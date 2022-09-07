Troopers see increase in DUI’s, traffic violations over holiday weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Labor Day Weekend Holiday Activity Report. The report covers the holiday weekend from Friday, Sept 2, through the end of Monday, Sept 5.
For the second year in a row, troopers saw an increase in drunk driving arrests. Thirty-four people were taken into custody for DUI this holiday weekend, compared to 25 in 2021. There were 17 DUI arrests in 2020.
Seven hundred ninety-six people were cited for speeding compared to 599 in 2021. Eighty-nine citations for unrestrained adults and 23 for unrestrained children were also issued.DNA used to identify crash victim in Greenwood County
The full report is below:
|Enforcement Data
|2020
|2021
|2022
|DUI Arrests
|17
|25
|34
|Speed Citations
|1162
|599
|796
|Speed Warnings
|902
|455
|645
|Safety Belt – Adult Citations
|116
|62
|89
|Safety Belt – Adult Warnings
|12
|16
|12
|Safety Belt – Teen Citations
|8
|3
|6
|Safety Belt – Teen Warnings
|0
|0
|0
|Child Restraint – Citations
|21
|12
|23
|Motorist Assists
|985
|692
|646
|Crash Data
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes
|0
|0
|2
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|2
