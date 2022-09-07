ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista's University Development project includes innovative facility

By Marie Coronel
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3Zws_0hltaHFN00

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- The City of Chula Vista will soon have a new facility that is a part of its University Development effort in the South Bay.

The 168,000-square foot Cinematic Arts Academy Center & Library will feature a brand new public library and a state-of-the-art television, film, and new media production studio for San Diego State University.

The facility will house programs for a four-year, research-centered higher education institution, complete with sound stages, modern editing suites, classrooms, and meeting rooms.

In a Wednesday event to announce the details of Phase 1 of the project, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas said making this a reality has become a long time coming -- more than three decades, to be exact.

"Along the way we had so many naysayers, saying, ‘Chula Vista can't do this, why are they chasing this dream?’ And today, I can tell those people, ‘We do it in Chula Vista, we have vision for the future. We want to make our community better,’” said Salas.

At Wednesday’s news conference, South Bay and state officials were joined by school leaders to provide details on the initiative, which will be located off Millenia Avenue, just a few blocks from the Millenia Town Center and Otay Ranch Town Center.

Right now, the city has a partnership with SDSU and Southwestern Community College, and they’re looking to expand further.

Salas added, “We fully expect once we get this up and running as a successful program that there will be other universities that want a site for a multi-institutionalized model, and that's something we've put on the table for many years.”

Construction on the facility is expected to be completed by 2025.

Officials said the new public library at the facility will be the city’s first since 1995.

More information on the project can be found at https://www.chulavistaca.gov/residents/university-park-innovation-district .

Comments / 1

Related
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista to unveil Fitness Court

The City of Chula Vista is poised to unveil a new modern outdoor Fitness Court that allows users to leverage their own body weight to complete a workout. The newest addition to the city's recreation spaces will be unveiled at Rohr Park on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m., with a supporting mobile app. According to the city, the project replaces outdated exercise equipment that has been present at the park for decades.
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Forbes ranked UC San Diego third best public college in the nation

The University of San Diego ranked third among the nation's public colleges on Forbes 2022 America’s Top College list. UC San Diego is ranked No. 17 out of 500 four-year private and public colleges in the country but maintains its spot as third among the nation’s public universities. The university was one of only five public colleges that secured a position among the top 25 spots on the list.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
Chula Vista, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Education
Chula Vista, CA
Education
northcountydailystar.com

Tri-City Medical Center Hospital Update

Tri-City Medical Center is abuzz with changes, from a brand new Leadership Wall and signage to construction on a new MRI suite. The Leadership Wall highlights our Mission, Vision, Values and Board of Directors. It is located adjacent to the Cardiovascular Health Institute (CVHI) on the first floor of the medical center’s Oceanside Pavilion. It incorporates our three brand colors representing the cities of Carlsbad, Vista and Oceanside, along with new photographic art from Aaron Chang. The new display received immediate support from patients and staff alike, with comments like,”Very eye catching, I love it!”
CARLSBAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#New Media#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#University Development#Otay Ranch Town Center#Sdsu
coolsandiegosights.com

Ocean Beach memorial to Shoeshine Willie.

A memorial to a beloved Ocean Beach man now appears on the small building where he repaired and polished shoes for decades. William L. Washington “Shoeshine Willie” passed away early this year. The memorial contains two short poems written by Aaron Bryant. Years ago I remember seeing Shoeshine...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
eastcountymagazine.org

EIGHT-STORY REZONING PLAN TURNED DOWN BY LA MESA PLANNERS; CITY COUNCIL MAY HEAR APPEAL

Height and density changes currently proposed would “not be in best interest of the city,” planning commissioners found. September 8, 2022 (La Mesa) — Since 2018, Reza Paydar, the property owner of the palm-studded San Diego RV Resort in La Mesa, has been attempting to change the City’s zoning of the land so that apartment buildings can replace the RV park. The buildings would be among the largest La Mesa has ever seen.
LA MESA, CA
Voiceof San Diego

What We Learned About the Allegations in Oceanside

For the past few months, the city of Oceanside has been riddled with controversy after an email written by a city employee in Oceanside’s treasury department started creating a buzz among residents. The email, which had quickly began circulating around different Facebook groups, detailed explosive allegations against Oceanside City...
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Has New City Manager Appointed

Jonathan Borrego was appointed to serve as Oceanside City Manager in August 2022. Mr. Borrego has 34 years of experience in municipal government and has been with the City of Oceanside for five years. Initially hired as the City’s Development Services Director, Jonathan was appointed to the Deputy City Manager position in 2019, and was named Interim City Manager in March 2022, and City Manager in August.
OCEANSIDE, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy