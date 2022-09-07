ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

IndieWire

Jeannette McCurdy Reveals More Horrors Behind Memoir ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’

Former Nickelodeon star Jeannette McCurdy is explaining exactly why she is glad her mom died. The “I’m Glad My Mom Died” memoirist shared a letter she received from her mother as excerpted in her book during Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris. The episode will premiere Wednesday, September 7 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. McCurdy’s mother Debbie died in 2013 of cancer. The letter McCurdy reads was sent by Debbie after seeing photos of the “iCarly” actress on TMZ. “I am so disappointed in you,” Debbie wrote McCurdy in an exclusive clip...
realitytitbit.com

Dog The Bounty Hunter's love life - From proposing to son's ex and wife's tragic passing

Dog the Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman celebrates his first anniversary with Francie Frane today, but what happened to his five marriages before?. Duane Chapman has taken a break from reality TV since 2019, the same year he lost his wife of 13 years, Beth. He found solace in now-wife Francie Frane six months after Beth’s tragic passing as they both bonded on losing a partner.
CMT

Trace Adkins Says He Feared He Killed Susan Sarandon With a Kiss

The country music primetime soap “Monarch” – starring Trace Adkins with Susan Sarandon - will debut 8/7c Sunday on FOX about one year after they started filming. The series is packed with drama, death, and all the things that make such shows captivating. However, Adkins recently said he was worried he might have killed Sarandon himself.
HollywoodLife

Trace Adkins’ Kids: Meet Country Star’s 5 Daughters

There’s a lot in common between Trace Adkins and Albie Roman, the character Trace plays on Monarch. “I think Albie, he loves his family, he loves his children. He might not be the sweetest — he’s not about hugging, that kind of thing, outward emotion,” Trace told Taste of Country ahead of the preview of the musical drama about the fictional Roman family, and their country music dynasty. It’s just not his thing and he struggles with it and has troubles with it, and I do, too,” says Trace. “He’s kind of quiet, but when he says something, you probably oughta listen to what he’s got to say.”
HollywoodLife

Trace Adkins’s Wife: Meet Victoria Pratt, Plus Everything To Know About His Previous Marriages

Trace Adkins has been a country music star for over two decades. The “You’re Gonna Miss This” singer became a sensation in the country world after dropping his debut album Dreamin’ Out Loud in 1996. Since then, Trace, 60, gone on to four Grammy nominations, as well wins at the CMT Awards and the ACMs. He’s also released 16 albums since his debut, and he’s even dabbled acting, appearing in TV shows and movies, like The Lincoln Lawyer.
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Exactly Like Mom Kris Jenner In New Sustainable Fashion Campaign

If you wanted a peek at a timeline where Kris Jenner didn’t use her business mind to establish the Kardashian-Jenner empire and pursued life as a supermodel, look no further than the images christening Kourtney Kardashian Barker as the new ambassador for boohoo. Kourtney, 43, announced the launch of her new campaign with the sustainable fashion line on Tuesday (Sept. 6), and the Poosh founder showed where she gets her good looks from. When Kourt rocks short hair, she looks like the spitting image of Kris, 66, specifically with the white dress. One couldn’t be faulted for thinking Kris had landed the ambassador role, instead of her eldest daughter.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' 2022: Cast Revealed for Season 31

Dancing With the Stars is returning for its 31st season with a star-studded cast! The list of celebrities who will be battling it out for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy was announced this week. Just a day after confirming that the show's first mother-daughter duo, TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio and her mom Heidi D'Amelio, will be heading to the ballroom, the complete Dancing With the Stars Season 31 cast, including the celebrities and their pro dancer partners, was revealed Thursday morning.
Popculture

'Scream Queens' Star Pregnant With Second Child

Scream Queens alum Billie Lourd is expecting her second child. As Entertainment Tonight reported, Lourd revealed the news during the premiere of Ticket to Paradise. The actor already shares two-year-old son Kingston with her husband, Austen Rydell. Lourd surprised everyone by showing up to the London premiere of Ticket to...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31 Is Introducing a New Pro Dancer

Dancing With the Stars is bringing in a new pro dancer for Season 31. Dancer Koko Iwasaki will join the pro family on DWTS in the upcoming season premiering Sept. 19, making her debut alongside Vinny Guadagnino from Jersey Shore. Iwasaki took to Instagram Thursday to announce her big news after the cast reveal on Good Morning America.
