Democratic lt. governor showdown reveals east-west Massachusetts split as Eric Lesser fails to connect in points east

Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Five challengers take on popular incumbent Gov. Sununu
A field of challengers must climb a steep hill of public opinion if they hope to unseat incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu in this year’s primary. A recent University of New Hampshire poll reported that 72% of likely Republican primary voters favored Sununu. Less than 15% favored the other candidates, combined, and only 14% were undecided.
Former Gov. Jane Swift endorses Anthony Amore for Massachusetts state auditor
Republican state auditor candidate now boasts two gubernatorial endorsements as he prepares to battle Democratic state Sen. Diana DiZoglio in the general election cycle. Amore, the security director of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, nabbed the support of former Gov. Jane Swift on Thursday, two days after the sole Republican candidate looking to succeed retiring state Auditor Suzanne Bump secured the GOP nomination.
‘Super Happy Fun America’ organizer Samson Racioppi lost state rep bid to a write-in candidate in Republican primary
Political commentators reflecting on results from Tuesday night’s primary elections are looking at a North Shore race that could reflect the electorate’s distaste for extremist candidates. A moderate Republican named C.J. Fitzwater, who is a general manager for Northeast Auto Auction, defeated controversial figure Samson Racioppi — organizer...
Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report
Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Healey-Driscoll ticket ‘absolutely on board’ for east-west passenger rail at Union Station rally
SPRINGFIELD — Democrats — including candidate for governor Maura Healey, her running mate Kim Driscoll and state Sen. Eric P. Lesser, who had run unsuccessfully against Driscoll for lieutenant governor — championed the cause of east-west passenger rail on Friday. Speaking outside Union Station at an event...
AG Maura Healey ruling derails bid to limit super PAC contributions in Massachusetts
Super PACs have spent more than $4 million this cycle in support of candidates like Democratic nominee for attorney general Andrea Campbell, Democratic nominee for auditor Diana DiZoglio and Democratic lieutenant governor nominee Kim Driscoll. Fueled by single contributions as large as $100,000 from wealthy donors like Baupost Group CEO...
Massachusetts GOP governor won’t endorse Trump-backed nominee to replace him
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) does not plan to endorse the state’s GOP gubernatorial nominee, who is backed by former President Trump, according to a spokesperson.
Leah Cole Allen wins Republican lieutenant governor primary, beating former state Rep. Kate Campanale
Leah Cole Allen, a former state representative and nurse who was fired from her job, won the Republican lieutenant governor primary Wednesday against former state Rep. Kate Campanale. The Republican ticket for the November general election is now set — Geoff Diehl and Allen will face off against Attorney General...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sports betting in Massachusetts took a step forward Thursday when regulators discussed and adopted initial regulations
Massachusetts sports betting regulators on Thursday made their first foray into approving and debating regulations for the emerging industry, taking an initial look at companies that will certify betting devices and the house rules they will need to have in place before accepting bets. Nearly a month after Gov. Charlie...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Two Mass. political players in Oath Keepers database
A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
WBUR
What this week's primary election results mean for Massachusetts
We dig into this past week's primary election results and big headlines with former Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George. Independent journalist Susan Zalkind joins Radio Boston to discuss her new three-part documentary, “The Murders Before the Marathon." In it, she explores ties between the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and a 2011 triple homicide in Waltham.
Boston Globe
Miranda wins Democratic primary for state Senate seat; newly drawn voting maps tested
“To some extent, it depends on who does get elected; I think you will see better representation.”. Democratic primary voters in a newly reshaped state Senate district chose state Representative Liz Miranda to represent the heart of Boston’s Black communities, according to unofficial returns early Wednesday morning. With 100 percent of districts reporting, Miranda led the contentious five-way race with 6,541 votes; fellow state Representative Nika Elugardo was in second place, with 5,297 votes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants
As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
Oath Keepers membership: Leaked list includes 550 members from Massachusetts, including 2 elected officials, report claims
There are two Massachusetts elected officials listed as being members of Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group, according to the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism. The center received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing...
wgbh.org
A North Shore primary reflects the Mass. GOP’s rightward shift — and could accelerate it
An unusual primary election north of Boston could place a conservative provocateur one step closer to the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Samson Racioppi is running as a write-in candidate for the 1st Essex seat. Racioppi, 40, is an Army veteran and Salisbury resident who serves on that town’s housing authority. He is also one of the leaders of Super Happy Fun America, a conservative activist group that has organized several high-profile sociopolitical rallies and arranged buses to take protesters to the Jan. 6, 2021, protest in Washington, which devolved into an attack on the United States Capitol.
nbcboston.com
2022 Massachusetts Primary Election Results: See Who Won Each Race
All eyes were on Massachusetts as voters across the state cast their ballots in a highly contested primary election. Voters decided on Tuesday who will be on the ballot in November for the general election in major races, including for the state's next governor. Polling locations across the state opened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday
Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
wgbh.org
What does Healey’s victory mean for the future of the Mass. Democratic Party?
Erin O'Brien and Charlotte Golar Richie on Morning Edition | Sept. 7, 2022. After yesterday’s elections, Maura Healey is on track to become the first openly lesbian governor elected in the U.S. after winning the Democratic primary. Andrea Campbell won the Democratic nomination for attorney general, becoming the first Black woman in Massachusetts to be nominated by a party for statewide office. To break down the results and look ahead to November, GBH Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel were joined by Erin O'Brien, an associate professor of political science at UMass Boston, and Charlotte Golar Richie, an advocate, former State House representative and former candidate for Boston mayor. This transcript has been edited lightly.
WMTW
'An assault on the people of Maine': Maine officials defend lobstermen after ruling, red list
AUGUSTA, Maine — A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit brought by Maine lobstermen aimed at blocking new regulations designed to protect the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale. Friday afternoon, Maine officials including Gov. Janet Mills and Sen. Angus King spoke out to defend lobstermen against the ruling as...
2022 Massachusetts election results: Attorney General (Andrea Campbell vs. Shannon Liss-Riordan)
Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey paved an open path for the next “people’s lawyer” when she declared her candidacy for governor in January. The fiery race narrowed one week ago, when Quentin Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general and the 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, ended his campaign after underperforming in public polling and fundraising.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 2