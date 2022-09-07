Read full article on original website
'90 Day Fiancé' : Sumit's Mother Disowns Him After Revelation He Married 30-Years-Older Jenny
Sumit's worst fear has come true. On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the reality star's parents disowned him when he confessed he'd married Jenny. After 10 years of dating — and eventual marriage — Sumit, 33, revealed he did tie the knot with the...
Jeannette McCurdy Reveals More Horrors Behind Memoir ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’
Former Nickelodeon star Jeannette McCurdy is explaining exactly why she is glad her mom died. The “I’m Glad My Mom Died” memoirist shared a letter she received from her mother as excerpted in her book during Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris. The episode will premiere Wednesday, September 7 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. McCurdy’s mother Debbie died in 2013 of cancer. The letter McCurdy reads was sent by Debbie after seeing photos of the “iCarly” actress on TMZ. “I am so disappointed in you,” Debbie wrote McCurdy in an exclusive clip...
'iCarly' star Jennette McCurdy told Jada Pinkett Smith her mother sent her a 'scathing' email: 'You're an ugly monster now'
McCurdy read the brutal email from her late mother, which was sent in response to paparazzi photos of her and her ex-boyfriend in 2012.
realitytitbit.com
Dog The Bounty Hunter's love life - From proposing to son's ex and wife's tragic passing
Dog the Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman celebrates his first anniversary with Francie Frane today, but what happened to his five marriages before?. Duane Chapman has taken a break from reality TV since 2019, the same year he lost his wife of 13 years, Beth. He found solace in now-wife Francie Frane six months after Beth’s tragic passing as they both bonded on losing a partner.
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and Candy Spelling hold hands during beach outing as couple is 'co-parenting'
Tori Spelling revealed her "co-parenting" routine with Dean McDermott as photos surfaced of the family spending time with the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star's mother Candy Spelling. Candy, Tori and Dean, along with the couple's 5-year-old son, enjoyed time at the beach Monday in Malibu. Monday's outing reportedly marks the first...
600Breezy Reveals Girlfriend Raven K. Jackson Died By Suicide
In a series of Instagram posts, 600Breezy shared his shock, grief and regret over Raven K. Jackson's decision to take her own life
CMT
Trace Adkins Says He Feared He Killed Susan Sarandon With a Kiss
The country music primetime soap “Monarch” – starring Trace Adkins with Susan Sarandon - will debut 8/7c Sunday on FOX about one year after they started filming. The series is packed with drama, death, and all the things that make such shows captivating. However, Adkins recently said he was worried he might have killed Sarandon himself.
Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Son Samuel, 10, As She Picks Him Up From School
School days! Jennifer Garner was seen picking up her youngest child Samuel after a day of hitting the books on Tuesday, September 6. The actress, 50, held her son’s hand as she helped carry his backpack. The mom and son duo looked like they were having a nice time together on their walk back from school.
The Hollywood Gossip
Snooki Shares Rare Photo of Husband Jionni LaValle, Receives Brutal Response From Fans
On a recent episode of Jersey Shore, the cast ganged up on Angelina Pivarnick for concealing certain details of her personal life. It’s a common issue among reality show co-stars, which makes sense. After all, if everyone is getting paid equally for sharing their lives on camera, shouldn’t they...
Trace Adkins’ Kids: Meet Country Star’s 5 Daughters
There’s a lot in common between Trace Adkins and Albie Roman, the character Trace plays on Monarch. “I think Albie, he loves his family, he loves his children. He might not be the sweetest — he’s not about hugging, that kind of thing, outward emotion,” Trace told Taste of Country ahead of the preview of the musical drama about the fictional Roman family, and their country music dynasty. It’s just not his thing and he struggles with it and has troubles with it, and I do, too,” says Trace. “He’s kind of quiet, but when he says something, you probably oughta listen to what he’s got to say.”
Trace Adkins’s Wife: Meet Victoria Pratt, Plus Everything To Know About His Previous Marriages
Trace Adkins has been a country music star for over two decades. The “You’re Gonna Miss This” singer became a sensation in the country world after dropping his debut album Dreamin’ Out Loud in 1996. Since then, Trace, 60, gone on to four Grammy nominations, as well wins at the CMT Awards and the ACMs. He’s also released 16 albums since his debut, and he’s even dabbled acting, appearing in TV shows and movies, like The Lincoln Lawyer.
Kourtney Kardashian Looks Exactly Like Mom Kris Jenner In New Sustainable Fashion Campaign
If you wanted a peek at a timeline where Kris Jenner didn’t use her business mind to establish the Kardashian-Jenner empire and pursued life as a supermodel, look no further than the images christening Kourtney Kardashian Barker as the new ambassador for boohoo. Kourtney, 43, announced the launch of her new campaign with the sustainable fashion line on Tuesday (Sept. 6), and the Poosh founder showed where she gets her good looks from. When Kourt rocks short hair, she looks like the spitting image of Kris, 66, specifically with the white dress. One couldn’t be faulted for thinking Kris had landed the ambassador role, instead of her eldest daughter.
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney Kardashian proud to be Mrs Barker as she shares bedroom sneak peek
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spending a couple of days in the capital of the United Kingdom. The reality star took to Instagram to share a few snapshots of her getaway with her husband, as a Mrs Barker pillow leaves fans in frenzy. Last Sunday, Kourtney shared photos...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' 2022: Cast Revealed for Season 31
Dancing With the Stars is returning for its 31st season with a star-studded cast! The list of celebrities who will be battling it out for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy was announced this week. Just a day after confirming that the show's first mother-daughter duo, TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio and her mom Heidi D'Amelio, will be heading to the ballroom, the complete Dancing With the Stars Season 31 cast, including the celebrities and their pro dancer partners, was revealed Thursday morning.
Mother of Kodak Black’s Daughter Says Yak Doesn’t Want Her Watching Minnie Mouse Because He Doesn’t Like Rats
Kodak Black is not feeling the magical world of Walt Disney. According to the mother of Kodak’s daughter, Yak doesn’t want his child watching Minnie Mouse because he doesn’t like rats. Last Sunday (Aug. 28), Kodak Black's baby's mother, Maranda Johnson, jumped on her Twitter account and...
‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Star Leah Messer’s Family Album: Ali, Aleeah and Addie’s Photos From Babies to Pre-Teens
Her girls! Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer is the mother of three daughters — Ali, Aleeah and Adalynn — and she has documented every #GirlMom moment throughout the years. The West Virginia native was first introduced to fans in her two-part episode of 16 and Pregnant in 2010. At the time, the […]
Popculture
'Scream Queens' Star Pregnant With Second Child
Scream Queens alum Billie Lourd is expecting her second child. As Entertainment Tonight reported, Lourd revealed the news during the premiere of Ticket to Paradise. The actor already shares two-year-old son Kingston with her husband, Austen Rydell. Lourd surprised everyone by showing up to the London premiere of Ticket to...
Woman fell in love with sugar daddy after he bought her £340k house and £40k car
A woman has explained how she ended up falling in love with her sugar daddy. Damea Williams, 31 and James Parker, 67, from Atlanta - who have a 36-year age gap - are now engaged after first meeting on Facebook in 2017. You can see a video of the couple...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31 Is Introducing a New Pro Dancer
Dancing With the Stars is bringing in a new pro dancer for Season 31. Dancer Koko Iwasaki will join the pro family on DWTS in the upcoming season premiering Sept. 19, making her debut alongside Vinny Guadagnino from Jersey Shore. Iwasaki took to Instagram Thursday to announce her big news after the cast reveal on Good Morning America.
