Troopers see increase in DUI’s, traffic violations over holiday weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Labor Day Weekend Holiday Activity Report. The report covers the holiday weekend from Friday, Sept 2, through the end of Monday, Sept 5.

For the second year in a row, troopers saw an increase in drunk driving arrests. Thirty-four people were taken into custody for DUI this holiday weekend, compared to 25 in 2021. There were 17 DUI arrests in 2020.

Seven hundred ninety-six people were cited for speeding compared to 599 in 2021. Eighty-nine citations for unrestrained adults and 23 for unrestrained children were also issued.

The full report is below:

Enforcement Data 2020 2021 2022 DUI Arrests 17 25 34 Speed Citations 1162 599 796 Speed Warnings 902 455 645 Safety Belt – Adult Citations 116 62 89 Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 12 16 12 Safety Belt – Teen Citations 8 3 6 Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 0 0 0 Child Restraint – Citations 21 12 23 Motorist Assists 985 692 646 Crash Data 2020 2021 2022 Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0 Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 0 0 2 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 2

