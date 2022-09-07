ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

US launches unarmed ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base

By Brett Tingley
Space.com
 5 days ago
An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launches during an operational test at 1:13 A.M. PDT on Sept. 7, 2022, at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The U.S. Air Force conducted an early-morning suborbital test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, on Wednesday (Sept. 7).

Air Force Global Strike Command launched the ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 1:13 a.m. PT (4:13 a.m. ET; 0913 GMT). The test was conducted to "validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness and readiness of the weapon system," according to a Space Force statement (opens in new tab).

The Minuteman III ICBM carried three undisclosed test reentry vehicles, according to a Space Force video (opens in new tab) released following the test. A reentry vehicle is the payload of an ICBM that reenters the atmosphere following a launch, typically a nuclear warhead, although hypersonic glide vehicles will surely become common reentry vehicles as they continue to be developed. The missile traveled 4,200 miles (6,759 kilometers) at hypersonic speeds reaching 15,000 mph (24,140 kph), or about 4 miles (6.4 km) per second.

The missile fired in the test launch was chosen at random from a stockpile at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming, disassembled and shipped to Vandenberg, where it was reassembled prior to launch. These tests are typically planned years in advance, and pre-launch notifications were sent to the Russian government in accordance with the New START arms control treaty.

Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander, said in the statement that these launches "demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent."

Space Launch Delta 30 oversees all launches from the U.S. west coast, including those that place satellites into polar orbits. "The Airmen and Guardians who perform this vital mission are some of the most skillfully trained and dedicated personnel in America's Air and Space Force," Titus added.

Official emblems for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, and Space Launch Delta 30. (Image credit: US Space Force/Fiona Kilfoyle)

Netherlands-based satellite tracker Marco Langbroek shared images via Twitter (opens in new tab) of the navigational warnings issued prior to the launch that depict the ICBM's path from Vandenberg to the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site in the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

The Minuteman III, or LGM-30G, was first deployed in 1970 and is scheduled to be phased out by 2030 and replaced with the upcoming LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM (opens in new tab) currently under development.

Brett is a science and technology journalist who is curious about emerging concepts in spaceflight and aerospace, alternative launch concepts, anti-satellite technologies, and uncrewed systems. Brett's work has appeared on The War Zone at TheDrive.com, Popular Science, the History Channel, Science Discovery, and more. Brett has English degrees from Clemson University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In his free time, Brett is a working musician, a hobbyist electronics engineer and cosplayer, an avid LEGO fan, and enjoys hiking and camping throughout the Appalachian Mountains with his wife and two children.

Comments / 149

Trevor Jefferson
5d ago

The U.S. is the most innovative nation! You can hate or not appreciate all you want; but we always make our own version of something and find ways to excell well above others in every area that counts and more, from the ideas of some of the greatest intellectual minds that we've had.

Reply(34)
20
Boogie Church
4d ago

there's been quite a bit of drills going on lately, something they are not telling us. I'm not concerned, Our Gov is shattered, but we still have the best of everything including the best men and women in service. Anyone gets to pushy There will be consequences bigger than anyone wants to find out in the World if our homeland is at risk. I have lost hope that we will ever be a free nation again, but confident in our military and technology always...

Reply
7
James Kennedy
5d ago

thanks that the United States have a deterant to help keep every one safe from becoming distinct. bless the United states.

Reply(2)
10
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
