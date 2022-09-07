Read full article on original website
Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike
Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
This Is The Richest School District In Washington
24/7 Wall St got curious and compiled a list of the wealthiest school district in every state.
Killer on ‘jihad’ murder spree in King County gets 93-year sentence
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man convicted of murdering three people in King County and one in New Jersey was sentenced in court on Friday to 93 years in prison. That’s on top of a life sentence that Ali Muhammad Brown is already serving for fatally shooting a young man in New Jersey.
Seattle attempted rape victim fears attacker will go free due to mental health evaluation
SEATTLE — A Seattle woman is speaking out after she said the case against the man who broke into her home and tried to rape her may be dismissed due to a mental health evaluation. According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the woman’s attacker, Qyreek Singletary, has...
M3.7 quake reported near Poulsbo
LOFALL, Wash. — A small earthquake was reported outside Lofall, Washington early Thursday. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.7 quake in Jefferson County, about 9 miles northwest of Poulsbo, happened at 1:08 a.m. The depth was 14.5 miles. A USGS map showed people reported feeling the...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Bonney Lake fire extinguished after closing in on shopping center
In Pierce County, a backburn is underway in the woods near the Bonney Lake Fred Meyer location. This is a part of the effort to fully contain two wildfires that broke out late Thursday morning in a wooded greenbelt behind the shopping center. No buildings are believed to be threatened.
Story of Seattle’s Black community finally told
In the 1980s, when historian Quintard Taylor turned to the archives to research Black history in Seattle, he came up almost empty. In fact, Suzzallo Library, one of the core repositories of Northwest history, could only offer him a 1978 doctoral dissertation. It was titled “African Americans in the West.” “And it was mine,” he says.
Washington state adds strict requirements for school resource officers
PUYALLUP, Wash. — When Carly Cappetto took the oath with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, she knew she wanted to do something positive. So when Cappetto had the opportunity to work in the schools as a School Resource Officer (SRO), she jumped at the chance. "I don't look at...
Here is what we know so far about the victims in the charter floatplane crash near Seattle
The Coast Guard on Tuesday released the names of the passengers and the pilot who are presumed dead after a charter floatplane crashed Sunday near Seattle. Ten people were on board when the de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane went down off Whidbey Island, about 40 miles north of Seattle, the Coast Guard said in a statement.
Seattle Woman Identified After Disappearing Over 30 Years Ago
Authorities found her remains in Snohomish County earlier this year.
This Is The Most Expensive City In Washington
24/7 Wall St. analyzed data to find the most expensive city in every state.
Washington’s Largest School District Goes on Strike, Delaying Start of School for Thousands
Teachers of the largest school district in Washington are on strike on what should have been the first day of classes after rejecting a deal that would have kept them working in classrooms. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) could not come to an agreement with Seattle Public Schools (SPS), which...
Body recovered after float plane crash identified
SEATTLE (AP) — A body recovered near the site of a floatplane crash in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound has been identified as Gabby Hanna, a 29-year-old Seattle attorney. The Island County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday that the recovered body was Hanna and that her family...
Japantown Was Due for a Landmark
Jan Johnson was an unlikely steward for the Panama Hotel. Back in 1985, the building’s longtime owner, Takashi Hori, handed the deed and his hefty ring of keys over to the young artist who’d taken a shine to the neighborhood. Johnson had zero Japanese heritage—and zero experience maintaining a creaky single-occupancy hotel built in 1910. But for several decades, she’s managed to protect a powerful symbol of a neighborhood whose history looms large, even if its boundaries don’t.
Letter: At least 2× rent and no evictions?
It’s wonderful news that we are building more “Low-income Housing” in Pierce County. However, if you must make at least 2× the amount of rent, and cannot have any evictions on your rental history, then it doesn’t matter how many “low-income” buildings you have.
NOAA assists in search of floatplane off Whidbey Island as body of recovered victim is identified
A body that was recovered from last weekend’s floatplane crash into the Puget Sound has been identified as 29-year-old Gabrielle Hanna, a Seattle attorney. Hanna was one of 10 people on board when the plane went down off Whidbey Island, but the others’ bodies have not been recovered.
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish prompts evacuations, road closures
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 5,000 acres, according to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue. A Level 3 evacuation — meaning to leave now — has been issued for residents north of Highway 2, from...
NTSB finds wreckage in area where floatplane may have crashed near Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says it may have found potential wreckage of the floatplane that crashed Sunday near Whidbey Island, Washington. The NTSB, working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said side scan radar on Thursday "identified targets on the seafloor in...
Teriyaki Madness is out to bring Seattle’s tastiest dish to the nation
In downtown Seattle, there are teriyaki shops on nearly every corner and locals rarely go a week without indulging in the town’s garlic-and-ginger-infused grilled chicken and vegetables. Now a fast-expanding franchisor aims to make that happen across the country. Teriyaki Madness, which takes custom orders in shops ranging from...
