Easton Oliverson undergoes surgery after hospital setback
Utah little league baseball player Easton Oliverson underwent surgery Friday after suffering a setback while recovering in the hospital.
What does Rudy Gobert think about Donovan Mitchell’s trade to the Cavaliers?
Rudy Gobert told Eurohoops that Donovan Mitchell, his former teammate with the Utah Jazz is headed for a “great opportunity for him” with the Cleveland Cavaliers “to just get to a new system, a new team and be able to show what he can do.”
The Donovan Mitchell trade is official. Here’s what Ryan Smith, Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik said about it
The Utah Jazz formally announced the trade that sends Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji and future draft picks
247Sports
Jaren Hall's new NIL deal is perfectly on brand for BYU.... and Jaren
Jaren Hall announced his newest NIL partnership with dress shirt company &Collar today and the first official commercial of his partnership could not possibly be more on brand for BYU or for Hall himself. Hall and &Collar put the company's white button-down shirts to the test, sending Hall through a...
Report: Cavs making couple of tweaks to coaching staff for this season
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to make a pair of modest coaching changes as they prepare for the start of training camp later this month. For Geriot, it marks a return to the Cavaliers’ coaching staff after he was named head coach of the Cavs’ G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, last year. Prior to that, he had served on the Cavs’ coaching staff for a few years.
Her husband’s name is on the stadium. Here’s why Patti Edwards says NIL will ruin college football
The widow of the legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is active and independent, and still follows football
Utah Jazz still shopping Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, and Malik Beasley for first-round picks
The Utah Jazz have pulled off not one but two blockbuster trades already this offseason in a complete overhaul of
Live coverage: The latest as No. 13 Utah football takes on Southern Utah
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between Utah and Southern Utah. Check back for updates throughout the game.
Texas QB Quinn Ewers sustains apparent shoulder injury
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers left Saturday’s game against top-ranked Alabama with an apparent left shoulder injury late in the first
BYU says investigation did not find evidence of racist heckling at volleyball game
BYU Athletics said its investigation did not find any evidence of racial heckling directed at Black players at a women's volleyball game.
What College GameDay Said About no. 21 BYU vs no. 9 Baylor
The College GameDay crew is in Austin, Texas to feature Alabama-Texas. As one of just three ranked matchups this weekend, it is anticipated that no. 9 Baylor at no. 21 BYU will get a lot of screen time on Saturday's edition of College GameDay. This article will recap everything that was said about ...
BYU investigation has 'not found any evidence' of a fan yelling racial slurs at Duke volleyball player... apologizing to and reversing the ban on an accused fan
An racially charged incident at the end of August during a volleyball tournament at Brigham Young University in Utah, led to an investigation by the university into fan conduct. Rachel Richardson, a Black volleyball player at Duke University, said that she and her fellow teammates were called racial slurs during...
No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
BYU football: National college football spotlight will be on the Cougars-Baylor matchup Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies Land Jordan Clarkson In Major Trade Scenario
In the NBA, there’s nothing worse than injuries. You’d be hard-pressed to find a human being with a heart who disagreed. Injuries also have widespread effects throughout a professional sports league. Teams that had banked on contention are resigned to a year of mediocrity. An NBA Finals series is almost entirely determined when a key player tears a ligament. We feel for the players first – they’re in physical pain, and in a worst-case scenario, their career is jeopardized.
UW Men's Golf Season Tees Of At Maui Jim Intercollegaite
The 2022-23 Washington men's golf season tees off this weekend as the Huskies head to Arizona for the annual Maui Jim Intercollegiate. The tournament will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 9-11, at Mirabel Golf Course in Scottsdale, Ariz. The par-70 course will play at 7,118 yards, and the 15-team field also includes Pac-12 foes Arizona State and Oregon.
BYU says it has 'not found any evidence' that fans used racial slurs toward Duke player
Brigham Young says it reached out to more than 50 individuals as part of the investigation.
CBS Sports
Utah vs. Southern Utah: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Last Season Records: Utah 10-4; Southern Utah 1-10 The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will take on the Utah Utes on the road at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Southern Utah will be seeking to avenge the 24 to nothing loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 1 of 2016.
BYU lifts ban of fan who allegedly uttered racial slurs to Duke players
In late August, Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson and her teammates alleged that BYU fans taunted them with racial slurs and threats during a recent match. In the aftermath of the allegations, South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley announced last week that the program was cancelling its scheduled home-and-home series against the Cougars, including the 2022-2023 season-opener on Nov. 7.
