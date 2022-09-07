ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, KS

Troopers see increase in DUI’s, traffic violations over holiday weekend

By Wil Day
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVsAC_0hltaSi800

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Labor Day Weekend Holiday Activity Report. The report covers the holiday weekend from Friday, Sept 2, through the end of Monday, Sept 5.

For the second year in a row, troopers saw an increase in drunk driving arrests. Thirty-four people were taken into custody for DUI this holiday weekend, compared to 25 in 2021. There were 17 DUI arrests in 2020.

Seven hundred ninety-six people were cited for speeding compared to 599 in 2021. Eighty-nine citations for unrestrained adults and 23 for unrestrained children were also issued.

DNA used to identify crash victim in Greenwood County

The full report is below:

Enforcement Data 2020 2021 2022
DUI Arrests 17 25 34
Speed Citations 1162 599 796
Speed Warnings 902 455 645
Safety Belt – Adult Citations 116 62 89
Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 12 16 12
Safety Belt – Teen Citations 8 3 6
Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 0 0 0
Child Restraint – Citations 21 12 23
Motorist Assists 985 692 646
Crash Data 2020 2021 2022
Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 0
DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 0 0 2
Non-DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 2
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Police arrest Kansas man after argument led to shooting

BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in Butler County have made an arrest. Just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of shooting in the 1100 block of Bobbie in Augusta, according to a media release. Police found a man...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Suspect identified in Wednesday’s shooting in Augusta

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Sept. 8: Augusta Police identified a suspect in Wednesday’s shooting as 32-year-old Joseph Carlson. He was taken into custody and later booked into the Butler County Jail for aggravated assault and aggravated battery. He was identified at the scene and found to be in possession of a handgun.
AUGUSTA, KS
KSN News

Update: Man seriously injured in Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Augusta Wednesday afternoon. According to the City of Augusta, around 3:20 p.m., they received multiple calls to report shots fired in the 1100 block of Bobbie St. Upon arrival at the scene, officers say they found a man who had been […]
AUGUSTA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Greenwood County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
County
Greenwood County, KS
KAKE TV

Augusta police: Shooting stemmed from argument over eviction

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KAKE) - A suspect has been booked in connection with the shooting of a 29-year-old man in Augusta on Wednesday. Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Bobbie after an argument about eviction escalated into a fight and one shot was fired, injuring a 29-year-old man. The victim has been taken to a Wichita hospital and is expected to survive.
AUGUSTA, KS
JC Post

Kansas sheriff's K9 unit assists with drug arrest

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff's department K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 75 Highway, near Carbondale, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy discovered illegal narcotics. The driver of the...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Crime Stoppers asking for help with convenience store incident

Lyon County Crime Stoppers isn’t saying much about their recent request for the public’s help in solving a case. Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding two people after an incident at a convenience store. The nature and the location of that incident have not been announced, but Crime Stoppers has posted several video screenshots of the couple. Those photos are online at KVOE.com.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Police investigation continues into alleged incident involving members of Emporia High football; USD 253 not confirming unattributed discipline reports

Emporia Police continues its investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team. USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says he can’t confirm unattributed reports of discipline against several players, including short-term suspensions. He also reminded residents the district can’t comment on any student discipline decisions because of student confidentiality policies.
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Traffic Violations#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Andover Public Schools warns of scammer

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Public Schools (APS) is warning local businesses of a scammer. According to a Facebook post by APS, “A man, supposedly from Texas, is calling local businesses, saying he’s selling advertising to raise money for Andover High School athletics.” APS says its schools and the district have no affiliation with the […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Augusta to reconsider its ban already in place on some dog breeds

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sept. 7, the City of Augusta announced that it will reconsider its dog breed ban at its next meeting that is scheduled for later this month. “The City Council will begin considering a preliminary first draft of a revised animal control ordinance at their next […]
AUGUSTA, KS
ksoutdoors.com

Lyon State Fishing Lake

Lyon County State Fishing Lake is situated on the eastern edge of the Flint Hills region in Kansas. The lake is located 13 miles north of Emporia on Kansas Highway 99 then two miles east on County Road 270. The 135 acre lake is surrounded by 442 acres of state owned public wildlife area. Fourteen hundred acres of native tall grass prairie comprise most of the lake's drainage basin and contribute greatly to its average 39 inches of water clarity.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Emporia gazette.com

District won't confirm if players were suspended, back on the field

Emporia Public Schools won’t comment on whether or not student-athletes involved in an alleged sexual assault have been suspended or if they are back on the field, the district said Thursday. The statement came after The Gazette asked district community relations manager Lyndel Landgren if he could confirm the...
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

“This feels like losing a close family member”: Kansan, originally from England, reflects on Queen Elizabeth II’s passing

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s no doubt the impact of Queen Elizabeth II‘s death has been felt by hundreds of thousands of people worldwide, including here in Kansas. For Rose Hill resident Adam Smith, Exploration Place is a home away from home. Smith became the museum’s president in 2019 but is originally from Burnley, […]
ROSE HILL, KS
KSN News

KSN News

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy