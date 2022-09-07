ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Taking 2 Supplements in Pregnancy Could Lower Baby's Odds for Croup

By Denise Mann
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gM2MP_0hltUQna00

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Many new parents have been jarred awake in the dead of night when they hear their baby let out that telltale barky cough that signals a bout of croup .

Until now, nothing was thought to stave off the disease in babies who are prone to it, but a new study has discovered that when women took high doses of fish oil and vitamin D supplements during pregnancy, their babies had around a 40% lower risk of developing croup.

Croup is a viral chest infection that mainly strikes kids under the age of 3. Symptoms include a barking seal-like cough, a hoarse voice, and a high-pitched, squeaky noise while breathing. Croup is usually mild, but some children will need more intensive treatment.

"There is currently no vaccine against the pathogen that causes this disease," explained study author Nicklas Brustad. He's a clinician and postdoctoral researcher working on the Copenhagen Prospective Studies on Asthma in Childhood at Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark. "Therefore, other preventive strategies are needed, and measures initiated during pregnancy might be important since croup occurs in babies and young children."

This is where mega-doses of fish oil and vitamin D supplements during pregnancy could come in, he added.

Researchers aren't sure what it is about vitamin D and fish oil that protects against croup, but they have a theory. "It can stimulate the immune system to help babies and young children clear infections more effectively," Brustad noted.

For the study, 736 pregnant women were divided into four groups: high-dose vitamin D supplement (2,800 units daily) and fish oil, high-dose vitamin D and olive oil, standard-dose vitamin D (400 units daily) and fish oil, and standard-dose vitamin D and olive oil.

According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, the current recommended intake of daily vitamin D for pregnant women is 600 units. However, the NIH notes that higher daily intakes -- up to 4,000 units daily -- remain safe for adults under 70. It's always a good idea to inform your physician of any changes in supplement use, as well.

Women in the study took the supplements every day beginning in the 24th week of their pregnancy and continued until one week after their babies were born. Kids were followed until their third birthday, to see if they developed croup. There were 97 cases of croup during the study period.

Children whose moms took fish oil had an 11% risk of croup, compared to 17% among kids whose mothers took olive oil, the study showed. Children whose mothers took high-dose vitamin D had an 11% risk of croup, compared to an 18% risk seen in those whose mothers took the standard-dose vitamin D.

It may be time to start recommending this regimen to pregnant women, Brustad said.

"We always want more studies confirming the results to change guidelines, but the supplements are considered relatively safe and cheap, so this could be a potential low-cost strategy against one of the most common respiratory diseases in childhood," Brustad said.

The findings were recently presented at the European Respiratory Society annual meeting, in Barcelona. Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Dr. James Antoon, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn., routinely treats kids with croup.

"Croup is extremely common," Antoon said. "It is caused by inflammation in the throat when the airway starts to close."

Don't immediately hit the panic button when you hear the barky cough, he said. "Consider seeking medical care when symptoms are appearing when the child is at rest or he or she appears to be struggling to breathe," Antoon suggested.

Some kids can be safely treated at home, but others may need more aggressive treatment.

"An in-hospital breathing treatment takes away the inflammation in the short term and then we give oral steroids that are longer-acting to prevent inflammation from re-accumulating," Antoon said.

The only way to prevent croup is to prevent viral illness, he added. This means regular hand washing, covering your mouth when you cough and staying home when you're sick -- many of the things that were enforced during the early phase of the pandemic. They work, he said.

"During the early part of the pandemic, we saw a very remarkable decrease in cases of croup in children," Antoon noted. "It was unprecedented and very impressive."

More information

The American Academy of Pediatrics has more on treating croup in kids .

SOURCES: Nicklas Brustad, PhD, clinician, postdoctoral researcher, Copenhagen Prospective Studies on Asthma in Childhood, Copenhagen University Hospital, Denmark; James Antoon, MD, PhD, MPH, assistant professor, pediatrics, division of hospital medicine, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn.; European Respiratory Society annual meeting, Barcelona, Sept. 4-6, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Croup#Vitamin D#Vitamin A#Linus Women Health#Linus Regimen#General Health#Healthday
survivornet.com

Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed

Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
CANCER
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
survivornet.com

Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
CANCER
survivornet.com

‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer

Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
CHICAGO, IL
survivornet.com

Diabetic High School Quarterback Dismissed Digestive Woes, Pain And Trouble Sleeping As ‘A Stomach Bug:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

A high school quarterback and senior from Massachusetts, James Tellier, has opened up about beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. After experiencing symptoms of what he initially thought was a ‘stomach bug,’ a CAT scan revealed a blockage in his small intestine. It wasn’t until after James underwent surgery to remove the blockage that he learned he had diffuse large B-cell, a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
BRAINTREE, MA
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy