Rabid raccoon found in Virginia Beach neighborhood
The animal was discovered in the 3700 block of Pine Grove Lane on Sept. 9.
Police command post set up at Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream after fights last year
A larger police presence will be seen at Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s annual Howl-O-Scream event, in an effort to deter fights that occurred in the park last year.
Family located after police find toddler on Bizzone Circle in Virginia Beach
According to police, a small child was found around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bizzone Circle.
Norfolk man caught after running through creek to get away from troopers
Tony Diaz ran from officers on Thursday night and a Norfolk neighborhood had a front-row seat to his arrest. Diaz is currently facing drug charges out of Fairfax County and thought a Virginia State Police Officer was pulling him over for that.
Mid-Atlantic Shrine Association Parade to impact Oceanfront traffic
Drivers in the Virginia Beach Oceanfront area this weekend should plan on traffic pattern changes due to the Mid-Atlantic Shrine Association Parade.
WAVY News 10
Woman pulled from Stumpy Lake in VB accused of stealing golf cart, property damage
A woman has been arrested and accused of stealing a golf cart near Stumpy Lake in Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3AYhTa6.
Norfolk restaurant accused of leaking sewage into Knitting Mill Creek
Norfolk's Department of Public Works- Storm Water Environmental Division notified the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) about the spill on September 1
Youngkin, in support of Suffolk Port 460 project, says local and state cooperation ‘really important’
Virginia's governor is throwing his support behind a controversial development proposal, two weeks before City Council could vote to greenlight the project.
Eyewitness testifies against a man accused of killing ODU student
One of the men accused of killing Old Dominion University student, Chris Cummings, is on trial.
Man dies following Sleepy Hole Rd house fire in Suffolk
One of two people critically injured following a house fire in Suffolk late August has succumbed to his injuries, officials say.
WAVY News 10
2 men hurt in stabbing on N Roger Peed Drive in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were injured in an overnight stabbing in Hampton. Dispatch said the stabbing happened around 4:35 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Roger Peed Drive, not far from Newton Road and Andrews Boulevard. After arriving on scene, police located two men with stab...
Bon Secours to host hiring event, offering sign-on incentives
Bon Secours is hosting open interviews from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 17.
WAVY News 10
Man found guilty of trying to kill Portsmouth officer
WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Man found guilty of trying to kill Portsmouth officer. WAVY News 10 Saturday at 7:00 a.m. Norfolk business owners concerned over future of …. Open septic tank, house moving causes concern on …. VB Health Department hosting free monkeypox vaccination …. 1 dead, 1...
New sign honoring Underground Railroad to be unveiled in Portsmouth
A Civil War Trails Underground Railroad interpretive sign is set to be unveiled in Portsmouth Friday morning.
City of Norfolk Courthouse reopens after bomb threat
At 1:22 p.m., Norfolk police gave the all clear.
WAVY News 10
Man arrested on robbery, firearm charges in Virginia Beach
A 25-year-old man has been arrested after police say he robbed a business Monday morning in Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Ql7s64.
Trial begins for one 4 men accused of killing ODU student in 2011
A jury was picked to decide if one of the four men accused of killing 20-year-old Chris Cummings. Cummings is the nephew of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings.
WAVY News 10
Newport News’ Good Vibes music venue closing after noise complaints
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Good Vibes Concert Hall at Newport News’ City Center at Oyster Point is closing just nine months after opening due to continued noise complaints. The venue made the announcement Thursday on Facebook, saying “we had a great time and wanted nothing more...
WAVY News 10
No injuries reported after tractor-trailer crash on Holland Road in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer crash Friday morning on Holland Road in Suffolk. Suffolk spokeswoman Jennifer Moore says it happened in the 6100 area of Holland Road, between the Duck Thru and Farmer Frank’s. The 911 call came in around 5 a.m.
WAVY News 10
Culture Lounge in Norfolk closes after certificate revoked
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Culture Lounge & Restaurant on Granby Street in Norfolk has closed after the city says it repeatedly violated its restaurant zoning certificate. City Manager Chip Filer in a statement on Wednesday said Culture’s violations included “failure to satisfy Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority requirements for restaurant alcohol sales; failure to remit required food and beverage taxes; and providing entertainment within a designated restaurant facility.”
