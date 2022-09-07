ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

WIU's Hallwas gives lecture on Need for broad education

By Kathy Nichols
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZvk_0hltUafy00

MACOMB — Western Illinois University’s John Hallwas delivered the university’s annual Liberal Arts Lecture Sept. 1 titled “Liberal Arts Education in a time of Crisis.”

His address in Western’s Grand Ballroom was focused on the modern need to re-emphasize the liberal arts (or broad education), at a time when we face two enormous challenges: declining commitment to democratic values and the mounting problem of environmental deterioration.

Or as Hallwas put it, “We need to comprehend and oppose the menacing attack on our American democracy, which has so obviously arisen, and the very frightening threat of environmental catastrophe, which is increasingly evident through a variety of worsening issues in the natural world. And both of those crises call for an educated and socially committed public.”

Hallwas, who is the only Distinguished Professor Emeritus in Western’s history, delivered the first WIU Liberal Arts Lecture in 2003, shortly before his retirement, and the annual series was then named for him. He continues to write — with some 30 books and hundreds of articles in print.

His 40-minute address summarized the need for broad education to achieve the civic responsibility and insight needed to cope with the two huge problems. And he also reflected on Western’s long heritage of social purpose as well as his own experience as a speaker and writer, especially focused on the mounting environmental crisis, which has spanned half a century.

Hallwas has spoken in some 150 Illinois communities, as well as in other states, over the years, mostly on Illinois-related topics, and he has done a variety of state and regional TV programs, including “A Sense of Place in Illinois with Writer John Hallwas” (in 2020). His lecture on “Liberal Arts Education in a Time of Crisis” was also videotaped by WIU’s Television Services for regional broadcast later this fall.

Comments / 0

Related
tspr.org

‘Gaining momentum': WIU enrollment is up

Western Illinois University’s overall enrollment is up this fall and the freshman class is the largest in the last five years. The overall headcount is 7,643, an increase of 2.5% from last fall. That includes 1,074 new freshmen this fall, an increase of 16.7%. “We’re super excited about that,”...
MACOMB, IL
wcbu.org

Solvera Health open and accepting new patients in Galesburg

Solvera Health operates clinics in Carbondale, Peoria – and now Galesburg. The Galesburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at the newly remodeled facility at 256 S. Soangetaha Road. The new clinic is now serving area residents and helping...
GALESBURG, IL
wlds.com

Former Republican IL Secretary of State Candidate Behind Threatened Litigation to County Clerks

A woman disqualified to run as a Republican in the Illinois June primary appears to be behind some of the recent threats of litigation against state election authorities. In a record obtained from the Morgan County Clerk’s Office, James & Michelle Turney are behind a notice of prospective litigation and a demand for record retention of all election material after December 31, 2019 from Morgan County. The Turneys’ letter has turned up in a number of other counties. As KSDK-St. Louis reported and in a WLDS News follow-up yesterday, multiple county clerks across the state have been inundated with frivolous Freedom of Information Act requests pertaining to ballot information in an effort to support baseless claims of rampant voter fraud.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
KWQC

OSF PromptCare cuts ribbon on new clinic inside former Cottage Hospital

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - OSF HealthCare’s new PromptCare clinic celebrated moving into the former Galesburg Cottage Hospital Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting, blessing, and dedication. Cottage Hospital closed in January following several health and safety violations. OSF HealthCare bought the building and closed earlier this year and closed...
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Macomb, IL
Education
City
Macomb, IL
Local
Illinois Education
KWQC

Knox County announces new red flag initiative

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Knox County has introduced it’s new Red Flag Initiative which aims to provide police and community members with resources to get firearms away from individuals who pose a threat to the public or themselves. The Knox County State’s Attorney, Jeremy Karlin, held a press conference...
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
KBUR

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Talk Info#Wiu#Liberal Arts Education#Television#College#American
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Featuring mega mums and pumpkins, Galesburg’s newest garden center set to open

Mums and pumpkins are a sure sign of fall, and they’ll soon be available at Galesburg’s newest garden center. Deadhead Plant Ranch will open Thursday, Sept. 15 just east of Lowe’s Home Improvement store on West Carl Sandburg Drive. Chris and Blaire Schertz, who own and operate Deadhead Plant Ranch in Macomb, announced this spring they were planning to open a location in Galesburg.
GALESBURG, IL
tspr.org

Memorial Hospital closing labor and delivery unit due to nursing shortage

Small-town hospitals are feeling the effects of a national nursing shortage, including Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Its labor and delivery unit, called the Stork Stopp, will close Dec. 1. After that, birthing services will be moved to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, unless patients choose to deliver elsewhere. Out-patient prenatal, post-partum,...
CARTHAGE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WAND TV

One dead in fatal motorcycle crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene of a two vehicle crash Thursday evening in Morgan County. According to police, James W. Farmer, 60, of Waverly, Illinois was traveling east on Illinois 104, just west of Ginder Lane, at the same time Aaron T. Marshall, 48, of Franklin, Illinois was traveling in the same direction behind Farmer.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
KBUR

Ft. Madison prison inmate dies

Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
FORT MADISON, IA
977wmoi.com

Monmouth City Council Approves Redevelopment Agreement with LMP Agency

Monmouth City Council has approved a redevelopment agreement with LMP Agency for eligible funds that qualify through the TIF reimbursements funds for the extensive remodeling that has been completed at the location, shares City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher:. “They invested about $440,000 in the renovation of that and about $330,000 of...
MONMOUTH, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 7, 2022

David D Forshey (66) Barry Il for Improper Turn at 14th & Vermont PTC 128. William H Kisse (67) 532 Grant for Disobey Traffic Signal at 8th & State PTC 121. Ryley C. Lenane (21) 5604 Melrose S, Apt 15, Quincy for improper lane usage and driving under the influence. NTA 135.
QUINCY, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record - Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

09/06/22 - 4:06 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a property damage accident 3700 block of Avenue L. 09/07/22 - 4:27 p.m. - Fort Madison Police cited Kim Susan Morehouse, 55, of Fort Madison in the 2100 block of Avenue E, on a charge of simple assault. 09/07/22 -...
FORT MADISON, IA
wlds.com

Three Men Arrested For Stealing Guns From Springfield, Menard County Police Vehicles

Three men were arrested last week for stealing weapons from vehicles belong to the Springfield Police and a Menard County law enforcement agency. WAND-TV in Decatur reports that the case all started with Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies receiving a call about stolen Air pods and a firearm. Decatur Police served a search warrant at a home in Cerro Gordo on August 26th for the items. Inside the home, officers found a Macon County Sheriff’s office Remington shotgun and body armor as well as several stolen items from the Decatur area. Officers say 19 year old Blaine Manks of Decatur was living there, but fled when police arrived at the scene.
MENARD COUNTY, IL
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

954
Followers
939
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy