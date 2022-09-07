Read full article on original website
LSU vs. Southern University: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Last Season Records: LSU 6-7; Southern University 4-7 The Southern University Jaguars will square off against the LSU Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Southern University will be strutting in after a win while LSU will be stumbling in from a defeat. The Jaguars kept a...
Watch Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Georgia Southern 1-0; Nebraska 1-1 Last Season Records: Nebraska 3-9; Georgia Southern 3-9 The Nebraska Cornhuskers will stay at home another week and welcome the Georgia Southern Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.
Ranking SEC quarterbacks after Week 1
The reigning Heisman winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, appears ready to repeat as the recipient of college football’s most coveted award this season. And after a six-touchdown performance that included 100 rushing yards, he’s the front-runner for the award again this season. But the Southeastern Conference has no...
Report: Former Hog Joe Foucha suspended from LSU because of transfer credits from Arkansas
Joe Foucha was one of the leaders of the Arkansas secondary in his three seasons with the Razorbacks. This past offseason he transferred to LSU; he’s from the state of Louisiana. But Foucha didn’t play in the team’s season-opening loss to Florida State. Coach Brian Kelly said why earlier in the week. “It really has to do with some technical issues with credit hours and transfer credit hours,” Kelly said. “It’s really unfortunate. Joe has done everything we’ve asked him to do.” Foucha was a three-year starter for Arkansas where he racked up 230 tackles and four interceptions. He and last year’s starting nickel, Greg Brooks Jr., both transferred to their home state’s flagship school after the season. Brooks had four tackles against the Seminoles. Kelly said he hopes to have Foucha back as soon as possible, suggesting the former Razorbacks safety would be a regular in the Tigers’ defensive backfield. “Joe’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Kelly said.
Fearless Forecast: Who wins and by how much Saturday night when Ole Miss hosts Central Arkansas
Ole Miss hosts FCS member Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. Saturday. The game between the Rebels (1-0, 0-0 SEC) and the Bears (0-1, 0-0 ASUN) can be viewed on SEC Network+ or ESPN+ apps. This is the second meeting all-time between the two programs. Ole Miss defeated UCA 49-27 in 2012, the first game with Hugh Freeze as the head coach of Ole Miss.
Hogs’ SEC Schedule Will Have Big Finish in March
Maybe the biggest game of the year will come at the end of Razorbacks' SEC games.
Live-ish Blog: Tracking the Best College Football Moments in Week 2
Texas and Alabama headline the early slate as the Crimson Tide visit Austin.
Oregon vs. Eastern Washington: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Current Records: Eastern Washington 1-0; Oregon 0-1 Last Season Records: Oregon 10-4; Eastern Washington 10-3 The Eastern Washington Eagles will square off against the Oregon Ducks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. If the game is anything like Oregon's 61-42 win from their previous meeting in September of 2015, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Ole Miss will host one of the country's top cornerbacks today
Ole Miss has added one of the country's top 2024 cornerbacks to a list of impressive visitors today when the 22nd-ranked Rebels host Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. Travaris Banks, a four-star prospect out of Northridge (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) High School, has announced he plans to be in attendance for the game. Banks is a 6-2, 180-pounder rated as the No. 12 cornerback in the nation and the No. 6 player in the state of Alabama's 2024 class per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index.
College Wire network predicts Week 2's SEC matchups
Well, would you look at that? We’re already 1/12 of the way through the college football regular season. Week 1 is now in the books, and we were treated to some interesting league matchups. Georgia boat raced Oregon in Atlanta, while Florida scored a home upset against Utah and Arkansas took down a Cincinnati team coming off a College Football Playoff appearance. The Tigers were the only SEC team to lose in Week 1, dropping their opener against Florida State in New Orleans.
Sooners snag No. 4 seed in CFP in USA TODAY Sports latest bowl projections
The Oklahoma Sooners don’t exactly have a successful history in the college football playoff as the No. 4 seed against the No. 1 seed. Most recently as the No. 4, they were dominated by Joe Burrow’s LSU 63-28. So it was a little harrowing for Sooners fans when...
SEC Football Gameday: Reinforcing SEC Dominance
SEC football has a couple of opportunities to establish its dominance as a conference this week, with Alabama traveling to Austin as the headliner. Texas hopes Steve Sarkisian can return the program to prominence, but the pressure is turned up a little bit after a disappointing 2021 season. In one of its biggest games in several years, Texas will welcome Alabama, the no. 1 team in the country, into Austin. Clearly the standard for Texas has changed over the last decade, as much of the fan base will happily settle for a close game and a moral victory. On the flip side, Alabama fans hope to dominate the Longhorns and give them an early and unfriendly welcome into the conference.
