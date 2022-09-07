ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payne County, OK

Comments / 2

Related
1600kush.com

Perkins man accused of choking 13-year-old girl

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 33-year-old Perkins man accused of choking a 13-year-old female relative on three occasions at his residence has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on three counts of child abuse alleged to have occurred between June 12 and July 4.
PERKINS, OK
News On 6

Short Chase With OCSO Deputies Ends At Casino’s Front Door

A short chase ended Thursday with half of a pickup truck inside an Oklahoma City casino. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the driver topped speeds over 100 miles per hour before he crashed into Remington Park. Deputies found its driver, Pete Puckett from Texas, not in the crash debris...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Payne County, OK
Payne County, OK
Crime & Safety
Perkins, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Perkins, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Smashing Windows, Breaking Into Church

An alert citizen helped Tulsa Police catch a man breaking into a church near 31st and Harvard Friday morning. Investigators say the man smashed several windows at the church leaving lots of damage behind. Officers say they were called to the Fellowship Congregational Church early Friday morning after an employee of a nearby fast food restaurant heard glass breaking. Police say when they showed up, they heard even more glass being shattered.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felony Charges#Violent Crime
News On 6

Neighbors Shocked After Murder-Suicide In NW OKC

Neighbors in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood are in shock after an apparent murder-suicide. Oklahoma City police said 30-year-old Noel Shaffer shot and killed his 69-year-old mother before turning the gun on himself. Constance Shaffer-Duey's husband was the one who found the gruesome scene near Graham Ave. And Northwest 23rd...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Suspect, Victim Identified Following Homicide In NW OKC

The suspect and victim have been identified following a homicide that happened Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. Officers said they were called to do a welfare check at a home at around 8:30 a.m. near Northwest 37th Street and North Council Road. Two people...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued in domestic abuse case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Kevin Lemel Eagle Rhodd, 27, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Rhodd was charged on Aug. 2 with a felony count of domestic abuse, assault and battery second and subsequent charge. Ponca City police report that officers were dispatched to...
PONCA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOCO

Man arrested after attempted rape in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a man they say followed a woman home from an Oklahoma City park and tried to rape her. A woman told police she was walking in a park near Melrose Lane and Rockwell Avenue Sunday morning. She said the suspect was also walking in the park, according to police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Suspicious person report sends Stillwater schools into lockdown

Body MICHELLE CHARLES Stillwater NewsPress, Okla. Sep. 8—Two schools and a daycare center in southwest Stillwater were locked down Wednesday morning as police investigated a report of suspicious person in the building at Sangre Ridge Elementary School. Stillwater Middle School, which is located next to the elementary school, instituted...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

OCPD: Arrest Made After Metro Woman Shot In Stomach

The Oklahoma City Police Department has made an arrest after a metro woman was shot in the stomach. Police have identified Malik Abrams as the suspect. Friends of the victim said to News 9 that an argument over Abrams' being cut-off of the victim's phone plan is what led to the shooting.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy