Houston, TX

cw39.com

HPD: Man dead after stabbing at north Houston hotel

HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is dead after he was found with several stab wounds outside a Courtyard by Marriott hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport early Friday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. in north Houston, near JFK Boulevard and Greens Road. The victim, who was reported to be...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

13-year-old shot in north Houston showed up to urgent care, HPD says

A 13-year-old has reportedly been shot in north Houston, police say. According to the Houston Police Department, dispatch received a call from the Concentra Urgent Care in the 400 block of Greens Road. It is unclear if the shooting happened at the urgent care, or if the teenager was brought...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Harris County deputy accidently shoots himself in Magnolia home, deputies say

MAGNOLIA, Texas (CW39) — A Harris County deputy has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound at his home in Montgomery County on Thursday night. Montgomery County deputies got the call at 7:15 p.m. and say the off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was working on his gun at his parent’s home in the Clear Creek Forest subdivision in Magnolia when the gun discharged.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Click2Houston.com

Homeowner shoots, kills man in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a homeowner shot and killed a man in southeast Houston Friday. Officers received reports about a shooting in the 7100 block of Village Way near Telephone Road around 7:25 a.m. Police are questioning the homeowner to...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AMBER ALERT ISSUES FOR GREENSPOINT AREA TODDLER

Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for 6-month-old Noah Gray. He was last seen on Thursday, September 08, 2022, at approximately 4:55 AM, at the Mobile Gas station located at 22500 block of Imperial Valley, Houston, TX 77073. He was last seen wearing white socks and a blue and red onesie. The stolen vehicle the child was last seen in has been recovered, but the child has not been located. Two suspects were observed stealing the vehicle. One Suspect is a black male, wearing dark grey sweatpants and a camo hoodie.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MISSING MAN FOUND DECEASED OFF SH 242

About 7:30 pm on Tuesday Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with MCHD and Needham Fire Department responded to a welfare check on an elderly male who had been missing. He was discovered not far off Needham Road, north of SH 242 near…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/missing-man-found-deceased-off-sh-242/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MISSING MAN IN NATIONAL FOREST LOCATED DECEASED

It is with great sadness the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that after a lengthy search in the Sam Houston National Forest, a body found deceased has been preliminarily identified as missing person Christopher Loveall. Currently, it appears that Mr. Loveall died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives from...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

