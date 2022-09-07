UHA (3-3-1) generated several scoring chances in the final minutes, including one shot that rang off the crossbar. But the Lady Tigers were able to hang on for the shutout. It was Caldwell’s second win over the Lady Blazers this season. The Lady Tigers won 3-1 in an All A Classic regional semifinal matchup earlier this season at Butler Stadium.

CALDWELL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO