Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

2 men hurt in stabbing on N Roger Peed Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were injured in an overnight stabbing in Hampton. Dispatch said the stabbing happened around 4:35 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Roger Peed Drive, not far from Newton Road and Andrews Boulevard. After arriving on scene, police located two men with stab...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Man found guilty of trying to kill Portsmouth officer

WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Man found guilty of trying to kill Portsmouth officer. WAVY News 10 Saturday at 7:00 a.m. Norfolk business owners concerned over future of …. Open septic tank, house moving causes concern on …. VB Health Department hosting free monkeypox vaccination …. 1 dead, 1...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Culture Lounge in Norfolk closes after certificate revoked

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Culture Lounge & Restaurant on Granby Street in Norfolk has closed after the city says it repeatedly violated its restaurant zoning certificate. City Manager Chip Filer in a statement on Wednesday said Culture’s violations included “failure to satisfy Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority requirements for restaurant alcohol sales; failure to remit required food and beverage taxes; and providing entertainment within a designated restaurant facility.”
NORFOLK, VA

