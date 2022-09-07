ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Pro fighters react after multiple altercations involving Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz and Kevin Holland lead to UFC 279 press conference cancellation

Several pro fighters have reacted after altercations involving Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz and Kevin Holland resulted in the cancellation of the UFC 279 press conference. Today’s presser was cancelled prematurely after “all hell broke loose” backstage, this according to UFC President Dana White. “Yeah, this ain’t gonna...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Kevin Holland issues statement after backstage scuffle with Khamzat Chimaev cancels the UFC 279 press conference

Kevin Holland has issued a statement after his backstage scuffle with Khamzat Chimaev forced Dana White to cancel today’s UFC 279 press conference. Holland participated in the event opposite his upcoming opponent Daniel Rodriguez. Once finished fielding questions from the media, ‘Trailblazer’ and ‘D-Rod’ made their way backstage so the next set of fighters could come on.
UFC
Sports
FanSided

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results, 3 fighters miss weight

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results. On Saturday, Sept. 10, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev will face Stockton legend Nate Diaz for the main event of UFC 279. UFC 279 will mark Diaz’s departure from the UFC, which he has been a staple in since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 in 2007. Diaz (20-13) is coming in a massive underdog against the undefeated Chimaev (11-0) at +750.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz says he “gave up” on preparing for Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 279: “Whatever. Beat me.”

Nate Diaz has given up on preparing for Khamzat Chimaev ahead of their main event clash at UFC 279. For the longest time, Diaz has been wanting to fight out his UFC contract but the promotion wasn’t willing to give him the fights he wanted. He then got booked to headline UFC 279 against Khamzat Chimaev in a fight he says he didn’t want and still doesn’t want.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson slam the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off: “Diaz probably garnered the UFC somewhere between 500 million to a billion dollars”

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson have questioned the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off. This Saturday night at UFC 279, Nate Diaz will battle Khamzat Chimaev in a blockbuster welterweight main event. For many months now fans have questioned whether or not this is the right route to go down for both men, especially with Diaz being set to compete in the last fight on his current UFC deal.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Fan records Darren Till, Kevin Holland altercation following chaotic UFC 279 non-presser (Video)

UFC President Dana White was forced to cancel the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference on Thursday after multiple backstage altercations threatened the safety of ... well, just about everyone. To be fair, event headliner Khamzat Chimaev warned us that his crew — which “Borz” claims to be 20 deep — would be ready for war when opponent Nate Diaz and his squad rolled up for their respective media duties. Instead, everyone was sent home until the UFC 279 weigh ins later today, which will undoubtedly have extra security ahead of this Sat. night’s (Sept. 10, 2022) pay-per-view (PPV) card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Darren Till reacts after Khamzat Chimaev gets bumped from UFC 279 main event for missing weight: “Nate gets the fight he deserves”

Darren Till has reacted after his good friend Khamzat Chimaev was bumped from the UFC main event for missing weight. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) was slated to face Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in the headliner of Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight by 7.5lbs, Team Diaz rejected any notion of the fight taking place at a catchweight.
UFC
Fightful

Khamzat Chimaev Confident He Finishes Nate Diaz Ahead Of UFC 279: "I Don't Think That Guy Is Going To Survive One Round"

Undefeated UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev doesn't see Nate Diaz lasting very long in their fight this weekend. Chimaev spoke with reporters at Wednesday's media day for Saturday night's UFC 279 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of his main event bout with Diaz and made the confident prediction that he will finish the Stockton, California native within one round.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor takes another jab at Hasbulla on social media

Conor McGregor has taken another shot at Hasbulla as one of combat sports’ strangest rivalries seemingly continues. It’s not exactly unheard of for Conor McGregor to go on a strange rant via social media but more often than not, it’s targeted at someone he’s actively trying to fight – usually in the UFC.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz

In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV

