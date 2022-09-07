Joe Foucha was one of the leaders of the Arkansas secondary in his three seasons with the Razorbacks. This past offseason he transferred to LSU; he’s from the state of Louisiana. But Foucha didn’t play in the team’s season-opening loss to Florida State. Coach Brian Kelly said why earlier in the week. “It really has to do with some technical issues with credit hours and transfer credit hours,” Kelly said. “It’s really unfortunate. Joe has done everything we’ve asked him to do.” Foucha was a three-year starter for Arkansas where he racked up 230 tackles and four interceptions. He and last year’s starting nickel, Greg Brooks Jr., both transferred to their home state’s flagship school after the season. Brooks had four tackles against the Seminoles. Kelly said he hopes to have Foucha back as soon as possible, suggesting the former Razorbacks safety would be a regular in the Tigers’ defensive backfield. “Joe’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Kelly said.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO