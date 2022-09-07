Read full article on original website
These Six Michigan Restaurants Featured on Reality TV Have Sadly Closed
It's unfortunate but restaurants come and go, sometimes with little warning or fanfare. These six Michigan have all sadly gone by the wayside even after being featured on national TV. Is Being Featured on a TV Reality Show Good For Business?. Oftentimes, an appearance on a TV show like 'Restaurant:...
These Are The Best Places To Watch Football In Kalamazoo
Now that September has started, labor day has passed, and everyone is back in school the real party can begin. It's about to be a lot of people's favorite season, and I'm not talking about fall and all the cool things you can do outdoors. I'm talking about football and how you grab your drinks, snacks, food, cowbells, jerseys, and every other gameday necessity and rock out every Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
5 West Michigan Tattoo Shops That Opened in the Last Two Years
Recent news of a newly opened tattoo shop in the Portage area made me realize...I've been completely out of the loop!. As someone with tattoos (and always looking to get more), it was surprising that the opening of a new shop went under my radar. Especially one that is local to me. However, upon further investigation, it turns out that there are several shops that have opened recently and I completely missed it.
Long Lost Photos Of George Carlin At Kalamazoo Wings Stadium
Back in 1976, I was a young photojournalist for the Kalamazoo Review, a monthly magazine covering news and events around the Kalamazoo area. The magazine was based from Graphic Communications, a graphics business located at 1719 South Burdick Street. From time to time I would be assigned to photograph events at Wings Stadium, in Kalamazoo. It was August 30th, 1976, when comedian George Carlin rolled into town and I was offered the opportunity to take shots at his show. Below are a few images scanned from dusty negatives from long ago.
Where to Find a Great Deli Sandwich in the Kalamazoo Area
A recent post on Kalamazoo's Reddit brought up a very valid point: why is it so hard to find a great sandwich in the Kalamazoo area?. The post, which you can see here, was made by u/mommabwoo and reads, in part,. Is Kalamazoo a sandwich desert? I’m not talking a...
Haunted Car Wash Coming To Lansing This Fall
Spooky season is officially just right around the corner, as the month of September rolls on the anticipation builds up. Everyone is going to Walgreens, Meijer's, Walmart, and so many other storms looking for Halloween decorations, costumes, and candy to get ready for the holiday festivities. For some people, that's enough to make them happy, while others like to enjoy the scary, creepy, and thrilling part of the season.
Cookies In Kalamazoo Is Closing Temporarily
One of Kalamazoo's soul food restaurants is closing its doors for a short period of time. During the past 2 years, since the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic, we have seen many businesses fall due to the effects of the lockdown, some folded sooner than others, while we are still seeing business struggle to stay afloat due to the impact of being shut down for months. This has happened all over the country, in Michigan, and certainly in Kalamazoo.
7 Things For Retirees To Do in and Around Kalamazoo
Michigan was recently named the most affordable place in the United States to retire. So, what is there to do around here?. In August, Bank Rate released a study on the best states to retire in the good ole U.S. of A. That study showed us that Michigan is the #1 most affordable state to retire in due to a low cost of living and low taxes compared to the rest of the United States.
New 140 Acre Nature Preserve in West Michigan Announces Opening Date
Outdoorsman and nature lovers alike will soon be able to enjoy a new nature preserve here in west Michigan as the 140-acre Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve has announced their opening date in Allegan. In late 2021 the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy (SWMLC) announced it had secure acreage along the Kalamazoo River...
Where To Find The Biggest And Most Outrageous Bloody Marys Near Kalamazoo
Bloody Marys: you either love them or you hate them. I personally am a big fan of combining tomato juice and vodka. Whether you're looking for a hangover cure so you can "hair of the dog" it or you're simply craving a snack with your beverage, I'm of the opinion that bigger is better when it comes to bloody marys.
Casting Call For “Rocky Horror” In Battle Creek
Are you one of those people who enjoy participating in the audience during the “Rocky Horror Show“? Well, now’s your chance to actually enter the Time Warp and appear in the show. Kellogg Community College Theatre is holding auditions this month for their production of the classic musical/comedy show.
11 Surprising Artists You May Have Forgotten Played the Allegan County Fair
I can't believe it's already that time of year again: fair season! There is no fair in southwest Michigan that is more fun than the Allegan County Fair. Having grown up in Allegan myself, I know firsthand just how much that city prides itself on its fair. Growing up I'd...
Have You Seen The Nightmare Before Christmas Jeep in Battle Creek?
A Battle Creek woman's obsession with Jeeps and Nightmare Before Christmas is pulling in tons of views on TikTok. Knottyjeepchick has found a place where her love of crochet, Jeeps, and Nightmare Before Christmas can seamlessly come together...TikTok. KnottyJeepChick currently has 15 thousand followers and 260.7 thousand total video likes. But, let's start out by talking about this jeep.
Kane Brown Kicks Off 2023 Tour in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Country pop crossover artist Kane Brown will kick off the 2023 leg of his 'Drunk or Dreaming' tour in Grand Rapids in March of 2023. Kane Brown has grown to massive popularity with crossover hits like "Be Like That," "One Thing Right," and "Grand," along with huge country hits like "What Ifs," "Lose It," and "Heaven." Brown has been traveling the world for the 2022 leg of the 'Drunk or Dreaming' tour. One of the hardest working artists in the business has just announced the dates of his 2023 tour, and it starts right here in West Michigan.
Seniors At Kalamazoo High School Purchase And Paint Parking Spots For The School Year
With the month of September merely days away, the school year has already started in Michigan and the one group we can count on being ready to go to school besides the kindergartners, are the seniors. Senior year is the most exciting year of school as you know everything is almost done and it's your decision to continue your education. They may be excited to be done but at the same time, they want to enjoy the year for what it is.
Battle Creek Police Launch New Interactive Messaging Tool
Imagine, you are in the City of Battle Creek and have called 911, and now waiting for the sound of police sirens. A new interactive messaging tool, now being used by the Battle Creek Police Department, will send a text message to 911 callers, alerting them that the call has been received.
First of Its Kind Spirits & Cocktail Festival Coming to Kalamazoo
If you have a love for spirits and cocktails, an upcoming event in Kalamazoo might be of interest to you. Michigan Craft Distillers Association is hosting its very first sprits and cocktails festival at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market towards the end of September. About the Event. The event is taking...
We Finally Know What’s Replacing The Old Finley’s on W. Main in Kalamazoo
It was the end of an era when the favored Finley's Smokehouse and Grill on W. Main closed its doors in the fall of 2020. Announcing the news via Facebook post, the restaurant said,. To our valued guests,. We are sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and...
