Covington, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

City of Covington accepting bids from architectural firms for design of new city hall building

Covington is looking for an architectural firm to design a new City Hall. The City issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) on Sept. 1 for a “qualified, competent, knowledgeable, and experienced architectural firm” to design a new City Hall that will be a vibrant and open space, accessible to community residents – and that would end local government’s “nomadic existence” of the last five decades.
COVINGTON, KY
NKY Water District completes reservoir restoration project in Fort Thomas

The Northern Kentucky Water District has completed a project at its water treatment plant in Fort Thomas to remove mud that had accumulated there over the last 55 years. The site has two large reservoirs that serve as water storage for normal operations as well as for emergencies that may disrupt pumping from the Ohio River. Originally built in 1889, the bottom of each reservoir is 50 feet at its deepest point. There have been very few modifications to the reservoirs since they were built.
FORT THOMAS, KY
Covington, KY
Government
City
Covington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Graeter’s is coming to Union; Braxton and Dewey’s may follow, city says

Union is getting a Graeter’s Ice Cream store, and city leadership shared that Dewey’s Pizza and Braxton Brewing may be opening locations next door. Representatives from Graeter’s were present at the Union City Commission meeting on Wednesday night. There, Justin Jones, project manager of Cincinnati-based firm KZF Design, showed renderings and photos from other stores in operation to illustrate the plans for the future Union location.
UNION, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Brighton Center, NKU, and city of Highland Heights to hold ribbon-cutting for new Opportunity House

Brighton Center, Northern Kentucky University, and the City of Highland Heights will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Opportunity House on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 12:30 p.m. Opportunity House is an innovative program located on NKU’s campus that provides a supportive environment for young adults to reach...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

2022 Horizon Nonprofit Award winners named; to be honored at Philanthropy Symposium Sept. 27

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky has announced the 2022 Horizon Nonprofit Award recipients, who will be recognized at the NKY Philanthropy Symposium on September 27. These awards will highlight the work of nonprofit leaders and volunteers who serve Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties.  . The following Northern Kentucky nonprofit leaders...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Covington set to name new police chief

“Does he still want this job?” Covington Mayor Joe Meyer jokingly asked at Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. Interim Police Chief Brian Valenti replied with a simple, “yes sir.”. Covington is planning to promote Valenti to the Chief of Police at next week’s regularly scheduled Covington city...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

School threat moves some Adams County students to remote learning Friday

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - West Union Jr/Sr High School in Adams County is closed to students Friday due to a school threat, according to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. “The safety of our students is our highest priority. An inappropriate and threatening communication was received by a student and directed at a school,” Superintendent Richard Sees tells FOX19 NOW in a statement.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Judge Daugherty passes

WILMINGTON — A local judge and beloved member of the community has passed away unexpectedly. Judge Michael T. Daugherty, 53, died at his residence early Thursday morning. Judge Daugherty served as the Clinton County Municipal Court Judge since the summer of 2015. City of Wilmington Safety Director Brian Shidaker...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Daniel Carter Beard Bridge closes for week-long inspection

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a bridge closure beginning this weekend in Newport. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials will restrict traffic on the Interstate 471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge for an inspection beginning Sunday, Sept. 11.
Fox 19

NKY city passes ban on smoking, vaping over some objections

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Dayton became the second city in Northern Kentucky and the first in Campbell County to pass a smoking ban. Smoking and vaping is now prohibited in restaurants and on all properties, according to the ordinance. Businesses that violate the ordinance could face a $250 fine. Dayton...
DAYTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Campbell Co. Public Library expands Book Care Package program to include resources for adults

Campbell County Public Library’s Book Care Package service is getting a refresh — adults can now request packages for all their research and entertainment needs. The service allows patrons of all ages to request up to 10 books and audio materials handpicked by library staff to fit the patron’s tastes and preferences. Requests should be made a week in advance at any CCPL branch or online at www.cc-pl.org.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Playground designed for kids with all abilities opens in AJ Jolly Park

A new playground in AJ Jolly Park designed for kids with all abilities is officially open. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at the ADA-accessible playground, located at 1501 Race Track Road in Alexandria. The new playground, near the ranger station, has equipment for children of all abilities, ages 5...
ALEXANDRIA, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

