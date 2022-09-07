Read full article on original website
Elk City police officer shoots, kills allegedly armed suspect, OSBI investigating
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after an Elk City Police Department officer shot and killed an allegedly armed suspect.
1600kush.com
Perkins man accused of choking 13-year-old girl
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 33-year-old Perkins man accused of choking a 13-year-old female relative on three occasions at his residence has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on three counts of child abuse alleged to have occurred between June 12 and July 4.
3 Arrested By Tulsa Police For Drug Possession, Trafficking
Tulsa Police arrested three people for drug trafficking. They arrested Nehemiah Willis, Alex Mason and Daijeana Floyd. Police said they found guns with several magazines, baggies of marijuana, cocaine, meth, scales and two fentanyl pills. All three face drug trafficking and possession charges.
News On 6
Short Chase With OCSO Deputies Ends At Casino’s Front Door
A short chase ended Thursday with half of a pickup truck inside an Oklahoma City casino. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the driver topped speeds over 100 miles per hour before he crashed into Remington Park. Deputies found its driver, Pete Puckett from Texas, not in the crash debris...
News On 6
Suspect In Custody Following Oklahoma Co. Sheriff's Office Pursuit
A suspect was taken into custody after they led law enforcement on a short pursuit Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the suspect was arrested at Remington Park after they crashed into its entrance. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was involved in the pursuit of the suspect before it ended. No word...
News On 6
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Smashing Windows, Breaking Into Church
An alert citizen helped Tulsa Police catch a man breaking into a church near 31st and Harvard Friday morning. Investigators say the man smashed several windows at the church leaving lots of damage behind. Officers say they were called to the Fellowship Congregational Church early Friday morning after an employee of a nearby fast food restaurant heard glass breaking. Police say when they showed up, they heard even more glass being shattered.
Mother Of Crash Victim Reacts After 17-Year-Old Driver Charged With Manslaughter
Tulsa County prosecutors charged a 17-year-old girl with manslaughter for a deadly crash that killed passenger, 18-year-old Hannah Weis. She's accused of being high and drunk when she ran off the road and crashed in June. The affidavit said 17-year-old Harley Wilson told troopers she had not had any alcohol...
KOCO
Cleveland County woman accused of killing granddaughter takes court-appointed attorney
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A Cleveland County woman, who was accused of killing her 3-year-old granddaughter, will take a court-appointed attorney. Originally, she was planning to represent herself. While in court on Wednesday, Becky Vreeland spoke with KOCO during her appearance. Vreeland tried to hand KOCO 5 a stack...
News On 6
Neighbors Shocked After Murder-Suicide In NW OKC
Neighbors in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood are in shock after an apparent murder-suicide. Oklahoma City police said 30-year-old Noel Shaffer shot and killed his 69-year-old mother before turning the gun on himself. Constance Shaffer-Duey's husband was the one who found the gruesome scene near Graham Ave. And Northwest 23rd...
News On 6
Suspect, Victim Identified Following Homicide In NW OKC
The suspect and victim have been identified following a homicide that happened Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. Officers said they were called to do a welfare check at a home at around 8:30 a.m. near Northwest 37th Street and North Council Road. Two people...
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued in domestic abuse case
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Kevin Lemel Eagle Rhodd, 27, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Rhodd was charged on Aug. 2 with a felony count of domestic abuse, assault and battery second and subsequent charge. Ponca City police report that officers were dispatched to...
KOCO
New details show serious crash in Oklahoma City stemmed from multi-city pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released new details about a crash earlier this week that nearly split a car and a tree in half and sent police on a search for a suspect. Law enforcement originally thought the scene Monday night on East Reno Avenue and Grand Boulevard was just an accident, but new details show the crash was something much bigger.
KOCO
Man arrested after attempted rape in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a man they say followed a woman home from an Oklahoma City park and tried to rape her. A woman told police she was walking in a park near Melrose Lane and Rockwell Avenue Sunday morning. She said the suspect was also walking in the park, according to police.
Teenager charged with manslaughter after car accident left one dead
JENKS, Okla. — The Tulsa County District Attorney has charged 17-year-old Harley Wilson with first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence for a crash that killed 18-year-old Hannah Weis in June. On June 12, 2022, around 9:50 a.m., Jenks Police Department received an emergency call reporting a serious motor...
Prosecutors Charge 17-Year-Old Driver For June Crash That Killed Hannah Weis
The Tulsa County District Attorney's office has charged a 17-year-old with manslaughter and DUI in connection to a crash that killed 18-year-old Hannah Weis. The one vehicle, roll-over crash happened in June near 33rd West Avenue, just North of the Creek Turnpike in Jenks. OHP said Weis and a 17-year-old...
Police Investigate Threats Made To Norman School
According to a court filing, anonymous callers threatened to bring an AR-15 onto campus. Police say the calls made in August are not credible, but they aren't brushing off any threats toward students. Norman Police Department Lt. Cary Bryant said despite the lack of credibility, it is still a matter...
Ponca City News
Suspicious person report sends Stillwater schools into lockdown
Body MICHELLE CHARLES Stillwater NewsPress, Okla. Sep. 8—Two schools and a daycare center in southwest Stillwater were locked down Wednesday morning as police investigated a report of suspicious person in the building at Sangre Ridge Elementary School. Stillwater Middle School, which is located next to the elementary school, instituted...
Police arrest man after shots were fired near a Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been taken into custody following a shooting in Tulsa. Officers were called to a home near Haskell and Delaware Thursday afternoon. Neighbors heard shots fired near the home, though no one was hurt and no one else was inside the home. The suspect...
News On 6
Pott. Co. Law Enforcement Looking For More Information After Body Found
A homicide investigation is underway in Pottawatomie County after a body was discovered Wednesday morning along a rural road. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to Croslin Rd. and East MacArthur and discovered a deceased male. Investigators said the victim had been shot multiple times. A driver called 911...
News On 6
OCPD: Arrest Made After Metro Woman Shot In Stomach
The Oklahoma City Police Department has made an arrest after a metro woman was shot in the stomach. Police have identified Malik Abrams as the suspect. Friends of the victim said to News 9 that an argument over Abrams' being cut-off of the victim's phone plan is what led to the shooting.
