PHOTOS – Crittenden Lady Rockets 3 Lyon County 2
Crittenden County’s girls outlasted Lyon County 3-2 in overtime Thursday night in 5th District soccer action in Eddyville. Your Sports Edge was there and has photos of the Lady Rockets and the Lady Lyons. Lady Lyons and Lady Rockets.
This female PK making difference at Trigg County
CADIZ, Ky. (KT) – PK has a double meaning for Olivia Noffsinger. Not only is she a Pastor’s Kid – the daughter of Southside Baptist Senior Pastor Kyle Noffsinger and wife April – but she’s also the placekicker for the Trigg County High School football team.
Marshall County's Terry Birdsong retires after 26 years of coaching
BENTON, KY -- Marshall County Marshals basketball coach Terry Birdsong is retiring as Marshals basketball head coach after a long, lustrous twenty-six year head coaching career. Birdsong ends his career with a record of 514-277, which places him in the top 50 of winningest head coaches in KHSAA history. He...
Caldwell Gets UHA Again, Making Lone Goal Stand Up
UHA (3-3-1) generated several scoring chances in the final minutes, including one shot that rang off the crossbar. But the Lady Tigers were able to hang on for the shutout. It was Caldwell’s second win over the Lady Blazers this season. The Lady Tigers won 3-1 in an All A Classic regional semifinal matchup earlier this season at Butler Stadium.
Caldwell Volleyball Win Streak Against Crittenden Ends 3-1
The Caldwell County volleyball team saw a long winning streak end at Crittenden County on Thursday. The Lady Tigers dropped a close four-set match with the Lady Rockets. The Lady Tigers won the first set 25-20, but the Lady Rockets took the next three sets by scores of 25-20, 25-23, 25-18.
Miniature pony dies shortly after Webster Co. rescue
CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News Update on a story out of Webster County. A farrier in Webster County tipped off our team to alleged animal mistreatment in Clay. 14 News was on scene in Clay on Thursday where Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones and Paducah-based A&A Rescue retrieved the miniature pony.
Calloway County High School hosting driving simulator for teens at 'Arrive Alive' event
MURRAY, KY — High school students in Calloway County will soon have the unique opportunity to safely experience the dangers of impaired and distracted driving in a simulated event, thanks to UNITE's Arrive Alive Tour. The Arrive Alive Tour will visit Calloway County High School from 8:15 a.m. to...
Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board
Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
Final Superload Trip from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Set for Thursday
Edwards Rigging plans to move the last of six superload trips from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Thursday morning. The specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday and take the same route as the previous five. It will travel along Kentucky 93 to I-24 which will cause Kentucky 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and exit 45.
Authorities looking for man wanted in Webster and Hopkins counties
Kentucky authorities say they're looking for a man who's wanted in Hopkins County and Webster County. The Providence Police Department says authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for 43-year-old Aaron Conrad. Police say Conrad is wanted in Hopkins County in connection with a theft investigation, and...
Preschool bus involved in crash in Murray
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray preschool bus was in a crash Thursday morning. Two employees and one student were on the bus, according to Coy D. Samons, Superintendent for the Murray Independent School District. It happened about 7:25 a.m. at Kirkwood and 16th Street. There are no serious...
City of Paducah recognized as 2022 City Government of the Year
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah has been recognized by the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) as the 2022 KLC City Government of the Year. An independent board of Kentucky judges selected Paducah based upon the city commission’s decision to prioritize the Southside and develop the Southside Rise & Shine Neighborhood Spruce Up initiative.
Woman donates $1,000 to Murray Middle Band in son's memory
MURRAY, KY — In 2016, Brandon Myers died unexpectedly of a heart attack at the age of 31. Recently, Myers' mother, Lisa Boyd, donated $1,000 to the Murray Middle School Band in his memory. The school district says Myers was a talented musician who played the guitar, dulcimer, banjo...
One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
11 families displaced by tornadoes move into new housing in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The lieutenant governor and local leaders welcomed 11 families into new transitional housing on Friday, September 9. The families were displaced by the December tornado. They were welcomed into housing prepared by members of the local construction association, as well as other volunteers and organizations. Hosted...
Two Injured In Trigg County Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was eastbound at the 59-mile marker when it struck a deer. The driver and passenger were taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries. The...
60th annual banana festival kicking off in Fulton and South Fulton
FULTON, KY — A banana eating contests, a bake-off, a parade, a doggy pageant, and even a 1-ton banana pudding — find all of this and more at the 60th annual banana festival in Fulton, KY. The week-long festival runs from September 9 - 17 in Fulton, KY...
M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.
Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City early Sunday evening. Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist. Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT. |. From Region 8 News - Saturday. Magnitude...
December 10 Tornado Victims Moving Into Homes
The landscapes in Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and Princeton are again changing thanks to efforts by local groups, state officials, and FEMA. Governor Andy Beshear says housing and shelter were key following the December 10 tornados and several groups stepped up to help including the Parks System. Beshear says keys to...
Sparks fly at Marshall County Fiscal Court meeting over transfer of funds
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Controversy and confusion again casts a shadow over Marshall County politics. At this week's Fiscal Court meeting, Judge Executive Kevin Neal asked to move an additional $20,000 from his budget into a fund for legal expenses. However, commissioners ultimately shot the action down. According to...
