An alert citizen helped Tulsa Police catch a man breaking into a church near 31st and Harvard Friday morning. Investigators say the man smashed several windows at the church leaving lots of damage behind. Officers say they were called to the Fellowship Congregational Church early Friday morning after an employee of a nearby fast food restaurant heard glass breaking. Police say when they showed up, they heard even more glass being shattered.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO