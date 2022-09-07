ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy hits shot to nowhere, still 4 under at BMW PGA Championship

Even the FedExCup champion gets stumped by golf every now and then. Rory McIlroy started strong at the DP World Tour's BMW PGA Championship on Thursday, going 2 under through seven holes despite rainy conditions. Then came the par-4 eighth. Lying 1, McIlroy's ball was buried in soggy, unforgiving Wentworth...
GOLF
Golf.com

Gimme that: This bold visor will keep you looking fresh this fall

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
APPAREL
Golf.com

GOLF’s Guide to the Ultimate Buddies Trip

Amazing golf, great food, and good vibes are just a few things we’re looking for when planning our golf getaways. Dylan Dethier, Luke Kerr-Dineen, and Claire Rogers found all of these at SentryWorld Resort in Wisconsin – plus unlimited snacks.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I have a right to wear it': Despite being asked not to, Ian Poulter wears 'Majesticks' LIV Golf logo during first round of BMW PGA Championship

On August 31, ESPN reported the DP World Tour asked LIV Golf members not to wear anything LIV related on their apparel during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Ian Poulter already made headlines this week in Surrey, England, after being captured on video having a conversation with PGA Tour-backer and the event’s defending champion, Billy Horschel.
GOLF
Golf.com

Lee Trevino says this was his ‘secret’ to accuracy off the tee

Lee Trevino has forgotten more about golf than the rest of us could ever dream to learn. And the best thing about “The Merry Mex” is that he’s never been shy in sharing it with others. Back in the 1970s, Trevino was actually a playing editor at...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘Like riding a rollercoaster’: Why this new Nebraska course has our raters buzzing

Seven years after opening Sweetens Cove, their nine-hole triumphant underdog in Tennessee, design partners Rob Collins and Tad King have cut the ribbon on their first 18-hole project. Landmand Golf Club, in northeastern Nebraska, started welcoming public play last weekend. Given its pedigree, Landmand will inevitably draw comparisons to Sweetens — but it also deserves scrutiny on its own.
NEBRASKA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Rickie Fowler makes another big change

Rickie Fowler has made another big change as he looks to turn around his luck. Fowler has gotten rid of his swing coach John Tillery. Tillery confirmed the news to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach for a story published on Tuesday. “Man, I love the guy,” Tillery told ESPN. “This job...
GOLF
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy hits ball backwards out of ghastly lie, reacts accordingly

Rory McIlroy can seemingly do no wrong right now. Everything he does on the course gets praised, everything he says off of it even moreso. But there's nothing like a ghastly lie to bring you crashing back down to earth. Early in his opening round of the BMW PGA Championship...
GOLF
Golf.com

Check out these great size-inclusive golf pants for men

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
APPAREL
Golf.com

Justin Rose returns to Olympic gold medal-winning driver at 2022 BMW PGA

It’s only Friday but there has been a flurry of activity at the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour. First, we had Billy Horschel calling out LIV players and Ian Poulter wearing his LIV team logo, and then play was suspended Thursday with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. All of this before Rory McIloroy took a full swing from the rough that traveled a whole foot. As I said, busy week.
GOLF
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: 2023 Titleist TSR Driver Series – TSR2, TSR3, TSR4

After much anticipation and early success on the PGA Tour, the new Titleist TSR drivers are officially here, and we have all the details to help you get the inside scoop at what’s under the hood. As a quick synopsis, the TSR drivers build on the continued success that...
CARS
Golf.com

PXG enters uncharted territory with latest equipment release

Over the last seven years, PXG has gone from offering irons and wedges only to a myriad of options across every conceivable club category. But it wasn’t until this week that the company finally dipped its toes into the club component space with the release of a multi-material M16 putter shaft that’s designed to compete with some of the most popular offerings currently available.
SPORTS

