Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Oakes Coalition Hosting Mental Health Summit Oct. 5
OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A recently formed Oakes coalition is utilizing a survey to create events for the health and benefit of the community. The Oakes Healthy Community Coalition conducted a survey of the community on topics residents would like to receive more information on. Rebeca Undem is the...
newsdakota.com
Unison Bank Features Wilhelm’s 5K Color Run Fundraiser
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Unison Bank) – Unison Bank is featuring Wilhelm Chevrolet Buick GMC this September in its Artist of the Month program for the awareness they are raising for Huntington’s Disease. Each month, Unison Bank features local artists, photographers, quilters and creators, and their products or services. Since...
newsdakota.com
Historical Society Lecture September 15 In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series Season 22 Presents: Patrick Sommer (International Dark-Sky Association) “A Proposed Return to Dark Skies ” 7:00 PM Thursday, September 15th at the Valley City State University Planetarium (Rhodes Science Center Room 309) (Please make note this is a change from the normal meeting space at the museum)
kfgo.com
Hearing held in Bismarck to discuss teaching of critical race theory
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Last year, Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill banning the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools. During a Department of Public Instruction (DPI) hearing in Bismarck, supporters of that measure, including Republican State Rep. Jim Kasper of Fargo and recent Fargo City Commission candidate Jodi Plecity said it’s not enough.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsdakota.com
First Cardiac Ready Acute Care Facility In North Dakota
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City is proud to announce it is the first designated Acute Cardiac Ready facility in the state of North Dakota. CHI Mercy Hospital spokeswoman Kayla Brademeyer said this designation means that our hospital has shown we can take care...
newsdakota.com
Area Music Teacher Rekindles Valley City Community Band
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Bridges Arts Council) – Getting the Valley City community band back together. There’s music in the air in Valley City as local music teacher Rochelle Jimenez finalizes her plans to restart the Valley City Community Band. The ensemble, which has been inactive for several years, will start rehearsing Thursday, September 15 at 6:30 PM in the state-of-the-art Band Rehearsal Hall at Valley City State University.
newsdakota.com
Dickey County Takes Honors at 4-H Shotgun Event
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDSU Extension) – Morton, Dickey, Hettinger and Ramsey counties took home the top honors in the 2022 North Dakota 4-H State Shotgun Match held recently in Bismarck. The match was held at Capital City Sporting Clays near Menoken, North Dakota. The competition brought 46 shooters from across...
newsdakota.com
VCPS Building Fund Levy Increase Hearing Sept. 21
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City School Board has moved away from the idea of building a new school due to the high cost of construction. Superintendent Josh Johnson said the focus shifted to repairing their existing facilities. He said one way to finance their proposed plan is to increase their building fund levy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsdakota.com
Kiwanis Planning Return of Meal Packaging Event
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It’s been two years since the last Kiwanis Against Hunger meal packaging event, but the club is excited to start fundraising and preparing for its return. Hundreds of volunteers and donors have allowed the club to package more than 1.26 million meals since 2011.
newsdakota.com
Local Families Forming Brewery in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An idea shared among six families has led to the start of a brewery in Jamestown. Christian Cary, one of the founders of the new Drift Prairie Brewing Company, says things started picking up more than a year and a half ago. Cary says the...
newsdakota.com
Walter Schulz
Walter “Wally” Schulz, 91, entered eternal rest September 5, 2022 at Saint Cloud Hospital, Saint Cloud, MN following an ongoing battle with Alzheimer’s. Wally was born at Woodworth, ND March 29, 1931 to Albert and Wanda (Goter) Schulz. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, New Home, Stutsman County North Dakota. Wally attended Lowry Township schools and worked on the family farm. He enlisted in the United States Army in January, 1954 and served in Battery A 52nd Field Artillery Brigade in Korea. He was honorably discharged in November, 1955.
valleynewslive.com
International Market Plaza vandalized with Patriot Front graffiti
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re told management thinks it happened yesterday. Patriot Front graffiti was painted on top of the murals outside of the International Market Plaza in Fargo at 1345 Main Avenue. An organizer of the GoFundMe setup for the Immigrant Development Center says they are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsdakota.com
Stutsman County Conducting Ballot Rotation Sept. 12
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Stutsman County will be holding their ballot rotation drawing for the November General Election on Monday, Sept. 12 at 10 AM in the Stutsman County Courthouse. “This drawing is to determine the order in which candidates’ names will appear on the ballot,” Deputy Auditor Emily...
valleynewslive.com
Stutsman County Departments call for wage increase
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Several representatives of different Stutsman County Departments approached the Stutsman County Commission Tuesday to request the higher wage increase that was included in the preliminary budget. Emergency Manager Andrew Kirking informed the commission that he just had another resignation and is currently in “uncharted territory”...
newsdakota.com
City Commission Approves New Positions For Klein & Johnson
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewDakota.com) – Avis Richter will be retiring from her city position as Finance Director next summer. The Valley City Commission unanimously approved of appointing Brenda Klein to become the next Finance Director after Richter retires on August 12th of 2023. The city commission also approved of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Commissioner Dave Piepkorn: Concern growing with Downtown Fargo public safety, public workers healthcare plan
(Fargo, ND) -- City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is sounding off on several 'major' concerns involving tax payer funding and public safety here in Fargo. Piepkorn joined The Flag's What' on Your Mind program Wednesday to discuss several issues, including proposed changes to the city's healthcare plan for employees and how it could effect you, the taxpayer.
AG Week
American Crystal Sugar reaches tentative agreement with union
MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar Co. on Thursday, Sept. 8, reached a tentative four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union. BCTGM leaders will recommend passage of the agreement when it is presented to their members on Sept. 13, American Crystal Sugar...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Sweeping Downtown Business District
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Starting tonight, Sept. 8, city crews will be out street sweeping in the downtown business district. This will take place approximately at 10:30 PM until approximately 7:00 AM or until finished. You’re being asked to move vehicles off the streets during these times until sweeping is done in these areas.
newsdakota.com
Charlotte Taylor
Charlotte M Taylor (75) of Edgeley North Dakota passed away on September 3rd, 2022. She was born in Alexandria Virginia on October 1st, 1946, to Charles and Anna Harris. She spent the majority of her life in the Northern Virginia area. In her early years, Charlotte worked for IBM and Willard Press in Manassas, Virginia and spent the last 20 years working for Fargo Assembly. Charlotte loved to read, garden and crossword puzzles. Charlotte also enjoyed spending time with her family. She is reunited with the love of her life Charley R. Taylor to whom she was married for 55 years.
KFYR-TV
Apartment evacuated following fire, displacing residents
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several people are without a place to stay following a fire at a Fargo apartment building. Around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 crews were called to the 900 block of 43rd St. S. for the fire, near West Acres Mall. Firefighters say they found flames...
Comments / 0