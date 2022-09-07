ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Stephen, MN

Bring The Kids! The ‘Touch The Truck’ Event Happening Tomorrow at the Mac Center

The 'Touch The Truck' event is happening tomorrow, Friday, September 9th, 2022 from 4 pm to 7 pm. The event will be taking place at The MAC (Municipal Athletic Complex) in St. Cloud. Touch the Truck provides an opportunity for children of all ages to play and interact with various vehicles including fire trucks, construction equipment, tractor trailers, and many, many more.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
“Space Walk” Raises Money, Makes Tails Wag in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- Pets and their owners gathered in Wilson Park over the weekend for some out-of-this-world fun. The Tri-County Humane Society held its 34th annual Companion Walk on Saturday. The walk serves as a major fundraiser for the shelter. Each year the event has a clever theme such as Woofstock, Bark to the Future, or Mardi Paws. This year’s theme was Space Walk.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
2022 ‘Walk To End ALZ’ Happening Tomorrow In St. Cloud

How many of us have a loved one that suffers from a form of Dementia or Alzheimer's? More than you might think. I lost someone very close to me not long ago, that didn't know who I was, but she knew that she liked me, and wanted to sing with me. It was amazing that she could remember all those songs she sang for years in church, yet she couldn't remember who I was, or her grandchildren. My Mother-in-Law was lucky enough to have caring children that took care of her for many years as she suffered from ALZ, but it hurts to know how alone she must have felt in those last days and years.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
TCHS 5K ‘Space Walk 2022′ For Animals- This Saturday in St. Cloud

FUN FUN FOR YOU AND YOUR PETS THIS SATURDAY IN WILSON PARK. Most of us have a great love for animals of some kind, and the Tri-County Humane Society of central Minnesota has been finding forever families for pets in need for years. One of their biggest fundraisers of the year is coming up this Saturday, and you AND your dog (or even cat if they walk on a leash) are invited to participate in the Space Walk 2022.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Summer Weather Recap for St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The summer of 2022 will go down as one that was just slightly above normal. The National Weather Service says here in St. Cloud we had an average temperature of 69.9 degrees. The normal average temperature for us is 68.3 for the months of June, July and August. This was the 32nd warmest summer on record in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Mayor Kleis Addresses Road Work, Sale of the Media Center and More

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON for a radio town hall. He discussed work road, the sale of the media center near the new city hall, and the budget for 2023. Kleis says the city did a record amount of road resurfacing and construction projects in 2022 and still have many more planned in 2023. He says projects like the Cooper and Wilson Avenue reconstructions had to be moved to 2023 due to supply chain issues so he appreciates the patience from the community.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
