Charlotte M Taylor (75) of Edgeley North Dakota passed away on September 3rd, 2022. She was born in Alexandria Virginia on October 1st, 1946, to Charles and Anna Harris. She spent the majority of her life in the Northern Virginia area. In her early years, Charlotte worked for IBM and Willard Press in Manassas, Virginia and spent the last 20 years working for Fargo Assembly. Charlotte loved to read, garden and crossword puzzles. Charlotte also enjoyed spending time with her family. She is reunited with the love of her life Charley R. Taylor to whom she was married for 55 years.

EDGELEY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO