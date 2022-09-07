Read full article on original website
Terry Gene Vance
Terry Vance, age 68 of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on September 5, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler. Terry was born on November 23, 1953 in Kenent, MO to Perry Stevens and Virginia Faye (Helms) Vance. He was a veteran of the United States Marines. Terry later worked in construction. He loved fishing, being outdoors and cooking.
Fannie Marie Dial
Fannie Marie Dial was born May 12, 1936, to the late Gurthie Pogue Dial and Sam Dial Sr. She was the 18th of 19 children. She was lovingly known as “Baby Sister,” “Aunt Fannie,” “Mother,” “Ma Dear,” Dear, “Mother-in-Law” and “Princess” by those who loved her. Fannie received her call home on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from her labor to reward. She was a true servant and worked faithfully until her health failed her and would not allow her to go on. The Blessing in Pastor Harrison ministering online each Sunday allowed her to continue to witness to the Word as it was preached.
John Phillip Daugherty
Graveside services for John Phillip Daugherty, age 79, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Brashear Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. John was born on October 30, 1942, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Willie O. Daugherty and Florence Blankenship Daugherty....
Death Notice — Fannie Marie Dial Berry
Funeral services for Fannie Marie Dial Berry, age 86, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at North Caney Cemetery. Mrs. Berry passed away on September 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of West...
Chamber Connection: VFW And American Legion Host Sept. 10 Blood Drive At Brookshire’s
Past cooks have until Friday, Sept. 23, to register for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival and retain their site from last year. If you have cooked stew in the past or want to for the first time, now is the time to register for Stew Fest, presented by Alliance Bank. The Stew Festival is Saturday, Oct. 22, with Friday night activities, hosted by Bob Evans Foods, will be going on the night before at Buford Park.
CHRISTUS Welcomes New Orthopedic Surgeon
Sulphur Springs, Texas – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. New Orthopedic Surgeon. We are excited to welcome to our...
9/11 Memorial Observance Hosted At Hopkins County Fire Station
Local emergency responders took time to remember those who died Sept. 11, 2001 in the terrorist attacks on this country during a 9/11 Memorial Observence hosted at Hopkins County Fire Station on Friday morning, Sept. 9, 2022 (since Sept. 11, 2022 falls on a Sunday). This is the fifth year...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 9/6
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Dr. Christian Douthit. Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For more information, please call 903.885.6688.
Bobby Joe Hall
Funeral services for Bobby Joe Hall, age 81, of Sulphur Springs, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. V. B. Lockhart officiating. Interment will follow at East Caney Cemetery with Quinston Brooks, Kenneth Cork, Bryan Vaughn, Rodney Hall, Alan Hall, Lester Henley, Byron Nelson, and Patrick Hall serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews, great-nephews, and sons-in-law. Visitation will be at West Oaks Funeral Home, Friday, September 2, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Paulette White Nobles
The services for Mrs. Paulette White Nobles will be September 2, 2022, at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church 208 Fuller Street Sulphur Springs Texas 75482. The Celebration of Life will begin at 11AM. She will be laid to rest at East Caney Cemetery.
Dinner Bell Menu for September 7th, 2022
The Cross Country Cowboy Church is a repeat partner for the Dinner Bell Ministry. The members of the Cross Country Cowboy Church have supported this food endeavor for many years and numerous times each year. For their generosity we at Dinner Bell are extremely grateful. GRAB and GO with a...
Hopkins County Stands #UvaldeStrong
Hopkins County schools are dedicated not only to supporting their own, but also being supportive and compassionate toward other schools and groups not only in this county, but across the state, country and world when appropriate. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, our local students made sure to let the folks in Uvalde know their hearts, prayers and thoughts were with them as they stepped back on UCISD campuses Tuesday for the first time since the tragedy at their school at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.
Jerry Don Huff
Jerry Don Huff, age 76, of Mount Vernon, Texas passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, in Winnsboro surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on July 27, 1946, to Howard Edward Huff and Josephine Scarbrough in Grand Saline, Texas. He served in the United States Army for forty-one years from 1964-2005 and retired as a Sargent Major. During his service he was a Green Beret in Vietnam. Jerry was a member of Ducks Unlimited, American Legion, American Ex-POW, and the VFW.
Eddie Allison
A memorial service for Eddie Allison, age 77, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at a later date. Mr. Allison passed away on August 23, 2022, at his residence. Eddie was born on July 5, 1945, in Paris, Texas, to Donald Uriah and Mary Ethel (Dodd) Allison. He worked as a Garland and Dallas Police Officer and a mechanic. Eddie was a member of the Church of Crist.
NETBIO Cattle Sale Set for Friday, September 16th
The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) will hold its next pre- conditioned calf and yearling sale on Friday, September 16. Cattle producers have consigned over 6,000 head of cattle to the sale, which will be held at the. Sulphur Springs Livestock Auction Market beginning at 1 p.m. The cafe...
AI enhanced colonoscopy now offered at UT Health East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Digestive Disease Center of UT Health has a new tool, artificial intelligence. The new GI Genius™ module allows doctors to use artificial intelligence to identify cancer polyps that they might have missed. The module works by using AI to visually highlight where polyps are while doctors are performing the colonoscopy. This […]
East Texas lake in top 10 of Bassmaster’s best bass lakes of 2022
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bassmaster Magazine has ranked Lake Fork, located 5 miles north of Quitman, as the seventh best bass lake in the United States. Bassmaster ranks lakes by using tournament data, state fishery information, catch rates and angler access. “While the fisheries may change, our goal is to point anglers toward the most […]
KTRE
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Country Music Awards are coming soon in November and this year’s nominees include two East Texas natives. Lindale native Miranda Lambert is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Artist of the Year. Trinity County native Cody Johnson is...
Tyler, Texas’ Progress Does Not Make Some Tylerites Happy
Tyler, and really East Texas in general, is constantly expanding. Just look at any small town in our counties and pretty much every one of them have grown to some degree over the last couple of decades. That growth means that more land is going to be used for either residential or business purposes. For one portion of Tyler, residents are not happy about a new shopping center going in because of the beauty and shelter that's being taken away.
Venue Change Announced For Hopkins County Genealogical Society’s Annual Fall Seminar
A venue change has been announced for the Hopkins County Genealogical Society’s Annual Fall Seminar. The Oct. 15, 2022 event will now be held in the Genealogical Society’s Research Library, located just inside Sulphur Springs Public Library, at 611 North Davis St. in Sulphur Springs. The 2022 Fall...
