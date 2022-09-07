ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IRONMAN triathlon to return to Madison in September 2023

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — This year’s IRONMAN Wisconsin race is less than a week away, but competitors can now start preparing for next year’s race.

The IRONMAN triathlon will return to Madison on September 10, 2023, IRONMAN announced Wednesday. The event will serve as the North American TriClub Championship race.

Madison’s race will be one of seven held in the Americas and 10 held worldwide.

Next year will mark the 21st running of IRONMAN Wisconsin, a grueling course featuring a 2.4-mile swim in Lake Monona, a 112-mile bike ride around Dane County, and a 26.2-mile run around downtown Madison. In total, competitors travel 140.6 miles from start to finish.

Organizers said that the event is a right of passage for many athletes, and consistently brings thousands of competitors to the area.

