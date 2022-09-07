ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Neighboring City of Burien gets official Creative District approval by ArtsWA

White Center Blog
White Center Blog
 2 days ago
EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, and was also on the Creative District committee.

The ArtsWA Board of Commissioners has approved Burien as Washington’s newest Certified Creative District.

Burien joins twelve other cities to earn this sought-after designation, recognizing the city as a hub for innovation, arts and culture, and creativity.

The award-winning Creative Districts program, under the Washington State Arts Commission, works to grow the creative sector and support economic development in geographically defined areas of cultural and economic activity.

“Arts and the creative economy are vital to enhancing the quality of life for Burien residents, strengthening the cultural ties in the community, and supporting economic growth,” said Burien City Manager, Adolfo Bailon. “The City applauds the efforts towards achieving the designation Certified Creative District, and looks forward to continuing to support the growth and vibrancy of arts and culture in our community.”

The Burien Creative District (BCD) will be anchored by Burien’s downtown and will extend through the Moshier neighborhood to Boulevard Park. The district’s boundaries capture downtown’s lively business district, cultural activities and community events, as well as the Moshier district’s renown performing arts centers, and Boulevard Park’s thriving creative spaces and growing local artist clusters.

“Burien is a diverse and vibrant community, known for its local arts scene and cultural events,” said Annie McGrath, CEO, Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, and administrator for the BCD. “The Burien Creative District is a tremendous opportunity to support and showcase community artists and the local creative economy, while attracting visitors to experience Burien as a destination for arts and culture.”

This designation is the culmination of over two years of collaborative efforts by the Burien Creative District Committee, which is composed of Burien residents, businesses, nonprofits, and representatives from city government. Additional strategic work was done by a broader coalition of Burien stakeholders comprising the Burien Creative District Steering Committee.

“We want to thank the many members of our community who volunteered countless hours and invested the energy needed to reach this milestone of recognition as a Certified Creative District,” said Committee Co-Chairs Andrew McMasters and Virginia Wright in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to have the recognition of the WA State Arts Commission, as the BCD will further strengthen Burien’s wonderful artist community and promote a dynamic economic environment where artists can flourish.”

The planning committee and steering committee have laid out a long-term strategic plan which includes initiating a 10-year capital investment plan and developing new projects and partnerships to foster the growth of the Burien arts, heritage, and entertainment community. In year one, stakeholders will work to establish the BCD’s identity through branding, develop a marketing strategy for the BCD both within and outside of Burien, procure signage to define BCD boundaries, and identify funding sources to support fostering the arts and creative industries in Burien.

For more information on the BCD, visit the Burien Creative District website. For questions or feedback about the Burien Creative District, please reach out to [email protected].

About the Burien Creative District

The Burien Creative District Committee works in collaboration and strategic partnership with Arts organizations as well as businesses and community stakeholders to research and create and establish a state-designated Creative District within the City of Burien.

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong and equitable economic environment. More info here: https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seatac, WA
City
Normandy Park, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Tukwila, WA
City
Burien, WA
State
Washington State
City
Des Moines, WA
Burien, WA
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Creativity#Economic Environment#Economy#Creative Industries#The Board Of Directors#The Artswa#Board Of Commissioners
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
White Center Blog

White Center Blog

179
Followers
522
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for White Center, WA

 https://whitecenterblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy