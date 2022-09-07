ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

2020 election ballots pulped in Doña Ana County in accordance with law

By Algernon D'Ammassa, Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago

A previous version of this story referred to an election information event at the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library. On Wednesday afternoon, the County Clerk's Office said the event has been canceled.

LAS CRUCES – A paper-shredding truck roared outside of the Doña Ana County Elections Bureau warehouse on Lakeside Drive Wednesday morning.

The county Republican Party chairperson, Kim Skaggs, laughed merrily as she looked from the truck to the orange cones that had cut off access to the warehouse parking lot and barriers closing the warehouse to the public. Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart and a few deputies were on scene.

"Was this all for me?" Skaggs joked.

Inside the warehouse, county election workers poured ballots and other documents from the 2020 election out of storage boxes into grey trash carts and rolled them to the shredder, which grabbed the carts with mechanical arms and dumped them inside to where a series of blades ground the ballots almost to fine powder.

An electronic screen on the side of the truck showed live video of the process for anyone who might enjoy watching these traces of the 2020 election being destroyed. (A worker for American Document Services said the camera's purpose was to catch jams before they caused damage.)

Skaggs was present because, by statute, local major party leaders are invited to observe the process. Representatives from the Democratic and Libertarian parties were not present.

Skaggs had high praise for County Clerk Amanda López Askin, saying she had been responsive to questions about the legal process with the relevant statutes at hand to assure that the office was proceeding in accordance with election law.

Certain documents from the 2020 election have been preserved because of pending public records requests, Chief Deputy County Clerk Lindsey Bachman said. Those include absentee ballot envelopes and five boxes of ballots, tapes and other records pertinent to the requests.

"This is a normal, very boring part of the election process, but it is outlined in state statute and federal statute," Bachman said.

The law requires the county to maintain the ballots for 22 months, because federal candidates were on the ballot, and seek state approval for destroying the ballots as well as notifying the political parties. Absent federal candidates, the ballots would need to be kept for 45 days until state and county canvasses are complete; or 45 days after any recount, judicial inquiry or other lawful inspection — such as the public records requests Bachman cited.

In the coming weeks, Bachman said tabulating machines will be tested in preparing for the Nov. 8 elections, and the first ballots will be shipped to overseas voters on Sept. 24.

County voters cast more than 82,500 ballots in the 2020 general election, which included the presidential contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Over 40,000 voted early and in person, while 27,500 voted absentee and nearly 15,000 voted on Election Day.

For some election workers, seeing most of those ballots destroyed Wednesday may have felt like a weight was being lifted from them. Exactly how much weight will not be known until the county gets its invoice from American Document Services, which charges by the pound.

Algernon D'Ammassa can be reached at 575-541-5451, adammassa@lcsun-news.com or @AlgernonWrites on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: 2020 election ballots pulped in Doña Ana County in accordance with law

