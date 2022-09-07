Neighboring City of Burien gets official Creative District approval by ArtsWA

The ArtsWA Board of Commissioners has approved Burien as Washington’s newest Certified Creative District.

Burien joins twelve other cities to earn this sought-after designation, recognizing the city as a hub for innovation, arts and culture, and creativity.

The award-winning Creative Districts program, under the Washington State Arts Commission, works to grow the creative sector and support economic development in geographically defined areas of cultural and economic activity.

“Arts and the creative economy are vital to enhancing the quality of life for Burien residents, strengthening the cultural ties in the community, and supporting economic growth,” said Burien City Manager, Adolfo Bailon. “The City applauds the efforts towards achieving the designation Certified Creative District, and looks forward to continuing to support the growth and vibrancy of arts and culture in our community.”

The Burien Creative District (BCD) will be anchored by Burien’s downtown and will extend through the Moshier neighborhood to Boulevard Park. The district’s boundaries capture downtown’s lively business district, cultural activities and community events, as well as the Moshier district’s renown performing arts centers, and Boulevard Park’s thriving creative spaces and growing local artist clusters.

“Burien is a diverse and vibrant community, known for its local arts scene and cultural events,” said Annie McGrath, CEO, Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, and administrator for the BCD. “The Burien Creative District is a tremendous opportunity to support and showcase community artists and the local creative economy, while attracting visitors to experience Burien as a destination for arts and culture.”

This designation is the culmination of over two years of collaborative efforts by the Burien Creative District Committee, which is composed of Burien residents, businesses, nonprofits, and representatives from city government. Additional strategic work was done by a broader coalition of Burien stakeholders comprising the Burien Creative District Steering Committee.

“We want to thank the many members of our community who volunteered countless hours and invested the energy needed to reach this milestone of recognition as a Certified Creative District,” said Committee Co-Chairs Andrew McMasters and Virginia Wright in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to have the recognition of the WA State Arts Commission, as the BCD will further strengthen Burien’s wonderful artist community and promote a dynamic economic environment where artists can flourish.”

The planning committee and steering committee have laid out a long-term strategic plan which includes initiating a 10-year capital investment plan and developing new projects and partnerships to foster the growth of the Burien arts, heritage, and entertainment community. In year one, stakeholders will work to establish the BCD’s identity through branding, develop a marketing strategy for the BCD both within and outside of Burien, procure signage to define BCD boundaries, and identify funding sources to support fostering the arts and creative industries in Burien.

For more information on the BCD, visit the Burien Creative District website. For questions or feedback about the Burien Creative District, please reach out to [email protected].

About the Burien Creative District

The Burien Creative District Committee works in collaboration and strategic partnership with Arts organizations as well as businesses and community stakeholders to research and create and establish a state-designated Creative District within the City of Burien.

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong and equitable economic environment. More info here: https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com