Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
KHOU
84-year-old Houston woman reported missing found at hospital
An 84-year-old woman and her dog have been found after they have been missing since Wednesday. She was found unconscious on a sidewalk. Her dog never left her side.
Police need help finding missing 62-year-old woman last seen leaving Morehouse Lane in NW Houston
Have you seen this woman? Let's help Deborah Lee back home. Police say she was last seen in northwest Houston. Here's her description.
KHOU
Teen identified after being found shot to death on side of Liberty County road
The Liberty County Sheriff's Office identified her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. Her autopsy is still ongoing and there are still no suspects in custody in this case.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect barricaded inside home in north Harris Co.; SWAT team on scene, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 are responding to a residence where they say a suspect is reportedly barricaded inside in the Eagle Landing subdivision in north Harris County. According to Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the situation is happening in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old man last seen in SW Houston Wednesday night
Police said Lincoln Williams has been diagnosed with memory loss/dementia. He was last seen wearing a burgundy pajama shirt, pants and gray slippers.
Click2Houston.com
Person detained, 10-year-old taken to hospital after house fire following fight in NE Harris Co., HCFMO says
KINGWOOD, Texas – A 10-year-old girl was transported to the hospital and a person has been detained after a house fire in Kingwood on Thursday. According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire broke out on City Green Trail near East Little York. Officials say they...
cw39.com
HPD: Man dead after stabbing at north Houston hotel
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is dead after he was found with several stab wounds outside a Courtyard by Marriott hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport early Friday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. in north Houston, near JFK Boulevard and Greens Road. The victim, who was reported to be...
Click2Houston.com
Missing 15-year-old girl found safe, reunited with family; case still remains under investigation, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY – A 15-year-old girl who went missing on Monday has been found safe and reunited with family on Wednesday, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. The family of Leila Skaini said they last saw the teen near the 6800 block of Gatson Road...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
13-year-old shot in north Houston showed up to urgent care, HPD says
A 13-year-old has reportedly been shot in north Houston, police say. According to the Houston Police Department, dispatch received a call from the Concentra Urgent Care in the 400 block of Greens Road. It is unclear if the shooting happened at the urgent care, or if the teenager was brought...
Click2Houston.com
2 Houstonians dead after horrific RV crash in Virginia, police say; 25-year-old Houstonian charged
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Texas – Authorities in Virginia are investigating a deadly crash involving three Houstonians that happened on Thursday night. According to Virginia Police, the crash took place around 8:26 p.m. along Interstate 66 at the 16 mile-marker in Fauquier County. Investigators say a Winnebago RV was traveling east...
fox26houston.com
Train derailment reported in Sugar Land, nearby roadway closed through Friday
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Officials are working to clean up a train derailment that was reported in Sugar Land on Thursday. Details are limited, but city officials said the southbound right turn lane on Dairy Ashford at Highway 90 is closed through Friday. Officials said there is no environmental risk...
'We're still hurting': Family of fallen deputy reacts to suspects accused in his murder
"Somebody is making plenty of money to be able to let these people roam the streets the way they're doing," Dep. Omar Ursin's father told ABC13.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
‘Disturbing’: Houston woman forced to wait for 911 operator as call center continues dealing with staffing shortage
HOUSTON – When a suspected drunk driver’s car went flying through the air before crashing into a restaurant building Tuesday night in West Houston, witnesses near the scene began calling 911. Tamara Hoey was one of the first, but an automated system, not a person, answered. “And then...
Click2Houston.com
Investigators searching for clues after 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – Investigators in Liberty County are searching for clues to lead them to the killer of a 16-year-old girl. A passerby discovered the teen’s body found on the side of county road 3550 near Plum Grove around 8:30 a.m. Sunday and called 911. She had...
cw39.com
Harris County deputy accidently shoots himself in Magnolia home, deputies say
MAGNOLIA, Texas (CW39) — A Harris County deputy has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound at his home in Montgomery County on Thursday night. Montgomery County deputies got the call at 7:15 p.m. and say the off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was working on his gun at his parent’s home in the Clear Creek Forest subdivision in Magnolia when the gun discharged.
Click2Houston.com
Homeowner shoots, kills man in southeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a homeowner shot and killed a man in southeast Houston Friday. Officers received reports about a shooting in the 7100 block of Village Way near Telephone Road around 7:25 a.m. Police are questioning the homeowner to...
fox26houston.com
Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 15-year-old girl
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office needs your help a locating a missing teen last seen on Monday. According to authorities, they're looking for 15-year-old Leila Skaini. She was last seen near her home by the 6800 block of Gaston Road in Katy. Skaini is...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AMBER ALERT ISSUES FOR GREENSPOINT AREA TODDLER
Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for 6-month-old Noah Gray. He was last seen on Thursday, September 08, 2022, at approximately 4:55 AM, at the Mobile Gas station located at 22500 block of Imperial Valley, Houston, TX 77073. He was last seen wearing white socks and a blue and red onesie. The stolen vehicle the child was last seen in has been recovered, but the child has not been located. Two suspects were observed stealing the vehicle. One Suspect is a black male, wearing dark grey sweatpants and a camo hoodie.
mocomotive.com
MISSING MAN FOUND DECEASED OFF SH 242
About 7:30 pm on Tuesday Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with MCHD and Needham Fire Department responded to a welfare check on an elderly male who had been missing. He was discovered not far off Needham Road, north of SH 242 near…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/missing-man-found-deceased-off-sh-242/
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MISSING MAN IN NATIONAL FOREST LOCATED DECEASED
It is with great sadness the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that after a lengthy search in the Sam Houston National Forest, a body found deceased has been preliminarily identified as missing person Christopher Loveall. Currently, it appears that Mr. Loveall died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives from...
