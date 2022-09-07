Read full article on original website
Kyle Larson narrowly defeats 16-year-old Ryan Timms in World of Outlaws Sprint Car Gold Cup prelim
The 30-year-old driver known as “Yung Money” in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series had a much younger challenger Thursday in a preliminary feature for the Gold Cup at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif. as Kyle Larson held off a charge by 16-year-old Ryan Timms. Timms...
Kyle Larson’s Talent and Aggressive Driving Style Overshadow an Underrated Quality in the Reigning NASCAR Cup Series Champ
Kyle Larson's resiliency is an underrated quality of the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champ. The post Kyle Larson’s Talent and Aggressive Driving Style Overshadow an Underrated Quality in the Reigning NASCAR Cup Series Champ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR weekend schedule at Kansas Speedway
Joey Logano carries the Cup Series playoff point lead into Kansas Speedway for Sunday’s 400-mile race, the second of the year at the 1.5-mile track in Kansas City, Kansas. Logano finished fourth last Sunday at Darlington Raceway and jumped ahead of previous leader Chase Elliott in the standings. Elliott finished last in the race and fell to ninth in the playoff group.
Chase Elliott only looking forward in NASCAR's playoff push
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Chase Elliott wasn’t around to see the fireworks at the end of last weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington. Or, for that matter, the fire coming from Kevin Harvick’s car. Elliott’s playoff opener was over early after the regular-season champion lost control of his No. 9 Chevrolet and brushed the wall in Turns 1 and 2. Chase Briscoe, closing fast and with nowhere to go, collided with Elliott and caused too much damage for him to overcome. His crew from Hendrick Motorsports tried to repair the broken lower control arm and toe link but ran out of time.
NASCAR Making Noticeable Change to Next Gen Car at Kansas That Fans Will Overwhelmingly Support
NASCAR is introducing a noticeable change to the Next Gen cars this weekend at Kansas and it's one that fans will overwhelmingly support. The post NASCAR Making Noticeable Change to Next Gen Car at Kansas That Fans Will Overwhelmingly Support appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch back to Hendrick Motorsports?
Could two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch leave Joe Gibbs Racing and reunite with an organization which he left a decade and a half ago?. It’s not a stretch to say that Kyle Busch has been linked to almost every team in the NASCAR Cup Series garage in recent weeks as he remains unsigned by Joe Gibbs Racing for 2023.
Kevin Harvick Goes on Twitter Rant, Addressing Numerous Topics Including Max Verstappen, North Wilkesboro, Changes NASCAR Needs to Make, and His Plans to Race Outside of NASCAR in Near Future
Kevin Harvick was in rare form this week on Twitter when he went on a rant and addressed a variety of topics, including Max Verstappen, North Wilkesboro, and his plans to race in the future with Dale Jr. The post Kevin Harvick Goes on Twitter Rant, Addressing Numerous Topics Including Max Verstappen, North Wilkesboro, Changes NASCAR Needs to Make, and His Plans to Race Outside of NASCAR in Near Future appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kansas Starting Lineup: September 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series
Next up, the NASCAR Xfinity Series rolls to the track in Kansas City, Kansas. The field is set for a round of practice and qualifying at the 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway. View the Kansas starting lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Kansas Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual...
Sunday Cup race at Kansas: Start time, TV info, weather
After a wild playoff opener at Darlington that jumbled the standings, Cup drivers are at Kansas Speedway for the second race in the opening round. Daniel Suarez holds the final transfer spot to the second round. He leads Austin Cindric by two points, Austin Dillon by four points, Chase Briscoe by 10 points and Kevin Harvick by 13 points.
Kansas Race Results: September 9, 2022 (NASCAR Trucks)
Tonight, the NASCAR Truck Series takes the green flag in Kansas City, Kansas. The Playoffs roll on at Kansas Speedway with an elimination race. View Kansas race results for the NASCAR Truck Series below. Kansas Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual...
Texas QB Quinn Ewers sustains apparent shoulder injury
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers left Saturday’s game against top-ranked Alabama with an apparent left shoulder injury late in the first
Texas over Alabama? Klatt's wildest possible CFB outcomes for Week 2
Week 2 of the college football is coming up fast, and there are a handful of intriguing matchups — and some possible upsets — to keep on your radar. Joel Klatt introduced a new segment called "What if?" during the latest episode of his new podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show," which will feature three new episodes per week and offer unique takes and analysis of the biggest games and storylines throughout the college football universe.
NASCAR: The playoff team whose driver is already eliminated
There are 16 teams and 16 drivers in contention to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but one team’s driver isn’t eligible. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened up with the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and it was Petty GMS Motorsports’ Erik Jones, who is not one of the 16 drivers qualified for the postseason, who scored the upset victory. The win was his first since he won the Southern 500 three seasons ago.
Texas' key vs. Bama, Wisconsin's scary QB foe and more we're watching in Week 2
Nick Saban vs. Steve Sarkisian. Bijan Robinson vs. Will Anderson. Texas vs. Alabama. There is no denying the epic matchup that highlights Week 2 of the college football season — and it's on Big Noon Kickoff, too!. But that's not all we have going on this weekend. Here's what...
Best chance to go undefeated: Oklahoma, USC, or Ohio State? | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young and Producer Tyler discuss fan responses to RJ’s question, “Following Week 1, which of these three has the best chance to go undefeated? Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, or Ohio State Buckeyes?” RJ believes each team has a realistic shot to run the table, but the consensus among the group is that Ohio State is the most likely of the three.
NFL Week 1: Take the under in 49ers-Bears and under on Justin Fields' rushing
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears. He thinks both offense will get off to a slow start to the season and likes the under and also thinks that the 49ers' defense will try to keep Justin Fields in the pocket so he likes the under there as well.
Texas vs. Alabama: Can Steve Sarkisian hit QB magic once again?
The fastest way to become "Coach Somebody" in college football is to become a championship offensive coordinator at the Power 5 level. Lincoln Riley did it at Oklahoma. Ryan Day did it at Ohio State. And Steve Sarkisian? He's done it twice. First, Sarkisian made himself into a brand name...
Kansas TV Schedule: September 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR rolls in Kansas City, Kansas. The 1.5-mile is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Kansas tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Kansas Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup:...
Denny Hamlin navigating first playoffs as both driver and owner
Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are fierce competitors and good friends. But when Hamlin started his own race team a couple of years ago, Larson didn’t know what to think. He knew his friend was dedicated to his job as a race-car driver but also enjoyed a round of golf whenever he could get to it. Running a race team would certainly cut into that free time.
Nemechek bumps Hocevar from Truck Series playoffs at Kansas
With less than a lap left in Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway, John Hunter Nemechek passed Carson Hocevar and spoiled one of the unlikeliest long-shot gambles in the long history of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. At the end of a dominant evening, Nemechek had...
