Mashama. The zoo has not euthanized the animal yet, but plan to do so before the cold weather sets in. The...
KFYR-TV
‘Fuel the Fight’ Friday in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It’s no secret that the price of gas can make a big dent in your budget. It’s an added stress for those who are going through cancer treatment, and have to travel long distances for care. But Friday, Sept. 9, you have the chance...
KFYR-TV
Minot Public Schools sees slight enrollment increase in 2022
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Public Schools enrollment numbers show a slight increase for the new school year. This year they counted 7,627 people. Last year they counted 7,590, about a 40 student increase. More than half of the total students are enrolled at the elementary school level.
KFYR-TV
Building a Habitat for Humanity in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Habitat for Humanity works towards a vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live. They were out Thursday re-staining the wheelchair ramp in front of an area home in Minot. The wheelchair ramp is for the Barnes family, where three members need to use the...
KFYR-TV
City puts out a request for proposals for Home Sweet Home in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The city of Minot is putting out a request for proposals for the historic Home Sweet Home building. They had to buy the home on 4th Avenue NW and move it across the street to make room for flood protection. The building is marked for...
KFYR-TV
Minot Public Works repairing water main
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A water main break in Minot ran into complications as public works staff tried to repair it. The water main broke at 6th Avenue and 1st Street NW, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. The repairs were taking longer than expected because...
KFYR-TV
DNA testing, suspects highlight testimony at hearing for woman charged in Anita Knutson’s killing
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The woman charged in the 2007 killing of Minot State student Anita Knutson appeared in court Thursday morning, nearly six months after she was arrested in March. Thirty-four-year-old Nichole Rice pleaded not guilty to a AA-felony murder charge. Her plea came after a more than hour-long...
KFYR-TV
Nichole Rice pleads not guilty to murder charge in killing of Anita Knutson
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Nichole Rice, the woman charged with murder in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson in Minot, has pleaded not guilty. Knutson was found fatally stabbed in her off-campus apartment. Rice’s plea follows a lengthy testimony in a preliminary hearing from a Minot Police detective. Your...
KFYR-TV
Minot High hires Mark Kennedy to lead boys track & field program
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Mark Kennedy will take over the Minot High boys track and field team, the Minot Public Schools Athletic Department announced Tuesday. Kennedy spent the 2021 season as an assistant coach on the track and field team. He is the running backs coach on the Minot High football team this season.
KFYR-TV
Surrey holds pep rally ahead of homecoming game
SURREY, N.D. (KMOT) - Surrey hosts a familiar foe Friday night: Divide County. “It’s going to be a ‘dub’, for sure,” said senior Mia Aberle. The Mustangs and Maroons are two of the top teams in Region 8. “This is a huge game for us. It...
