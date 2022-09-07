Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy hits shot to nowhere, still 4 under at BMW PGA Championship
Even the FedExCup champion gets stumped by golf every now and then. Rory McIlroy started strong at the DP World Tour's BMW PGA Championship on Thursday, going 2 under through seven holes despite rainy conditions. Then came the par-4 eighth. Lying 1, McIlroy's ball was buried in soggy, unforgiving Wentworth...
Golf.com
InsideGOLF Exclusive: Inside the minds of the Keiser brothers, two of the world’s most successful golf course developers
Michael and Chris Keiser, the sons of Bandon Dunes founder Mike Keiser, are constantly working to expand their family’s golf empire. The brothers explain their process, what inspires them, and share insights into what they’re working on right now.
Golf.com
Gimme that: This bold visor will keep you looking fresh this fall
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
Golf.com
GOLF’s Guide to the Ultimate Buddies Trip
Amazing golf, great food, and good vibes are just a few things we’re looking for when planning our golf getaways. Dylan Dethier, Luke Kerr-Dineen, and Claire Rogers found all of these at SentryWorld Resort in Wisconsin – plus unlimited snacks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'I have a right to wear it': Despite being asked not to, Ian Poulter wears 'Majesticks' LIV Golf logo during first round of BMW PGA Championship
On August 31, ESPN reported the DP World Tour asked LIV Golf members not to wear anything LIV related on their apparel during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Ian Poulter already made headlines this week in Surrey, England, after being captured on video having a conversation with PGA Tour-backer and the event’s defending champion, Billy Horschel.
Golf.com
Lee Trevino says this was his ‘secret’ to accuracy off the tee
Lee Trevino has forgotten more about golf than the rest of us could ever dream to learn. And the best thing about “The Merry Mex” is that he’s never been shy in sharing it with others. Back in the 1970s, Trevino was actually a playing editor at...
Golf.com
‘Like riding a rollercoaster’: Why this new Nebraska course has our raters buzzing
Seven years after opening Sweetens Cove, their nine-hole triumphant underdog in Tennessee, design partners Rob Collins and Tad King have cut the ribbon on their first 18-hole project. Landmand Golf Club, in northeastern Nebraska, started welcoming public play last weekend. Given its pedigree, Landmand will inevitably draw comparisons to Sweetens — but it also deserves scrutiny on its own.
Rickie Fowler makes another big change
Rickie Fowler has made another big change as he looks to turn around his luck. Fowler has gotten rid of his swing coach John Tillery. Tillery confirmed the news to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach for a story published on Tuesday. “Man, I love the guy,” Tillery told ESPN. “This job...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy hits ball backwards out of ghastly lie, reacts accordingly
Rory McIlroy can seemingly do no wrong right now. Everything he does on the course gets praised, everything he says off of it even moreso. But there's nothing like a ghastly lie to bring you crashing back down to earth. Early in his opening round of the BMW PGA Championship...
Golf.com
Check out these great size-inclusive golf pants for men
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
Golf.com
Justin Rose returns to Olympic gold medal-winning driver at 2022 BMW PGA
It’s only Friday but there has been a flurry of activity at the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour. First, we had Billy Horschel calling out LIV players and Ian Poulter wearing his LIV team logo, and then play was suspended Thursday with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. All of this before Rory McIloroy took a full swing from the rough that traveled a whole foot. As I said, busy week.
GolfWRX
Ian Poulter hits out at Golf Channel analyst in bizarre fashion over LIV logo controversy
Prior to this week’s BMW PGA Championship at historic Wentworth Club, DP World Tour commissioner Keith Pelley requested that LIV golfers refrain from wearing any “LIV Golf” gear out of respect for the DP World Tour players. The memo sent to players before the event stated that...
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: 2023 Titleist TSR Driver Series – TSR2, TSR3, TSR4
After much anticipation and early success on the PGA Tour, the new Titleist TSR drivers are officially here, and we have all the details to help you get the inside scoop at what’s under the hood. As a quick synopsis, the TSR drivers build on the continued success that...
CARS・
Golf.com
Only 15% of golfers can aim like this. Here’s how to find out if you’re one of them
Every golfer is built different, from their head to their toes. It’s why golf swings are different, and why some tips work better for certain golfers than others. It affects everything they do with a golf club, from the way you swing, and even to the way you see the line of your putt on the green.
Golf.com
PXG enters uncharted territory with latest equipment release
Over the last seven years, PXG has gone from offering irons and wedges only to a myriad of options across every conceivable club category. But it wasn’t until this week that the company finally dipped its toes into the club component space with the release of a multi-material M16 putter shaft that’s designed to compete with some of the most popular offerings currently available.
A Half-Century Ago, Lee Trevino Reaped the Fruits of a Recommitted Game
The 'Merry Mex,' playing this weekend at the Ascension Charity Classic, remembered how a pep talk from Jack Nicklaus lifted him to three majors in a two-year span.
golfmagic.com
Matt Fitzpatrick reveals secret on becoming big hitter at BMW PGA Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick was one of the standout players on the PGA Tour in 2022. He evolved into one of the world's best players with his fearless and aggressive swing which has produced so many incredible drives and iron shots. He produced one of the best shots in US Open history...
Golf.com
The Etiquetteist: Should you ever chip from a green? That depends. Choose wisely
If every green were oval, this wouldn’t be an issue. But that’s not the case. Lots of greens are shaped more like amoebas. Which means that now and then, balls settle in spots like so: on the putting surface but without a direct line to the pin. What’s...
Comments / 0