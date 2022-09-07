Read full article on original website
Related
City of Covington accepting bids from architectural firms for design of new city hall building
Covington is looking for an architectural firm to design a new City Hall. The City issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) on Sept. 1 for a “qualified, competent, knowledgeable, and experienced architectural firm” to design a new City Hall that will be a vibrant and open space, accessible to community residents – and that would end local government’s “nomadic existence” of the last five decades.
linknky.com
NKY Water District completes reservoir restoration project in Fort Thomas
The Northern Kentucky Water District has completed a project at its water treatment plant in Fort Thomas to remove mud that had accumulated there over the last 55 years. The site has two large reservoirs that serve as water storage for normal operations as well as for emergencies that may disrupt pumping from the Ohio River. Originally built in 1889, the bottom of each reservoir is 50 feet at its deepest point. There have been very few modifications to the reservoirs since they were built.
Fox 19
City of Cincinnati wins $127 million grant for Western Hills Viaduct replacement
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The project to replace the Western Hills Viaduct got a huge boost Friday thanks to a $127 million federal grant. The money comes from the US Department of Transportation’s INFRA grant program, which was reauthorized under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed earlier this year. “This project...
Covington Mayor Joseph Meyer speaks to Rotary Club, addresses progress made by ‘vibrant’ city
Covington Mayor Joseph Meyer hit on all local topics at the Covington Rotary Club, during their Tuesday afternoon meeting at the Radisson Hotel. “City government,” he said, “can improve the quality of life to solve problems. Progress is being made city wide.”. On the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
linknky.com
Graeter’s is coming to Union; Braxton and Dewey’s may follow, city says
Union is getting a Graeter’s Ice Cream store, and city leadership shared that Dewey’s Pizza and Braxton Brewing may be opening locations next door. Representatives from Graeter’s were present at the Union City Commission meeting on Wednesday night. There, Justin Jones, project manager of Cincinnati-based firm KZF Design, showed renderings and photos from other stores in operation to illustrate the plans for the future Union location.
Brighton Center, NKU, and city of Highland Heights to hold ribbon-cutting for new Opportunity House
Brighton Center, Northern Kentucky University, and the City of Highland Heights will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Opportunity House on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 12:30 p.m. Opportunity House is an innovative program located on NKU’s campus that provides a supportive environment for young adults to reach...
Tom DiBello to retire after a productive 46-years with Covington’s Center for Great Neighborhoods
It’s time for the next chapter for Tom DiBello. The Executive Director of Covington’s Center for Great Neighborhoods calls it a career, September 30. Make that a 46-year career. “I started here in 1976 when I moved from Philadelphia,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “After graduating from...
2022 Horizon Nonprofit Award winners named; to be honored at Philanthropy Symposium Sept. 27
Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky has announced the 2022 Horizon Nonprofit Award recipients, who will be recognized at the NKY Philanthropy Symposium on September 27. These awards will highlight the work of nonprofit leaders and volunteers who serve Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties. . The following Northern Kentucky nonprofit leaders...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Covington Public Works Director Chris Warneford steps down; Keith Bales named new director
Chris Warneford stepped into the interim role as the City of Covington’s Public Works director in fall 2019 fully intending to stay only long enough for the City to find a new director. “My time is limited here,” he insisted then. Three years later, Warneford is finally stepping...
linknky.com
Covington set to name new police chief
“Does he still want this job?” Covington Mayor Joe Meyer jokingly asked at Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. Interim Police Chief Brian Valenti replied with a simple, “yes sir.”. Covington is planning to promote Valenti to the Chief of Police at next week’s regularly scheduled Covington city...
Covington board of education to hold public hearing to consider lowering tax rate by 17 percent
Covington Independent Public Schools is expected to lower its property tax rate. Superintendent Alvin Garrison is recommending a tax rate of 89.5 cents, a reduction of 18.6 cents from last year’s rate of 108.1 cents on real property. The Covington Board of Education will hold a public hearing on...
Fox 19
School threat moves some Adams County students to remote learning Friday
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - West Union Jr/Sr High School in Adams County is closed to students Friday due to a school threat, according to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. “The safety of our students is our highest priority. An inappropriate and threatening communication was received by a student and directed at a school,” Superintendent Richard Sees tells FOX19 NOW in a statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Judge Daugherty passes
WILMINGTON — A local judge and beloved member of the community has passed away unexpectedly. Judge Michael T. Daugherty, 53, died at his residence early Thursday morning. Judge Daugherty served as the Clinton County Municipal Court Judge since the summer of 2015. City of Wilmington Safety Director Brian Shidaker...
WLWT 5
Daniel Carter Beard Bridge closes for week-long inspection
NEWPORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a bridge closure beginning this weekend in Newport. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials will restrict traffic on the Interstate 471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge for an inspection beginning Sunday, Sept. 11.
Covington Business Council to honor Jack Moreland with Founder Award at its 50th anniversary dinner
The stage has been set for the final event in the yearlong celebration of the Covington Business Council’s 50th anniversary — the long-awaited CBC Annual Dinner, Thursday, December 1st at 5 p.m. at the new North by Hotel Covington!. The Council will be one of the first groups...
Fox 19
NKY city passes ban on smoking, vaping over some objections
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Dayton became the second city in Northern Kentucky and the first in Campbell County to pass a smoking ban. Smoking and vaping is now prohibited in restaurants and on all properties, according to the ordinance. Businesses that violate the ordinance could face a $250 fine. Dayton...
Campbell Co. Public Library expands Book Care Package program to include resources for adults
Campbell County Public Library’s Book Care Package service is getting a refresh — adults can now request packages for all their research and entertainment needs. The service allows patrons of all ages to request up to 10 books and audio materials handpicked by library staff to fit the patron’s tastes and preferences. Requests should be made a week in advance at any CCPL branch or online at www.cc-pl.org.
Life Learning Center to honor Bob Sathe at its annual gala September 10 at MegaCorp Pavilion
On Saturday, September 10, Life Learning Center will host its 8th annual fundraiser, the 2022 Life Learning Center Seasons Change Gala, and guest of honor will be Robert (Bob) Sathe, chairman of MCF Advisers. Sathe is a long-standing champion of Life Learning Center and has supported many other noteworthy charities...
linknky.com
Playground designed for kids with all abilities opens in AJ Jolly Park
A new playground in AJ Jolly Park designed for kids with all abilities is officially open. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at the ADA-accessible playground, located at 1501 Race Track Road in Alexandria. The new playground, near the ranger station, has equipment for children of all abilities, ages 5...
NKY Chamber’s annual dinner — ‘Destination: NKY’ — to feature passing of gavel, annual awards Sept. 15
“Destination: NKY,” the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner, will recognize the accomplishments of individuals and the business community in making NKY a great destination to live, work and grow. It will take place on September 15 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. It will open with...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0