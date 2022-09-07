Read full article on original website
winonahealth.org
Updated COVID-19 boosters available at Winona Health beginning September 12
Beginning Monday, September 12, Winona Health will begin administering Pfizer and Moderna boosters developed to provide additional protection against the COVID-19 Omicron variant. These boosters are approved for ages 12 and up. Those who have not had a COVID-19 vaccination or booster in the last two months may receive this...
visitwinona.com
Winona is Minnesota’s Most Charming Small Town
There are plenty of quaint small towns around southeast Minnesota. Lanesboro specifically gets shouted out quite a bit for being the best small town for this and that in the entire state. Surprisingly, though, they were not named the most charming small town in Minnesota. This is according to a...
10,000 People Expected in Downtown Rochester On September 17th
A huge crowd is expected to gather in downtown Rochester on Saturday, September 17th for a special event that is free and open to the public. Organizers are planning for more than 10,000 people and 1,000 dogs to show up at the Peace Plaza between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM that day.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
New ship stops in Red Wing on way to New Orleans
More than 200 people lined Riverfront Park Sunday to catch a glimpse of the Viking cruise line new riverboat, the Viking Mississippi. The riverboat stopped for a few hours in Red Wing after leaving St. Paul Saturday night on its maiden voyage to New Orleans. The ship is huge, 450...
KAAL-TV
Komets’ strong 2nd half propels them to victory over Winona
(ABC 6 Sports) – For the second week in a row the Kasson-Mantorville football team started slow. Thursday night, they took a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter but quickly gave that up and were down 13-3 in the second quarter. A 34-yard rushing touchdown from Komets senior...
winonapost.com
Left turns restricted in Mankato Ave. construction zone through Oct.
Left turns onto side streets aren’t allowed in the Mankato Avenue construction zone in Winona after Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) closed them off yesterday evening to accommodate a new phase of construction. State officials said the restrictions will likely run through October. Now, only right turns from Mankato...
No More Coffee At Popular Shop in Downtown Rochester
One thing we know is true about Rochester, Minnesota - we have a lot of banks and a whole lot of coffee shops. Unfortunately, one of the favorites just updated the community with some sad news. Favorite Coffee Shop In Rochester, Minnesota Has Closed One Of Its Locations. Just the...
winonahealth.org
Road construction update: September 9, 2022
When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. Construction work continues on the Hwy 43 project in Winona. Traffic changes and new work is starting so crews can finish in November. Traffic changes. Traffic changes on Hwy 43/Mankato...
winonapost.com
Why MnDOT is closing off left turns in Hwy. 43 work zone
Starting September 8, Winonans will be driving in circles in order to get to their destinations on Mankato Avenue, just not in the way they might expect. As construction on the east side of Mankato Avenue spins up, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and construction crews will restrict left turns off of Mankato Avenue in the construction zone through October.
winonahealth.org
Free Healthcare Directive informational programs in September
Winona Health Volunteers will offer two Healthcare Directive programs in September:. These programs, which are free and open to the public, will be in the B.A. Miller Auditorium at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona. Most people do not anticipate losing their ability to communicate during an illness or...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
KIMT
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
winonahealth.org
Yvonne Treece, MD
I enjoy connecting with people and getting to know them. People everywhere need support, and they need a doctor who cares about them. I believe in treating the whole person by really listening and being in tune to how they’re feeling on every level. I’m also interested in caring for people who are LGBTQ. A significant portion of my medical career has been caring for people in underserved communities. I’m dedicated to providing excellent care based on the latest research and evidence-based recommendations. In my free time, I enjoy gardening, reading and hiking.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Missing boater found at Chester Park boat launch
(ABC 6 News) A report of a capsized canoe caused a scare in Olmsted County Wednesday evening. However, the story has a happy ending, as the missing woman was found waiting for her panicked friend at the boat launch. A call for help came in around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7...
Driver injured after falling asleep, striking parked semi in Buffalo County
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) — One woman is injured after falling asleep behind the wheel and striking a parked semi, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release, Buffalo County responded to reports of a crash around 9:30 p.m. A car had hit a parked semi near 39 North Shore Drive in Fountain City.
cityofwinona.com
Winona Police Department Congratulates New Sergeants & Officers
On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Officers Doug Inglett, Anthony Wurst and Wade Anderson were ceremoniously recognized for their promotions during a pining ceremony at the Law Enforcement Center. Doug Inglett has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted on June 25th. Anthony Wurst has served the department since 2012 and was promoted on July 23rd . Wade Anderson has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted September 3rd.
Former high school hockey player, flight instructor ID'd as pair killed in plane crash
A 20-year-old former southeast Minnesota high school hockey player and his flight instructor have been identified as the pair killed in a plane crash near Red Wing this week. According to Rochester Lourdes Boys Hockey, Ethan Smith, 20, and his flight instructor, 28-year-old John Zeman, died in the crash that happened on Tuesday.
Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
KIMT
Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision
FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain. The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
UPDATED: Two dead in Red Wing Regional Airport plane crash
An airplane crash occurred at the Red Wing Regional Airport on Tuesday, Sept 6 in the afternoon at about 1:39pm. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash located about one half mile west of the airport in a field on the airport property along Highway 35.
Comments / 0