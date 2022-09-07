Read full article on original website
Related
Authorities investigating death of child in Coachella
Authorities today investigated the death of a child in Coachella. Around 7:50 p.m. Thursday, deputies from the Thermal sheriff's station responded to the 50400 block of South Kenmore Street to administer juvenile medical aid, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Upon arrival, deputies were directed to a child who was The post Authorities investigating death of child in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
California man with extensive criminal history released early; Arrested on new murder charge
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A man with an extensive criminal history who was released early from prison has been arrested on a new murder charge. Byron Floyd, 58, was arrested on Monday in connection with the Sept. 1 shooting death of Fredrick Williams, 43, in San Bernardino. Officers found Floyd to be in possession of a loaded firearm. He was placed under arrest for weapons violations and was transported to the San Bernardino Police Department where he was interviewed by homicide detectives. Based on statements he provided to detectives, Floyd was placed under arrest for the murder of Williams and booked into a local jail facility.
Three Teens Arrested In Connection With Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle
Three teens were arrested today in an alleged connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. An 18-year-old from Riverside, an 18-year-old from Indio, and a 14-year-old juvenile were arrested Thursday morning after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told City News Service. Soto said The post Three Teens Arrested In Connection With Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Suspected Violent Felon Arrested Near Railroad Tracks in Rancho Mirage
A 32-year-old suspected violent felon was found running near railroad tracks and arrested Thursday in Rancho Mirage. Adalberto Raygoza of Cathedral City had an active felony warrant and was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and spousal abuse, according to Sgt. Dave Morton with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana Herald News
Convicted murderer is arrested for allegedly shooting man to death in San Bernardino
A 58-year-old man with an extensive criminal history, including a murder conviction, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man to death in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Sept. 1 at about 7:54 p.m., the Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a dead body that...
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Glendora
Authorities Friday identified a man who was fatally shot at a residence in Glendora. The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 600 Block West Bridwell Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Joseph Castle, 44, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
Fontana Herald News
Two teenagers are arrested in connection with armed robbery in San Bernardino
Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug 25 at about 10:15 p.m., when the victim told police he arranged a meeting with one of the suspects to sell a necklace. The victim arrived and was robbed at gunpoint by the two men.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vvng.com
Female pedestrian killed on D Street in Victorville identified as Emily Salgado
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A female pedestrian recently killed in Victorville was identified by her family as 26-year-old Emily Salgado. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 7:25 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department, along with rescue personnel from the Victorville Fire Department and American Medical Response, responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision near the intersection of D Street and 11th Street in Victorville.
sgvcitywatch.com
More Deadly Violence Strikes Pomona Thursday
POMONA – Few details were available after one person was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon. First responders were called to the 600 block of North Fillmore Place around 2:10 September 8. One victim was located at the scene and pronounced dead, according to the Pomona Police...
Crash shuts down Ramon Road and Calle Amigos in Palm Springs
E Ramon Road has been shut down at Calle Amigos in Palm Springs due to a crash, police announced Friday night. The road closure was announced at 8:45 p.m. There were no details on the crash at this time. Avoid the area as police have blocked off the road. There is no word on how The post Crash shuts down Ramon Road and Calle Amigos in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
2 charged with killing Monterey Park police officer plead not guilty
Two men pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey. Carlos Delcid — who is accused of gunning down off-duty Officer Gardiel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knock-la.com
LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him
Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting
The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of the 18-year-old killed in a shooting at a party over the weekend in Coachella. The shooting happened on Friday just before midnight on the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were originally called to respond to The post Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Felon Suspected of Fatally Shooting Man in Menifee
A felon suspected of gunning down a 58-year-old man in Menifee was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder. Arturo Recinos of Menifee was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta in connection with the slaying of Jesus Carlon of Wildomar Tuesday. In addition to murder, Recinos was booked for...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley man arrested in Hit and Run investigation
An investigation into a hit and run in July that resulted in two victims being airlifted to the hospital has led to an arrest of the suspected driver, according to a press release by the San Bernardino County Sheriff. Yucca Valley resident David Alderson was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7 for suspected felony hit and run. The detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 58800 block of Yucca Trail, where Alderson was taken into custody without incident. During the search of the property, detectives recovered the 2005 Red Ford Mustang identified as the suspect vehicle in the hit and run collision.
Fontana Herald News
Three men are arrested after guns are found in their vehicle following a crash
Three men were arrested after guns were found in their vehicle following a crash in Redlands on Sept. 6, according to the Redlands Police Department. Early in the morning, an officer observed a Nissan Sentra driving recklessly in the area of Citrus Avenue and Redlands Boulevard. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to yield. The officer pursued the driver west on Redlands Boulevard.
Police find 7,000+ fentanyl pills, $1,000 cash during traffic stop in San Bernardino
A man with more than 7,000 fentanyl pills and about $1,000 in cash was arrested during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, police tweeted Thursday. Narcotics officers recently identified the suspect as being involved in “transporting large quantities of fentanyl into San Bernardino,” SBPD said. Officers initiated a traffic stop and searched the suspect’s vehicle. […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Awaiting Retrial in Palm Springs Slaying Killed in Jail
(CNS) – A 41-year-old man awaiting a retrial in the slaying of a retired Palm Springs art dealer was killed in jail, allegedly by a fellow inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, authorities said Wednesday. Rodney Ronald Sanchez, 61, is accused of killing Kaushal Niroula during...
15-year-old girl arrested in San Pedro double shooting
Police Wednesday said that a 15-year-old girl was arrested in the shooting of 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy in San Pedro. The shooting was reported at 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the area of Mesa and First streets, east of Pacific Avenue. Investigators later learned the shooting occurred during an altercation with the suspect and the 19-year-old victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Comments / 0