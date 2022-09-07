News and Press Releases

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – The City of Fayetteville’s Marketing and Communications team is providing an online resource for stories and upcoming events on City services and operations. Fayetteville Features is a new, easy way to access what’s happening in City government that may make great stories.

Items will be updated in this live resource throughout the week. Story seekers can view Fayetteville Features at any time. To see what’s happening across Fayetteville, read this week’s Fayetteville Features list. Scroll down to see recently added items.

Alternately, you can copy and paste this URL into your browser.:

This week, the Fayetteville History Museum team will receive keys to the Massey Hill Mill House on Camden Road. All are invited to Saturday’s grand opening ceremony. Also happening this month, special presentations at the Dr. E.E. Smith Home on Blount Street. History Museum staff will speak about Charles Chesnutt’s "The House behind the Cedars." More details are available in the Fayetteville Feature cards.

###