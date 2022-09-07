ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule at Kansas Speedway

Joey Logano carries the Cup Series playoff point lead into Kansas Speedway for Sunday’s 400-mile race, the second of the year at the 1.5-mile track in Kansas City, Kansas. Logano finished fourth last Sunday at Darlington Raceway and jumped ahead of previous leader Chase Elliott in the standings. Elliott finished last in the race and fell to ninth in the playoff group.
The Associated Press

Chase Elliott only looking forward in NASCAR's playoff push

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Chase Elliott wasn’t around to see the fireworks at the end of last weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington. Or, for that matter, the fire coming from Kevin Harvick’s car. Elliott’s playoff opener was over early after the regular-season champion lost control of his No. 9 Chevrolet and brushed the wall in Turns 1 and 2. Chase Briscoe, closing fast and with nowhere to go, collided with Elliott and caused too much damage for him to overcome. His crew from Hendrick Motorsports tried to repair the broken lower control arm and toe link but ran out of time.
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch back to Hendrick Motorsports?

Could two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch leave Joe Gibbs Racing and reunite with an organization which he left a decade and a half ago?. It’s not a stretch to say that Kyle Busch has been linked to almost every team in the NASCAR Cup Series garage in recent weeks as he remains unsigned by Joe Gibbs Racing for 2023.
Sportscasting

Kevin Harvick Goes on Twitter Rant, Addressing Numerous Topics Including Max Verstappen, North Wilkesboro, Changes NASCAR Needs to Make, and His Plans to Race Outside of NASCAR in Near Future

Kevin Harvick was in rare form this week on Twitter when he went on a rant and addressed a variety of topics, including Max Verstappen, North Wilkesboro, and his plans to race in the future with Dale Jr. The post Kevin Harvick Goes on Twitter Rant, Addressing Numerous Topics Including Max Verstappen, North Wilkesboro, Changes NASCAR Needs to Make, and His Plans to Race Outside of NASCAR in Near Future  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports

Sunday Cup race at Kansas: Start time, TV info, weather

After a wild playoff opener at Darlington that jumbled the standings, Cup drivers are at Kansas Speedway for the second race in the opening round. Daniel Suarez holds the final transfer spot to the second round. He leads Austin Cindric by two points, Austin Dillon by four points, Chase Briscoe by 10 points and Kevin Harvick by 13 points.
Racing News

Kansas Race Results: September 9, 2022 (NASCAR Trucks)

Tonight, the NASCAR Truck Series takes the green flag in Kansas City, Kansas. The Playoffs roll on at Kansas Speedway with an elimination race. View Kansas race results for the NASCAR Truck Series below. Kansas Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual...
FOX Sports

Texas over Alabama? Klatt's wildest possible CFB outcomes for Week 2

Week 2 of the college football is coming up fast, and there are a handful of intriguing matchups — and some possible upsets — to keep on your radar. Joel Klatt introduced a new segment called "What if?" during the latest episode of his new podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show," which will feature three new episodes per week and offer unique takes and analysis of the biggest games and storylines throughout the college football universe.
FanSided

NASCAR: The playoff team whose driver is already eliminated

There are 16 teams and 16 drivers in contention to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but one team’s driver isn’t eligible. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened up with the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and it was Petty GMS Motorsports’ Erik Jones, who is not one of the 16 drivers qualified for the postseason, who scored the upset victory. The win was his first since he won the Southern 500 three seasons ago.
FOX Sports

Best chance to go undefeated: Oklahoma, USC, or Ohio State? | Number One CFB Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young and Producer Tyler discuss fan responses to RJ’s question, “Following Week 1, which of these three has the best chance to go undefeated? Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, or Ohio State Buckeyes?” RJ believes each team has a realistic shot to run the table, but the consensus among the group is that Ohio State is the most likely of the three.
FOX Sports

Texas vs. Alabama: Can Steve Sarkisian hit QB magic once again?

The fastest way to become "Coach Somebody" in college football is to become a championship offensive coordinator at the Power 5 level. Lincoln Riley did it at Oklahoma. Ryan Day did it at Ohio State. And Steve Sarkisian? He's done it twice. First, Sarkisian made himself into a brand name...
Racing News

Kansas TV Schedule: September 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR rolls in Kansas City, Kansas. The 1.5-mile is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Kansas tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Kansas Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup:...
FOX Sports

Denny Hamlin navigating first playoffs as both driver and owner

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are fierce competitors and good friends. But when Hamlin started his own race team a couple of years ago, Larson didn’t know what to think. He knew his friend was dedicated to his job as a race-car driver but also enjoyed a round of golf whenever he could get to it. Running a race team would certainly cut into that free time.
racer.com

Nemechek bumps Hocevar from Truck Series playoffs at Kansas

With less than a lap left in Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway, John Hunter Nemechek passed Carson Hocevar and spoiled one of the unlikeliest long-shot gambles in the long history of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. At the end of a dominant evening, Nemechek had...
