Anger as new PM is 'set to lose their British-made Jaguar in favour of a German Audi' as Met Police switches vehicles for top ministers
Number 10 today insisted the Prime Minister would always 'promote and champion British companies' - despite the revelation that senior ministers could lose their UK-made Jaguars in favour of German Audis. Both Boris Johnson and top Cabinet ministers currently have use of a fleet of Jaguar XJs and Range Rovers...
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 days after becoming PM, amid Brexit row
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 proceedings against the European Union within days of becoming prime minister, as a legal war with Brussels looms over the Northern Ireland protocol. The foreign secretary and Tory leadership frontrunner is understood to have received fresh advice from trade and legal experts about invoking...
Macron says UK is a friend of France ‘in spite of its leaders’ after Truss remarks – as it happened
Latest updates: foreign secretary accused of ‘playing to the gallery’ when she said ‘jury is out’ over relations with French president
Priti Patel tells MPs to ‘shut up’ as she pays tribute to Boris Johnson
Priti Patel told MPs interrupting her in the House of Commons to “shut up” as she was paying tribute to Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister.The home secretary reminisced about serving during Mr Johnson’s premiership before being interrupted by jeering MPs across the dispatch box.The outgoing prime minister will be succeeded by newly-elected Tory leader Liz Truss, who secured 81,326 votes whilst her opponent Rishi Sunak gathered 60,399 in a ballot of party members.Mr Johnson is expected to give a speech ahead of visiting the Queen on Tuesday 6 September. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson’s own moral failings have lowered all around him
Russian grip on northeast Ukraine collapses after Kyiv severs supply line
KYIV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have seized an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the east in a "very sharp and rapid" advance, a Russian-installed regional official said on Friday, in a breakthrough that may mark a turning point in the war.
Liz Truss refuses to say if Donald Trump is ‘friend or foe’
Liz Truss has refused to say whether Donald Trump is a “friend or foe”, after sparking a diplomatic incident by suggesting that “the jury is out” on which camp French president Emmanuel Macron sits in.Following her comment at a Conservative leadership hustings last week, Mr Macron warned she could cause “serious problems” in the Anglo-French relationship, insisting that he regarded the UK as a friend “regardless of its leaders, and sometimes in spite of its leaders”.At the final hustings of the campaign to succeed Boris Johnson, in Wembley on Wednesday, Ms Truss chose her words more diplomatically.She made clear...
BBC
Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries to step down ahead of new PM
Home Secretary Priti Patel and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries have said they will step down when Liz Truss becomes prime minister on Tuesday. The BBC has been told Ms Dorries was asked to stay on but wants to return to writing books. Ms Patel announced her decision in a letter...
The Guardian view on Liz Truss’s cabinet: diverse but dogmatic
Liz Truss first joined the cabinet when David Cameron was prime minister, and has now doggedly pursued her ambitions all the way to the top. It is a feat of tenacity that proves she can outmanoeuvre her peers and win arguments among Tories. Running the country will demand a more varied skill set.
Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs
LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has selected a cabinet where for the first time a white man will not hold one of the country's four most important ministerial positions.
Britain’s new leader Liz Truss says it’s fair to give more money back to society’s wealthiest people
Liz Truss, pictured in April 2022, is the favorite to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's Prime Minister. The U.K. is in the throes of its deepest cost of living crisis for decades, piling pressure on the country’s incoming leader to bolster the floundering economy. Liz Truss, a senior lawmaker...
Looking at the state of Britain from the US, for once I feel very glad to be here
It is a common refrain among foreigners living in the US, one that comes round like clockwork whenever something bad happens: what are we doing here? During the Trump administration, after the supreme court overruled Roe v Wade, or in the wake of yet another school shooting, the choice to live in this country when there are better alternatives seems at best eccentric, at worst actively mad. It was an odd feeling, therefore, to glance across at Britain from the US this week and experience a powerful sense of relief. No matter how bad things are in the UK, they’re usually slightly better – more reasonable, less bonkers, however you want to phrase it – than in America. Not so now. Whatever may be wrong with the US, at least no one is looking to Liz Truss to solve it.
UK politicians unite in tribute after Queen Elizabeth’s death
LONDON (AP) — British politicians across the political spectrum united in sorrow Thursday at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a passing that brought the country’s usually fractious politics to a halt. The queen’s death at age 96 will be marked with 10 days of national mourning, culminating...
Moment Liz Truss and Angela Rayner handed notes in Commons about Queen’s health
Prime minister Liz Truss and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner were handed notes in the Commons earlier this afternoon to inform them of the Queen’s health. The pair learned during a debate on the energy crisis that the monarch is currently under medical supervision at Balmoral.While Nadhim Zahawi, the recently-appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, came into the chamber to brief Ms Truss, it fell to Ms Rayner to tell Labour leader Keir Starmer about the development.Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was also passed a piece of paper to let him know the news.Labour politician Chris Bryant was...
Queen’s death deepens UK’s downward spiral in global arena, US observers say
Boris Johnson scandals, energy crisis – not to mention Brexit – have undermined Britain’s influence
Parliament to hear tributes to the Queen from MPs and peers
Parliament will be brimming with memories of the Queen as MPs and peers gather to pay tributes in a special session of condolence.Both Houses are due to sit at 12pm to allow members to pay their respects, with normal politics on hold for a period of mourning.The tributes, led by Prime Minister Liz Truss, are due to last until 10pm on Friday.There will also be a rare Saturday sitting, where senior MPs will take an oath of allegiance to the King from 2pm, with condolences continuing again until 10pm.Following the sad announcement of Her late Majesty The Queen’s demise, Business...
blockchain.news
What Would the Future of Crypto Be as Liz Truss Becomes Next UK PM
Interesting times are ahead for the United Kingdom as Mary Elizabeth Truss (Liz Truss) is set to take the country's top administrative position of Prime Minister. Liz Truss won the election to become the Conservative Party Leader, beating Rishi Sunak, who was also a contender for the post. With her...
What will King Charles’ ascension mean for the Britain’s overseas territories?
King Charles III has ascended to the British throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest ruling monarch. In addition to being king of the United Kingdom (UK), Charles also became the head of state of more than a dozen other independent countries that were once British colonies. What is the Crown’s role in these overseas monarchies, and how could it change?
Liz Truss accepts invite to visit Ukraine in first call with foreign leader as PM
Liz Truss has accepted an invitation to visit Ukraine from President Volodymyr Zelensky during her first phone call as Prime Minister with a foreign leader.Ms Truss held the call with Mr Zelensky within hours of becoming Prime Minister.It comes after US President Joe Biden congratulated Ms Truss on becoming Prime Minister and vowed to deepen the “special relationship” between the US and the UK.In a statement, the Ukrainian president said he had thanked the British people for their support.I became the 1st foreign leader to have a conversation with the newly elected 🇬🇧 PM @trussliz. Invited her to 🇺🇦. Thanked...
A woman with the Twitter handle '@Liztruss' keeps getting mistaken for the UK's new prime minister — including by the Swedish PM
With the Twitter handle "@Liztruss," it's been a busy few days on social media for a woman responding to tweets meant for the new prime minister.
Read Priti Patel’s resignation letter in full as she quits as home secretary
Priti Patel has resigned as home secretary, following Liz Truss’s victory in the Conservative leadership contest.In her resignation letter to Boris Johnson, shared on social media on Monday, Ms Patel said it was her “choice” to continue her public service from the backbenches, when Ms Truss formally takes up her post as prime minister on Tuesday.While she pledged her support for the new leader, she said it was “vital” that she continued to support the policies she had pursued to tackle illegal immigration – including the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda.Suella Braverman has been tipped as a possible...
