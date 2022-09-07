ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

okcfox.com

Tailgating with Twin Peaks

We are tailgating with Twin Peaks and are ready to have a fun football season at all their watch parties!. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and 6500 SW 3rd Street. They are hiring for the football season just visit work4twinpeaks.com to apply!. Visit...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Tailgating With Ortho Central

We are kicking off tailgating season with our friends at Ortho Central They are here to talk about what to do when you need a joint paint. They are located at 3400 W. Tecumseh RD, suite 101 in Norman. **Sponsored by Norman Reginal Health Systems**
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Malcolm visits Bronco Bowl

Malcolm Tubbs visits Bronco Bowl in Mustang. For more information about the bowling alley and all you can do there call (405) 256-5515 or click here.
MUSTANG, OK
okcfox.com

Unite OKC w/ Okie Music Ambassador Kyle Dillingham

We were joined today by Oklahoma's music ambassador Kyle Dillingham. Along with Amy Frazier CEO of CNOW, CNOW Vice President Jacob Weaver, & Cellist Sam who all joined us to chat about an incredible worship event happening this weekend at scissortail park. UNITE OKC 2022 IS. THIS SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Hundreds honor fallen firefighters in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Firefighters, law enforcement officers, and paramedics took part in the Annual OKC 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb for the 11th consecutive year on Saturday. The OKC 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is an annual fundraising event that helps cover hotel costs for first responders and their families to use in time of need while their loved one is hospitalized in the Oklahoma City Metropolitan area.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Locket containing ashes discovered at Norman church playground

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A child playing at a Norman church playground came across a locket left on the ground. The girl's mother, Storm Perry, took a look and found that it contained the ashes of somebody's loved one. Now, she's trying to find the owner. The locket reads,...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Pet Pals Of The Week: Wendy Darling

We are back with a new Pet Pal of the week looking for a forever home, and how you can help out at the OKC Animal Shelter. The OKC Animal Welfare is at 2811 S.E. 29th St., OKC. You can contact the shelter at 405-297-3100 or visit okc.gov/animalwelfare. ***Mathis Brothers...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

CHEF'STORE: Flower Child

We are taking a trip down to the Flower Child for some good food that's also good for you. Find Flower Child at 1144 NW 63rd Street, Suite 1003 in OKC. You can also find them online at iamaflowerchild.com. Shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
