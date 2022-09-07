ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

247Sports

Jaren Hall's new NIL deal is perfectly on brand for BYU.... and Jaren

Jaren Hall announced his newest NIL partnership with dress shirt company &Collar today and the first official commercial of his partnership could not possibly be more on brand for BYU or for Hall himself. Hall and &Collar put the company's white button-down shirts to the test, sending Hall through a...
PROVO, UT
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Cavs making couple of tweaks to coaching staff for this season

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to make a pair of modest coaching changes as they prepare for the start of training camp later this month. For Geriot, it marks a return to the Cavaliers’ coaching staff after he was named head coach of the Cavs’ G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, last year. Prior to that, he had served on the Cavs’ coaching staff for a few years.
CLEVELAND, OH
CougsDaily

What College GameDay Said About no. 21 BYU vs no. 9 Baylor

The College GameDay crew is in Austin, Texas to feature Alabama-Texas. As one of just three ranked matchups this weekend, it is anticipated that no. 9 Baylor at no. 21 BYU will get a lot of screen time on Saturday's edition of College GameDay. This article will recap everything that was said about ...
WACO, TX
Daily Mail

BYU investigation has 'not found any evidence' of a fan yelling racial slurs at Duke volleyball player... apologizing to and reversing the ban on an accused fan

An racially charged incident at the end of August during a volleyball tournament at Brigham Young University in Utah, led to an investigation by the university into fan conduct. Rachel Richardson, a Black volleyball player at Duke University, said that she and her fellow teammates were called racial slurs during...
PROVO, UT
NBA Analysis Network

Memphis Grizzlies Land Jordan Clarkson In Major Trade Scenario

In the NBA, there’s nothing worse than injuries. You’d be hard-pressed to find a human being with a heart who disagreed. Injuries also have widespread effects throughout a professional sports league. Teams that had banked on contention are resigned to a year of mediocrity. An NBA Finals series is almost entirely determined when a key player tears a ligament. We feel for the players first – they’re in physical pain, and in a worst-case scenario, their career is jeopardized.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

UW Men's Golf Season Tees Of At Maui Jim Intercollegaite

The 2022-23 Washington men's golf season tees off this weekend as the Huskies head to Arizona for the annual Maui Jim Intercollegiate. The tournament will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 9-11, at Mirabel Golf Course in Scottsdale, Ariz. The par-70 course will play at 7,118 yards, and the 15-team field also includes Pac-12 foes Arizona State and Oregon.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

BYU lifts ban of fan who allegedly uttered racial slurs to Duke players

In late August, Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson and her teammates alleged that BYU fans taunted them with racial slurs and threats during a recent match. In the aftermath of the allegations, South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley announced last week that the program was cancelling its scheduled home-and-home series against the Cougars, including the 2022-2023 season-opener on Nov. 7.
PROVO, UT

