Update: Southern Boulevard Bridge, which connects West Palm and Palm Beach, reopens after malfunction

Update: The Southern Boulevard Bridge reopened about 4:15 p.m., after closing for about 90 minutes, according to Florida Department of Transportation spokesman Angel Gardner.

***

Original story: The new Southern Boulevard Bridge, which opened to traffic a week ago after five years of construction, is closed because of a malfunction, the town announced.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route. The announcement did not say why the bridge had malfunctioned or how long officials expect it to be closed.

Construction on the new bridge began in April 2017 as part of the Southern Boulevard Bridges Replacement Project.

Work on the $97 million project included replacing the drawbridge that connects Palm Beach to West Palm Beach and the tide relief bridge next to Mar-a-Lago; new decorative lighting; pedestrian features; traffic signals; signage and drainage.

The north side of the tide relief bridge opened to westbound traffic in June, while the south side was completed in November 2020.

Construction on the project will continue until early 2023, the Florida Department of Transportation has said.