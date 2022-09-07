Read full article on original website
ST. CLOUD -- Your kids can get a birds-eye view of the St. Cloud metro area this weekend. The Young Eagles host free airplane rides for kids ages eight to 17 this Saturday. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. You do have to pre-register your kids by going to their website.
Nothing warms my heart more than a good community event that benefits a charity, especially when it's as fun as this year's 3rd Annual "Touch the Truck" put on by Minser Chiropractic Clinic. But the icing on the cake was that the proceeds benefitted the Minnesota based organization Indy Foundation and their incredible cause.
The 'Touch The Truck' event is happening tomorrow, Friday, September 9th, 2022 from 4 pm to 7 pm. The event will be taking place at The MAC (Municipal Athletic Complex) in St. Cloud. Touch the Truck provides an opportunity for children of all ages to play and interact with various vehicles including fire trucks, construction equipment, tractor trailers, and many, many more.
WAITE PARK -- You can be a part of a unique holiday production this winter. GREAT Theatre, in partnership with Higher Works Collaborative, is seeking a cast for their production of Langston Hughes's Black Nativity. Originally premiering in 1961, it was one of the first plays Off-Broadway written by an...
ST. CLOUD -- Pets and their owners gathered in Wilson Park over the weekend for some out-of-this-world fun. The Tri-County Humane Society held its 34th annual Companion Walk on Saturday. The walk serves as a major fundraiser for the shelter. Each year the event has a clever theme such as Woofstock, Bark to the Future, or Mardi Paws. This year’s theme was Space Walk.
How many of us have a loved one that suffers from a form of Dementia or Alzheimer's? More than you might think. I lost someone very close to me not long ago, that didn't know who I was, but she knew that she liked me, and wanted to sing with me. It was amazing that she could remember all those songs she sang for years in church, yet she couldn't remember who I was, or her grandchildren. My Mother-in-Law was lucky enough to have caring children that took care of her for many years as she suffered from ALZ, but it hurts to know how alone she must have felt in those last days and years.
FUN FUN FOR YOU AND YOUR PETS THIS SATURDAY IN WILSON PARK. Most of us have a great love for animals of some kind, and the Tri-County Humane Society of central Minnesota has been finding forever families for pets in need for years. One of their biggest fundraisers of the year is coming up this Saturday, and you AND your dog (or even cat if they walk on a leash) are invited to participate in the Space Walk 2022.
ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating after a fire destroyed a detached garage at a home in St. Cloud early Sunday morning. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of 11th Avenue South. The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a report of a garage on fire and arrived to find the building fully engulfed and power lines down.
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
ST. CLOUD -- Fire crews responded to a shed fire early Friday morning. The incident happened at around 1:40 a.m. in the 5800 block of Pleasant Lane in St. Cloud. Battalion Chief Steve Richardson says firefighters arrived to find the shed fully engulfed. The shed contained multiple motorcycles, along with yard equipment.
Minnesota and Hockey. It's like peas and carrots. Now I sound like Forrest Gump, but they go together. This is "Hockeyland" which is also the name of a new documentary focusing on high school hockey in Northern Minnesota. This documentary came out over the weekend and was shown at Parkwood...
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is accused of swinging a machete at a group of people after they confronted him about stealing. Police were called to the 1300 block of 16th Avenue South in St. Cloud just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday on a knife complaint. Officers were directed...
ST. CLOUD -- From some thunderstorms overnight to light rain into the afternoon St. Cloud has had just over three-quarters of an inch of rain on Friday. The National Weather Service says we officially had .78 inches of rain, as of 4:00 p.m. Before Friday we hadn't had any rain...
I can't quite put my finger on when it became such a priority to research and find out where it's safest to live. I've lived in a few big cities and safety really was never an issue. I'll amend that with, until I had kids. Things changed. The last decade...
Liz knew what was up. In addition to the six castles she called home, Queen Elizabeth also owned lake property in Minnesota up until 2015. Her lake house in Minnesota was located on Ceder Lake in Minneapolis. Guy Still of WCCO tweeted about this discovery last week:. It's highly unlikely...
ST. CLOUD -- The summer of 2022 will go down as one that was just slightly above normal. The National Weather Service says here in St. Cloud we had an average temperature of 69.9 degrees. The normal average temperature for us is 68.3 for the months of June, July and August. This was the 32nd warmest summer on record in St. Cloud.
SARTELL -- A local dance and gymnastics studio has opened a second location. St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics opened their new Sartell location last week, inside the Riverside Plaza. Owner Sue Arnold says they were planning to open a second location prior to COVID, and knew the Sartell...
ST. PAUL -- Flags across the country will be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Patriot Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered that American flags at all state and federal buildings be lowered to observe the 21st anniversary of the 911 terrorist attacks. The National Day of Service...
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON for a radio town hall. He discussed work road, the sale of the media center near the new city hall, and the budget for 2023. Kleis says the city did a record amount of road resurfacing and construction projects in 2022 and still have many more planned in 2023. He says projects like the Cooper and Wilson Avenue reconstructions had to be moved to 2023 due to supply chain issues so he appreciates the patience from the community.
