Marion County, FL

Marion County Commission: Library at Mary Sue Rich Community Center will be named Sankofa

By By Joe Callahan, Ocala Star-Banner
 2 days ago
Marion County’s newest library branch, located within a local community center in West Ocala, a historic Black community west of Pine Avenue, will be named the Sankofa Public Library. Sankofa is a West African word – from the Akan community in Ghana – that means “it is not taboo to fetch what is at risk of being left behind."

The commission chose the name from three finalists that a large committee selected after considering 150 possibilities.

The committee, and commission, unanimously chose Sankofa for the new library branch, which will be located inside a new community center named for former City of Ocala Councilwoman Mary Sue Rich.

New Ocala center:New community center complex will honor Ocala's Mary Sue Rich

'A pillar of our community':Mary Sue Rich honored at 2020 celebration

Photos:Mary Sue Rich Community Center @ Reed Place Construction

Construction of the 41,750-square-foot Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1812 NW 21st Ave., began in May. The facility is north of U.S. 27 and Howard Middle School and west of Martin Luther King Avenue in historic West Ocala.

The facility will feature a 400-seat banquet hall, along with other indoor program space for groups representing people of all ages. And it will include a branch of the Marion County Library System.

During Tuesday's county commission meeting, Commissioner Michelle Stone, who served on the naming committee, thanked “all of the volunteers who were a part of the committee, and they spent many hours.”

Julie Sieg, director of Marion County Public Library System, said the process began in March 2020. She said that we “solicited names from the public in a variety of ways, from Facebook to outreach events, press releases and community meetings.”

“The public came up with over 150 names, which the committee then met to discuss, and created a short list,” Sieg said. She noted that they held another public meeting after getting 50 names so that additional names could be recommended.

The other two names picked by the committee: Champions Public Library and West Ocala Public Library.

Stone said the committee unanimously agreed on Sankofa and "so with the board's acceptance of that, I would like to make a motion to reflect that." Before the commission voted to approve the name, some commissioners spoke.

Commissioner Craig Curry said: “You know, you always think about a name of an individual that may or may not represent all of the factors that go into that library or a site. But I like this name. It’s pretty cool. So I'm in favor.”

Commission Chairman Carl Zalak III said he liked Champions Public Library and Erin Jackson Public Library. Jackson, an African American, is a speedskater from Ocala who won gold in the 500-meter event at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Zalak turned to Stone and said: “I will be more than happy to support you” and the committee in adopting Sankofa. He added that the important meaning of Sankofa should be prominently displayed on a wall inside the new library.

Joe Callahan can be reached at (352) 817-1750 or at joe.callahan@starbanner.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeOcalaNews

