3 Arrested By Tulsa Police For Drug Possession, Trafficking
Tulsa Police arrested three people for drug trafficking. They arrested Nehemiah Willis, Alex Mason and Daijeana Floyd. Police said they found guns with several magazines, baggies of marijuana, cocaine, meth, scales and two fentanyl pills. All three face drug trafficking and possession charges.
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Smashing Windows, Breaking Into Church
An alert citizen helped Tulsa Police catch a man breaking into a church near 31st and Harvard Friday morning. Investigators say the man smashed several windows at the church leaving lots of damage behind. Officers say they were called to the Fellowship Congregational Church early Friday morning after an employee of a nearby fast food restaurant heard glass breaking. Police say when they showed up, they heard even more glass being shattered.
OHP Investigating Cause Of Crash That Killed Bristow Student And His Dad
We're learning new details about a car crash that killed a 14-year-old Bristow middle school student and his dad. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but state troopers said the driver's family told them the man may have experienced a medical problem. Lieutenant Mark Southall said 66-year-old...
Man In Custody After Firing A Gun Several Times On His Porch
A Tulsa man is in custody after police say he was firing gunshots from his porch near Haskell Place and Delaware Avenue. Police responded to the call just before noon and say that they set up a perimeter because the man wasn’t listening to demands. He did eventually surrender to police and was placed under arrest. Police say no one was injured during the shooting and it's not clear why he opened fire.
OHP: 1 Injured Following School Bus Crash Near Seminole
One person was injured in a crash involving a car and a school bus Friday morning on State Highway 3 near Seminole, according to the Seminole Fire Department. The bus driver, Bobby Sanford, 35, was heading northbound, and the driver of the car, Austin Grace, 29, was going southbound, went to the left of the center and struck the bus, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
Man Involved In Rollover Crash After Allegedly Falling Asleep Behind The Wheel
Tulsa Police say a man is uninjured after an early-morning rollover crash in Tulsa. According to Police, the man was driving along East 71st Street and South Harvard Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, when he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. Police say the driver then veered to...
TPD Special Operations Team Uses Helicopters To Perform Rescue Training
Nearly 30 Tulsa Police Officers conducted specialized training with a team of medical staff and pilots Wednesday. They loaded up four special operations team officers on the outside of each helicopter and flew through Downtown Tulsa to unload officers on top of a parking garage. Captain Mike Eckert with TPD...
Fraud Watch: Some Scammers Taking Advantage Of Federal Loan Forgiveness
TULSA, Okla. - In the two weeks since President Joe Biden announced federal student loan forgiveness, a lot of questions have been asked and several scams have emerged. Melanie Henry from AARP and the Fraud Watch Network joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about those scam attempts and the loan repayment pause that continues through the end of the year.
412 First Responders Climb Oklahoma Tower Stairs To Honor 9/11 First Responders
The Oklahoma City Firefighters Foundation is doing their 11th annual 9/11 memorial stair climb Saturday. 412 first responders will ascend 110 floors at the Oklahoma Tower to honor and commit to the promise to never forget. The climb began at 8:46 a.m. News 9’s Anjelicia Bruton will have the story...
Good Samaritan Helps Man Escape Early-Morning House Fire
A Good Samaritan helped a man escape from his burning home on Thursday morning, according to Tulsa Firefighters. According to fire crews, a blaze broke out at a Tulsa home near East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night. Crews say a person, who was passing by the home at the time, spotted the fire and woke up the man who was living there. Crews say the man and his dog were both able to escape the blaze safely.
Tulsa Firefighters To Receive Pay Raise Under New Agreement With City
Tulsa firefighters are getting their biggest pay raise in the city's history. Mayor GT Bynum signed the contract Friday morning, saying TFD is considered one of the best fire departments in the nation. The Firefighters Union said it doesn't just help keep good firefighters that are already here. It also...
Tulsa Fire Department Partners With Gathering Place For Water Rescue Drills
Tulsa’s firefighters are better prepared to do water rescues after performing three days of water rescue drills this week at Gathering Place. Captain Terry Sivadon from the Tulsa Fire Department acted as the victim in a scenario where firefighters rescued him from a water related incident. "You never know...
Runners Across The OKC Metro Complete Eliza Fletchers 10-Mile Run
Runners from across the Oklahoma City metro hit trails and streets this morning to honor 34-year-old Memphis teacher and runner Eliza Fletcher. Investigators say she was kidnapped and killed while out for a jog. Running groups from around the metro held memorial runs at different locations Friday morning. One near...
Charles Page Students Plan Walk Out In Protest Of Racist Incidents
Charles Page High School students in Sand Springs plan to walk out of class following recent racist incidents in the district. The walkout will be taking place at Charles Page High School. The move comes after racist comments were made from one student to another that were then spread on...
QuikTrip Employees Volunteer To Help Renovate Boys & Girls Club
QuikTrip employees teamed up with the Tulsa Area United Way to do something good on Friday. 250 volunteers filled the Salvation Army's Mabee Red Shield Boys and Girls Club, as part of the United Way's Day of Caring. Volunteer Brittney Burkhalter knows the Boys and Girls Club very well. As...
Sand Springs Students Walkout For Second Time In 1 Week
Some high school students in Sand Springs walked out on Wednesday for the second time in a week. Those students said they wanted to bring attention to what they see as bullying and racist issues at their school. Fewer than 10 students were involved in the walkout on Wednesday, and one student said there would have been more, but said they were threatened with detention if they walked out. The district said students who walked out were given an unexcused absence.
City Of Tulsa To Give Local Nonprofits $7 Million In COVID Relief Money
The City of Tulsa announced it has $7 million in COVID relief grant money to give to local nonprofits. The city already gave out more than $6 million to nonprofits last year. That money was split up among 70 nonprofits across Tulsa, helping organizations that address things like healthcare, housing and education.
Edmond Retiree Brings Life To Quiet Retirement Community
Creekside Village was a quiet retirement village in Edmond where residents went about their day. Then two years ago Dianne moved in, and things have never been the same. Meet Mary Hammon, Ruth Linthicum, and Jan Byford, all in their 80s, and their new younger neighbor Diane Honeycutt, who brought life to the circle of friends.
Larger Impact: Prescriptions No Longer Needs For Hearing Aids
In August, the FDA issued a new rule that allows some people to buy hearing aids without a prescription, and a company based right here in Tulsa is playing a big role in making it happen. Charley Feeley is the President of the Oklahoma Hearing Aid Dispensary Association and the...
City Of Tulsa Asking Non-Profits To Apply For Grants To Help People Recover From The COVID-19 Pandemic
The City of Tulsa is asking non-profit organizations to apply for grants that would be used to help people with recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city says it is giving out $7 million in reimbursable grants to non-profits through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the letters of intent open on Thursday.
