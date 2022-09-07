ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Yankees injury updates: DJLM, Stanton maybe available, Carpenter still in a boot

By Lou Di Pietro
 2 days ago

Yankees manager Aaron Boone talked to Anthony Rizzo on Wednesday morning, after the team announced Rizzo was officially placed on the IL retroactive to Sunday, and said that Rizzo told him “I feel good when I’m laying here.”

The problem is that the headaches Rizzo has been having, likely as a side effect of the epidural he had last week for a back issue, haven’t gotten better – although the good news is that it seems as if Rizzo’s back is better, so it’s just a matter of the headaches that sent Rizzo to the IL.

“Frankly, I don't think it's anything back-related now,” Boone said Tuesday. “I think it's just dealing with the headaches; he’s still under doctor's orders to rest. There’s at least going to be a few days’ ramp up once we get him going, so we’ve just got to get him to that point. It’s been frustrating for him.”

Boone said that Rizzo will undergo further testing to determine the cause of the migraines, and doctors are “trying to get their heads around just why exactly this is happening.” He will indeed have 48 hours of rest before ramping up baseball activities as well.

Other injury updates are up-and-down for the Yankees, starting with Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu being up – as both may be available for Game 2 of Wednesday’s doubleheader. Neither would have played Tuesday had the game gone on, but Stanton is possibly available after fouling multiple balls off his foot over the weekend, while LeMahieu, who is dealing with a right big toe issue, was being seen by specialists Wednesday morning.

All of the absences led to a lineup that had Oswaldo Cabrera leading off, call-ups Ronald Guzman and Miguel Andujar hitting four-five, and two others (Oswald Peraza and Estevan Florial) who have spent much of the season in the minors, leading Boone to this quip:

“These are capable guys; opportunity knocks, and these are talented players who have a chance to do something important to help us win some important games. Excited for the opportunity for all of them.”

On other injury notes, Aroldis Chapman and Scott Effross have both begun throwing programs and are expected to progress to bullpens later this week, while Luis Severino is moving up his rehab to Double-A to start Game 1 of Somerset’s doubleheader on Wednesday night, with Zack Britton also moving up and expected to pitch in relief for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Not as good an update on Matt Carpenter, however, who had X-rays that showed healing, but not enough for him to remove his walking boot. Carpenter is expected to have more imaging in 10 days to two weeks, Boone said, but at this point, even the low end of that schedule is Sept. 17, and it could mean Carpenter is done for the season.

