Michelle Obama Stuns In Sheer Dress As Her & Barack’s Official White House Portraits Are Unveiled

By Olivia Elgart
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Michelle Obama made her return to the White House looking absolutely stunning in a red and pink sheer ombre dress as she attended the unveiling of her and former president Barack’s official portraits on Sept. 7. The 58-year-old former first lady, looked stunning when wore the custom ombre dress by Christy Rilling Atelier with a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt.

Michelle Obama looked gorgeous in a sheer pink & red dress at the unveiling of her official portrait at the White House on Sept. 7. (Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock)

Michelle’s gorgeous ankle-length dress was completely sheer on the bodice, revealing a sweetheart neckline underneath while the bottom half of the skirt was flowy and pleated. She accessorized with a pair of burnt red, pointed-toe pumps and dazzling, dangling diamond earrings. As for her glam, she had her hair pulled back into a low bun while parted to the side.

Former president Barack Obama & former first lady Michelle Obama shared a special moment at the unveiling of their official portraits at the White House on Sept. 7. (Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock)

The designer, Christy Rilling, shared the inspiration for the dress, “The chiffon dress was designed and handmade in my New York City Atelier. Made from chiffon, the dress is constructed with three different types of pleats and sits on top of a custom handmade bustier. The dégradé flows from brick to fuschia to cherry red, all inspired by colors Mrs. Obama has always glowed in. Having worked for Mrs. Obama for over 13 years it is an honor to make her this dress for such an important moment.”

Michelle was joined by Barack who looked dapper in a fitted suit with a blue and white striped button-down shirt and blue tie underneath his blazer. President Joe Biden opted for a navy blue suit with a white shirt and light blue tie and First Lady Jill Biden looked gorgeous in a white pantsuit.

Jill rocked a high-neck, three-quarter sleeve blazer with gold buttons down the front paired with a high-waisted, knee-length pencil skirt. She topped her look off with glamorous black pointed-toe pumps covered in silver studs.

In the portraits, Michelle wore a stunning off-the-shoulder powder blue dress with a ruched, low-cut neckline and long flowy skirt. Her hair was down in voluminous waves while parted in the middle. As for Barack, he stood in a black suit with a white shirt and gray tie as he smiled at the artist.

This was a special event as it represented the return to what has been a long tradition between presidents. President Biden openly welcomed the past president and first lady to the White House for the unveiling of their official portraits, which is a big deal considering former president Donald Trump refused to have the Obamas receive their portraits during his term.

Really?
2d ago

She is one person that definitely shoud of taken etiquette lessons. And besides why are their portraits hung up when those before them had theirs removed because of their connections to slavery?! Obama’s ancestors had slaves and sold them so take it down!

Anna Cohen
1d ago

Are you kidding me? You call that ombre dress stunning? She looks absolutely gross and the dress looks like something from a secondhand store. Main stream media drools like idiots.

Dawn Griggs
2d ago

you know...this is alllll the democrats 🙄 blowing their own horns, and admiring themselves, in all their slitheringness.

