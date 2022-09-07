Read full article on original website
Tailgating with Twin Peaks
We are tailgating with Twin Peaks and are ready to have a fun football season at all their watch parties!. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and 6500 SW 3rd Street. They are hiring for the football season just visit work4twinpeaks.com to apply!. Visit...
Tailgating With Ortho Central
We are kicking off tailgating season with our friends at Ortho Central They are here to talk about what to do when you need a joint paint. They are located at 3400 W. Tecumseh RD, suite 101 in Norman. **Sponsored by Norman Reginal Health Systems**
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
Malcolm visits Bronco Bowl
Malcolm Tubbs visits Bronco Bowl in Mustang. For more information about the bowling alley and all you can do there call (405) 256-5515 or click here.
New Bocce ball court opens at Scissortail Park, lower park to open this month
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Bocce ball fans are in luck as two new Bocce ball courts opened Saturday at Scissortail Park. The lower park will open on Friday, September 23, offering a number of new activities and officially completing the construction of Scissortail Park. Bocce ball is also known...
Unite OKC w/ Okie Music Ambassador Kyle Dillingham
We were joined today by Oklahoma's music ambassador Kyle Dillingham. Along with Amy Frazier CEO of CNOW, CNOW Vice President Jacob Weaver, & Cellist Sam who all joined us to chat about an incredible worship event happening this weekend at scissortail park. UNITE OKC 2022 IS. THIS SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH...
Hundreds honor fallen firefighters in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Firefighters, law enforcement officers, and paramedics took part in the Annual OKC 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb for the 11th consecutive year on Saturday. The OKC 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is an annual fundraising event that helps cover hotel costs for first responders and their families to use in time of need while their loved one is hospitalized in the Oklahoma City Metropolitan area.
Locket containing ashes discovered at Norman church playground
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A child playing at a Norman church playground came across a locket left on the ground. The girl's mother, Storm Perry, took a look and found that it contained the ashes of somebody's loved one. Now, she's trying to find the owner. The locket reads,...
Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
Pet Pals Of The Week: Wendy Darling
We are back with a new Pet Pal of the week looking for a forever home, and how you can help out at the OKC Animal Shelter. The OKC Animal Welfare is at 2811 S.E. 29th St., OKC. You can contact the shelter at 405-297-3100 or visit okc.gov/animalwelfare. ***Mathis Brothers...
'Entirely possible': Rumored black bear sightings in Edmond leave residents fearful
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Word is spreading in Edmond about some black bears roaming the town. Someone claims they saw two bears near the Showbiz Cinemas, but that's not the only rumor going around. Kelly Adams with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation tells Fox 25 her team didn't...
CHEF'STORE: Flower Child
We are taking a trip down to the Flower Child for some good food that's also good for you. Find Flower Child at 1144 NW 63rd Street, Suite 1003 in OKC. You can also find them online at iamaflowerchild.com. Shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at...
Oklahoma City Zoo unveils critically endangered Sumatran tiger twins to the public
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo unveiled its critically endangered Sumatran tiger twins to the public for the first time on Friday. The cubs, who were named Luna and Bob, were on public display for two hours on Friday morning. Zoo officials said the amount of time...
Police investigating after man, teenage girl were shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City. It happened around 9 p.m. near NE 21st and Jordan. According to police, a man and a teenage girl were in a front yard when someone came up and opened fire. Both are expected to be okay.
Bomb squad responds to Bethany business, finds 3 empty boxes and 1 filled with old clothes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office had a "strange one" on Friday. The Oklahoma County Bomb Squad was called to a business on NW 23rd in Bethany around 1 a.m. after four boxes were found taped together with wires showing. The boxes appeared to be intentionally...
Installation of pedestrian bridge over NW Expressway in Oklahoma City begins Sept. 14
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The installation of a pedestrian bridge over Northwest Expressway will soon begin. Northwest Expressway from Wilshire Boulevard to MacArthur Boulevard will close from midnight to 5 a.m. Sept. 14 so construction crews can hoist the 121-foot bridge over NW Expressway, east of Wilshire Boulevard. City...
'We're not failing': Minco superintendent fires back against criticism of public education
MINCO, Okla. (KOKH) — As some Oklahoma schools continue to face political backlash, one superintendent wants to make sure his district isn't next. Kevin Sims is trying to convince folks online that Minco Public Schools isn't failing. Fox 25 sat down with Sims to learn what went into his...
Records show Spencer police visited the same crash scene twice without noticing a body
Spencer, Okla. (KOKH) — The 911 call records show Spencer police visited the same crash scene twice on Labor Day without noticing a body inside the car. Residents say they have questions about why the body of a woman inside a wrecked car wasn't found sooner. Dispatch records show...
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation deputy director announces retirement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The deputy director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has announced his retirement. Michael Thompson's last day on the job will be October 1, 2022. He began working for the state of Oklahoma in 1984 before moving on to various roles over the years.
