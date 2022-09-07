ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

2 injured in crash on Highway 905 in Conway area

By Kevin Accettulla
 2 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 905 in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 2:18 p.m. in the area of Highway 905 and Old Reaves Ferry Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The Conway Fire Department assisted on the call and the crash remains under investigation.

