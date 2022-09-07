KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Chase Elliott wasn’t around to see the fireworks at the end of last weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington. Or, for that matter, the fire coming from Kevin Harvick’s car. Elliott’s playoff opener was over early after the regular-season champion lost control of his No. 9 Chevrolet and brushed the wall in Turns 1 and 2. Chase Briscoe, closing fast and with nowhere to go, collided with Elliott and caused too much damage for him to overcome. His crew from Hendrick Motorsports tried to repair the broken lower control arm and toe link but ran out of time.

