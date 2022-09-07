Read full article on original website
Related
Cedric Maxwell Said There Was Only 1 Player He Was Afraid of on the Basketball Court
Former Boston Celtics star Cedric Maxwell said there was only one NBA player who scared him. The post Cedric Maxwell Said There Was Only 1 Player He Was Afraid of on the Basketball Court appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Warriors Star Reveals Why He Left Team In Free Agency
Gary Payton II was on "Truth & Basketball With George Karl," and he shared why he left the Golden State Warriors for the Portland Trail Blazers in free agency.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Win Championships Without Scottie Pippen, While LeBron James Won Multiple Championships With Other Players: "He Won Without Kyrie Irving. He Won Without Anthony Davis. He Won Without Dwyane Wade..."
For Lakers superstar LeBron James, there's hardly anything he hasn't done in the NBA. As a champion, MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, his career has been defined by greatness, which he has maintained even through various changing circumstances. It's a fact that has not escaped many in the community, including NBA...
Golf Digest
Michael Jordan hit J.R. Smith with one of the great daggers of all time during a recent round of golf
J.R. Smith could beat almost anyone in the world when it comes to basketball, and probably golf too. The NBA champ and now college golfer is certainly an athlete in every sense of the word, yet he still pales in comparison to Michael Jordan (obviously) who recently “smoked” Smith on the course and then threw a few jabs in just for good measure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trinity Rodman, Dennis Rodman’s Daughter, Becomes Highest Paid Player In Women’s Soccer League
"She was one of the most exciting players in the league this past season, and she proved that she can be impactful at the professional level in NWSL. And now with that, she earned a call-up for the national team," USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski to ESPN in January 2022
Cardinals Broadcaster Overcome By Laughter After Seeing John Daly Throw a Perfect First Pitch
VIDEO: John Daly's perfect first pitch was shocking.
Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News
Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Frances Tiafoe’s coach has warning ahead of semifinals
Frances Tiafoe is rolling at the US Open, and his coach thinks opposing players need to look out. Tiafoe on Wednesday beat Andrey Rublev 7-6(3), 7-6(0), 6-4 to advance to his first major semifinal ever. He is also the first American male to reach the semis of the US Open since 2006.
Golf Digest
Jessica Pegula crushes press-conference Heineken after getting bounced at U.S. Open, is your relatable athlete of the week
On Wednesday, Jessica Pegula—the daughter Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula—fell to number-one women’s seed Iga Swiatek 6-3, 7-6 in the U.S. Open quarters. The loss snuffed out one potential American fairytale in Flushing and brought Pegula’s slam season to a close. It was a disappointing, if not altogether unexpected, end to Pegula’s U.S. Open run and after the match she processed it in extremely relatable fashion, taking big pulls off a Heineken tallboy while mumbling out answers to the one reporter still interested in talking to her.
49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
Tennessee State coach Eddie George talks about Deion Sanders relationship
Tennessee State head coach Eddie George answers questions about relationship with Deion Sanders and contrasting styles. The post Tennessee State coach Eddie George talks about Deion Sanders relationship appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Dwight Howard Ruins Marriage Proposal With Pro Wrestling Moves
Ever seen a marriage proposal derailed by someone pulling out some wrestling moves? Well, former NBA Champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is now guilty of doing so. Lord A, who describes himself as the "hottest indy wrestler rapper right now," posted a video of himself on Twitter getting down on one knee to propose to his partner, only for Howard to enter with a knee to the face, followed by a superkick. The proposal, that took place on a field in front of a "Marry Me" sign, took another twist moments later, when Lord A's partner helped him up and then delivered a stunner to send him back to the floor. The video ended with Howard looking down on Lord A and comically saying, "he dead."
WWE・
CBS Sports
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Delivers winning hit
Henderson went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Friday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox. Henderson stepped up with a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning, which stood as the game-winning hit. It was his third multi-hit effort in 10 games as a major-leaguer. The infielder is slashing .306/.359/.472 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored, one stolen base and three doubles through 39 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Twins' Max Kepler: On bench for nightcap
Kepler (hip) is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Kepler was scratched from the lineup Monday due to hip tightness and is absent from the starting nine for both games of Wednesday's twin bill. Kyle Garlick will take over in right field and bat sixth for Minnesota in Game 2.
Former Nuggets Star Working Out For The Warriors This Week
According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, former Denver Nuggets star Kenneth Faried will work out for the Golden State Warriors this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Twins' Max Kepler: Remains on bench Thursday
Kepler (hip) isn't starting Thursday against the Yankees. Kepler will remain out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game as he continues to manage a hip injury, though he's appeared off the bench in two of the last three matchups. Kyle Garlick is starting in right field and leading off Thursday.
Pelicans VP Swin Cash Joins Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022
New Orleans Pelicans' vice president of basketball operations and team development, has been enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Report Suggests Russell Westbrook A Good Fit For The Miami Heat
League execs and scouts think the Heat still have a chance at Westbrook
Comments / 0